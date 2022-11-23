Read full article on original website
earth.com
Flavonols in plant leaves help slow down cognitive decline
A new study, published in Neurology, the journal of the American Academy of Neurology, has found that higher dietary intake of flavanols is associated with a slower rate of cognitive decline in aging people. Flavonols are molecules produced by plants and are therefore present in a range of fruits and vegetables, and their products. They are known to have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, and to prevent or diminish cellular damage throughout the body, including the brain. They have also been associated with lower risks of developing Alzheimer’s disease in older people.
CNET
Memory Loss and Anxiety: The Connection and How to Cope
Anxiety is a natural and useful response to stressful stimuli. It's how our body knows to prepare itself for danger. Anxiety disorders amplify this response, however, keeping our body in fight-or-flight mode more often and for longer. Severe and prolonged anxiety can result in physical and mental implications, one of which is your memory.
Medical News Today
8-week mindfulness program ‘as effective’ as antidepressant for treating anxiety
Anxiety disorders impact millions of people worldwide. Treatments for anxiety disorders include medications and psychotherapy. Although effective, these options may not always be accessible or appropriate for some people. Preliminary evidence suggests that mindfulness may reduce anxiety symptoms. Yet, no study has examined how its effectiveness compares to antidepressant medications...
Greatist
How to Complete the Three Stages of the Stress Response Cycle
The stress response cycle is your body’s natural response to stress. It’s broken into three stages: alarm, resistance, and exhaustion. Learning how to work through each stage can help you alleviate stress. Stress is the physical and mental response to an external trigger. When this happens, your body...
psychologytoday.com
Brain Energy: The Metabolic Theory of Mental Illness
A new theory argues that mental disorders are metabolic disorders of the brain. This new understanding could connect the dots of mental illness and answer questions that have long plagued the mental health field. Metabolic treatments may lead to better outcomes than are currently possible. Mental disorders are a growing...
Five symptoms of dementia and early warning signs
Dementia is a cognitive condition that affects an estimated 900,000 people across the UK.The term “dementia” does not refer to a single specific ailment but rather a collection of symptoms occurring as a result of a disease like Alzheimer’s causing damage to the nerve cells that transmit messages from the brain.It is particularly common among the elderly, with one person in 14 people aged over 65 experiencing the condition and one in six aged over 80, with women statistically more likely to suffer than men.Everyone experiences the condition differently but common symptoms of dementia fall under three categories; memory...
CNBC
A brain expert shares his 7 'hard rules' for boosting memory and fighting off dementia
The average human brain shrinks by approximately 5% per decade after the age of 40. This can have a major impact on memory and focus. brain disorders are on the rise. In 2020, 54 million people worldwide had Alzheimer's disease or other dementias, and that number is expected to grow.
Study finds racism causes Black Americans' brains to age faster than people of other races — increasing dementia risk
A study of brain scans of Black, White and Latinx people found Black brains age faster than other races. The study found Black brains exhibited signs of aging like greater white matter sooner than other brains. Researchers said exposure to racism and discrimination could be causing brains to age faster.
Psych Centra
What Are the Physical Symptoms of Grief?
Grief is an emotional response to loss that can lead to physical symptoms as well as mental and behavioral changes. You might have heard the phrase “sick with grief” or the word “heartache.”. These phrases and words reveal a profound truth about grief. Grief doesn’t just affect...
Two women stopped binge eating after their brains were stimulated with electricity
What if we told you that electric zaps to the brain stopped two women from binge eating?. Dr. Casey Halpern, a neurosurgeon at the University of Pennsylvania, told The New York Times that he and his colleagues decided to try deep brain stimulation on patients that had the common but underreported disorder.
Medical News Today
Do people with dementia know they have it?
Individuals with dementia may experience memory difficulties, issues with their ability to think, and trouble completing daily tasks. They may be aware of their symptoms in the early stages of dementia. However, a person. this awareness by the late stages of dementia. The term dementia refers to a range of...
PsyPost
New longitudinal research highlights how grave the effects of childhood trauma can be for anxiety and depression
Childhood trauma is well-known to have adverse effects on mental health into adulthood, but the nuances of these outcomes are not well understood. A study published in the Journal of Affective Disorders explores how childhood trauma impacts specific aspects of depression and anxiety over time. Childhood trauma has long since...
Yale scientists look into new way to diagnose ADHD
CHICAGO — ADHD is one of the most common neurodevelopmental disorders. Children with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder have trouble focusing and regulating their activity level. A diagnosis is typically made by observing behavior and doctors know what shows on the outside stems from particular areas of the brain. Now, new research reveals the changes are […]
Psych Centra
Can You Prevent Schizophrenia?
There is no sure way to prevent schizophrenia — but there are ways to prevent or reduce symptoms, such as taking medication, avoiding substance use, and receiving therapy. Schizophrenia is a mental health condition that involves recurrent episodes of psychosis (a loss of contact with reality). There is no cure but various treatments can help you manage your symptoms.
ajmc.com
Unintended Pregnancy May Increase Risk of Postpartum Depression, Study Finds
The risk of experiencing symptoms of postpartum depression may be higher in women who give birth after unintended pregnancies vs those who get pregnant intentionally, according to a recent study. The risk of experiencing symptoms of postpartum depression (PPD) may be higher in women who give birth resulting from unintended...
cohaitungchi.com
Meditation: A simple, fast way to reduce stress
If stress has you anxious, tense and worried, consider trying meditation. Spending even a few minutes in meditation can help restore your calm and inner peace. Anyone can practice meditation. It’s simple and inexpensive. And it doesn’t require any special equipment. And you can practice meditation wherever you...
Medical News Today
What to know about combined type ADHD
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental condition that can affect a person’s behavior. Combined type ADHD occurs when an individual has both inattentive and hyperactive-impulsive symptoms. ADHD is a behavioral condition that can feature a variety of symptoms. The three hallmark symptoms of ADHD are inattention, hyperactivity,...
Medical News Today
What to know about headaches after alcohol
Factors such as sensitivity to specific ingredients in alcohol, body weight, or genetic factors may cause headaches in some people after consuming alcohol. Some individuals experience headaches or migraine after consuming alcohol. In some cases, alcohol can cause these effects, but certain additives may also be at play. This article...
Mindfulness: The new cure for ADHD?
A 2018 study investigated the effects of mindfulness on children with ADHD and their parents. The study was an uncontrolled trial that examined the treatment impacts of mindfulness-based-interventions. The study's results showed that ADHD children improved in behavior and attention. In addition, parents demonstrated improved mindfulness and reduced stress, and ratings of teachers of inattention were reduced.
Is Fasting Good For Anxiety?
As awareness of anxiety increases, so might treatment options and interventions. In fact, some of these include fasting to help manage symptoms.
