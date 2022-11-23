A new study, published in Neurology, the journal of the American Academy of Neurology, has found that higher dietary intake of flavanols is associated with a slower rate of cognitive decline in aging people. Flavonols are molecules produced by plants and are therefore present in a range of fruits and vegetables, and their products. They are known to have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, and to prevent or diminish cellular damage throughout the body, including the brain. They have also been associated with lower risks of developing Alzheimer’s disease in older people.

2 DAYS AGO