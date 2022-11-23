ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

earth.com

Flavonols in plant leaves help slow down cognitive decline

A new study, published in Neurology, the journal of the American Academy of Neurology, has found that higher dietary intake of flavanols is associated with a slower rate of cognitive decline in aging people. Flavonols are molecules produced by plants and are therefore present in a range of fruits and vegetables, and their products. They are known to have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, and to prevent or diminish cellular damage throughout the body, including the brain. They have also been associated with lower risks of developing Alzheimer’s disease in older people.
CNET

Memory Loss and Anxiety: The Connection and How to Cope

Anxiety is a natural and useful response to stressful stimuli. It's how our body knows to prepare itself for danger. Anxiety disorders amplify this response, however, keeping our body in fight-or-flight mode more often and for longer. Severe and prolonged anxiety can result in physical and mental implications, one of which is your memory.
Medical News Today

8-week mindfulness program ‘as effective’ as antidepressant for treating anxiety

Anxiety disorders impact millions of people worldwide. Treatments for anxiety disorders include medications and psychotherapy. Although effective, these options may not always be accessible or appropriate for some people. Preliminary evidence suggests that mindfulness may reduce anxiety symptoms. Yet, no study has examined how its effectiveness compares to antidepressant medications...
Greatist

How to Complete the Three Stages of the Stress Response Cycle

The stress response cycle is your body’s natural response to stress. It’s broken into three stages: alarm, resistance, and exhaustion. Learning how to work through each stage can help you alleviate stress. Stress is the physical and mental response to an external trigger. When this happens, your body...
psychologytoday.com

Brain Energy: The Metabolic Theory of Mental Illness

A new theory argues that mental disorders are metabolic disorders of the brain. This new understanding could connect the dots of mental illness and answer questions that have long plagued the mental health field. Metabolic treatments may lead to better outcomes than are currently possible. Mental disorders are a growing...
The Independent

Five symptoms of dementia and early warning signs

Dementia is a cognitive condition that affects an estimated 900,000 people across the UK.The term “dementia” does not refer to a single specific ailment but rather a collection of symptoms occurring as a result of a disease like Alzheimer’s causing damage to the nerve cells that transmit messages from the brain.It is particularly common among the elderly, with one person in 14 people aged over 65 experiencing the condition and one in six aged over 80, with women statistically more likely to suffer than men.Everyone experiences the condition differently but common symptoms of dementia fall under three categories; memory...
Psych Centra

What Are the Physical Symptoms of Grief?

Grief is an emotional response to loss that can lead to physical symptoms as well as mental and behavioral changes. You might have heard the phrase “sick with grief” or the word “heartache.”. These phrases and words reveal a profound truth about grief. Grief doesn’t just affect...
Medical News Today

Do people with dementia know they have it?

Individuals with dementia may experience memory difficulties, issues with their ability to think, and trouble completing daily tasks. They may be aware of their symptoms in the early stages of dementia. However, a person. this awareness by the late stages of dementia. The term dementia refers to a range of...
WGN News

Yale scientists look into new way to diagnose ADHD

CHICAGO — ADHD is one of the most common neurodevelopmental disorders. Children with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder have trouble focusing and regulating their activity level. A diagnosis is typically made by observing behavior and doctors know what shows on the outside stems from particular areas of the brain. Now, new research reveals the changes are […]
Psych Centra

Can You Prevent Schizophrenia?

There is no sure way to prevent schizophrenia — but there are ways to prevent or reduce symptoms, such as taking medication, avoiding substance use, and receiving therapy. Schizophrenia is a mental health condition that involves recurrent episodes of psychosis (a loss of contact with reality). There is no cure but various treatments can help you manage your symptoms.
ajmc.com

Unintended Pregnancy May Increase Risk of Postpartum Depression, Study Finds

The risk of experiencing symptoms of postpartum depression may be higher in women who give birth after unintended pregnancies vs those who get pregnant intentionally, according to a recent study. The risk of experiencing symptoms of postpartum depression (PPD) may be higher in women who give birth resulting from unintended...
cohaitungchi.com

Meditation: A simple, fast way to reduce stress

If stress has you anxious, tense and worried, consider trying meditation. Spending even a few minutes in meditation can help restore your calm and inner peace. Anyone can practice meditation. It’s simple and inexpensive. And it doesn’t require any special equipment. And you can practice meditation wherever you...
Medical News Today

What to know about combined type ADHD

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental condition that can affect a person’s behavior. Combined type ADHD occurs when an individual has both inattentive and hyperactive-impulsive symptoms. ADHD is a behavioral condition that can feature a variety of symptoms. The three hallmark symptoms of ADHD are inattention, hyperactivity,...
Medical News Today

What to know about headaches after alcohol

Factors such as sensitivity to specific ingredients in alcohol, body weight, or genetic factors may cause headaches in some people after consuming alcohol. Some individuals experience headaches or migraine after consuming alcohol. In some cases, alcohol can cause these effects, but certain additives may also be at play. This article...
Mark Randall Havens

Mindfulness: The new cure for ADHD?

A 2018 study investigated the effects of mindfulness on children with ADHD and their parents. The study was an uncontrolled trial that examined the treatment impacts of mindfulness-based-interventions. The study's results showed that ADHD children improved in behavior and attention. In addition, parents demonstrated improved mindfulness and reduced stress, and ratings of teachers of inattention were reduced.
Health Digest

Is Fasting Good For Anxiety?

As awareness of anxiety increases, so might treatment options and interventions. In fact, some of these include fasting to help manage symptoms.

