AN ENCHANTED STORY DISPLAY

ORR—The gym of the old Orr School is coming to life as walk through version of an enchanted story, told in a “life-size adventure tour of lights.”

This heartwarming display is new this year and serves as a fundraiser to help provide heat for the Orr Center—a community center located in the former Orr school at 10690 Highway 53.

Wendyl’s Wonderland opens at 5 p.m. on Nov. 25 and is open from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday through Dec. 23.

In lieu of an admission charge, monetary donations are being accepted to help with winter heating expenses at the Orr Center.

Jenni Smith, one of the organizers, said Wendyl’s Wonderland is based on a book written by Jamie Herzmann, a former volunteer at the Orr Center.

“It gets people to think about others,” Smith said.

Paige Bisbee, a volunteer at the Orr Center is heading up a small group of volunteers preparing the display that includes woodland characters named after Orr Center volunteers. Bisbee is “Paige the Squirrel” and Herzmann is “Jamison the Fox,” in the story.

“It’s amazing what this woman is getting done in a short period of time,” Smith said.

The volunteers are tapping into their creativity to transform the gym into a winter scene, complete with snowmen.

Smith said the gym will be lit up and give visitors the illusion that they are outside. There will also be a scavenger hunt with key pieces of the story, she said.

Holiday music is part of the display, and organizers are arranging for a harpist to play at some point.

Local businesses have decorated trees that will be on display, and are set to be auctioned off at 7 p.m. on Dec. 17.

A special gift shop will be set up across from the gym that is associated with Wendyl’s Wonderland. Credit cards are being accepted during the event, Smith noted.

“In the gift shop there are a lot of local handcrafted items—everything from boiled wool items, crocheted and knitted items, jewelry, nature paintings, wood-turned bowls, and more,” Smith said. “There’s a lot associated with nature, and masks of the different characters and craft kits.”

There are still opportunities for vendors to participate in the gift shop, she noted.

To volunteer at Wendyl’s Wonderland, you can call Paige at 218-410-3868.

The Orr Center serves as a community center for Orr and the surrounding area and was organized by Wendy Purdy, an eight-year volunteer, according to Smith.

Inside the Orr Center there is a thrift store and a food shelf.

Smith said the thrift store is a resource for families experiencing the loss of a home due to fire or flood, where they can replace what they’ve lost.

“The food shelf is for people who need and extra helping and and they don’t have to drive all the way to Virginia,” Smith said. “There’s also a community library with free WiFi and the Lion’s Club operates a medical supply loan closet. There’s also a vintage store that rents space.”