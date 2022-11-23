ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregonians once celebrated Thanksgiving twice in a year. Here’s why

By Jashayla Pettigrew
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FiLSb_0jLEaHJY00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Have you ever imagined what it would be like to celebrate Turkey Day twice a year? Probably not, but this was the reality for Oregonians in the early 1890s.

From 1886 to 1895, Sylvester Pennoyer served two terms as the eighth governor of Oregon. Pennoyer was a Democratic governor, but he did endorse the Populist Party in support of common people rather than the “elites,” according to the Oregon Encyclopedia .

During Pennoyer’s time in office, Democrat Grover Cleveland served as the U.S. president from 1885 to 1889, and was re-elected for a second term from 1893 to 1897. According to the Willamette Heritage Center , Pennoyer demanded that Oregon’s ceremonial cannon be locked away to prevent any celebrations of Cleveland’s second inauguration in 1993.

The two politicians disagreed on quite a few policies, one of them being the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 . For 10 years, this act banned Chinese laborers from immigrating to the U.S. Governor Pennoyer was in favor of this act and believed that the Chinese immigrants were intercepting job opportunities for white Americans, the Oregon Historical Society says .

In 1892, Congress extended the act for an additional 10 years through the Geary Act. The new act put more restrictions in place for Chinese residents, who now had to register for and show proof of residence.

Following the extension of the act, President Cleveland ordered state officials to protect their local Chinese communities from any potential acts of violence. Governor Pennoyer plainly responded with a telegram that read, “I will attend to my business. Let the president attend to his.”

Cleveland and Pennoyer were at odds over the Sherman Silver Act, too. Passed in 1890, the act required the government to purchase 4.5 ounces of silver each month to boost the U.S. economy. Although this act helped Oregon farmers and silver miners pay off their debts, it also led to high levels of inflation across the U.S. and hindered the country’s precious gold reserves.

With the Panic of 1893 that left many Americans in financial ruin, Cleveland chose to repeal the Sherman Silver Act in October to prevent the economic crisis from worsening. This upset populist governor Pennoyer, who some reportedly referred to as “Sylpester Annoyer.”

Thanksgiving was the next issue in the ongoing saga. On Nov. 1, 1983, Pennoyer sent out his own declaration before the president could. Governor Pennoyer revealed that Thanksgiving would be on Nov. 23, the fourth Thursday of the month, while Cleveland’s subsequent declaration announced that Thanksgiving was on the last Thursday of the month — just as it had been since President Abraham Lincoln declared it in 1863.

In his Thanksgiving proclamation, Pennoyer said, “While, therefore, the people of Oregon return thanks to God for His goodness, I do most earnestly recommend that they should devoutly implore Him to dispose the President and the Congress of the United States to secure the restoration of silver as full legal tender money, in accordance with the policy of the fathers of the Republic, whereby industries may be revived, and the honest toilers of the land may procure their daily bread, not as alms, but as the reward of their labor.”

Read the governor’s full proclamation here .

Oregonians went on to have two Thanksgiving celebrations in 1893, as well as two in 1894 when there was once again five Thursdays in the month, according to the Oregon Historical Society.

Local author’s guidebook details ‘weird, wonderful, obscure’ Portland

OHS quoted an1893 edition of the Morning Oregonian that said, “A man who can turn a Thanksgiving proclamation into an advertisement of himself ought to command a large salary as a circus boomer.”

Pennoyer died in 1902, but he might be happy to know that Thanksgiving is now celebrated every fourth Thursday of November.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 2

Related
KATU.com

Why losing a supermajority could have bigger impacts during predicted recession

SALEM, Ore. — For the past four years, Oregon democrats have held a supermajority but during the 2023 legislative session that changes. The Oregon constitution calls for a three-fifths majority in both chambers in order to pass any bill that would increase taxes, with 60 seats in the Senate which means at least 36 votes and in the House, which has 30 seats, that means 18 votes.
OREGON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

Murdock: Kotek faces a rural uphill battle

UMATILLA COUNTY – Oregon Governor-Elect Tina Kotek says she plans to represent all of the state, not just her home base of Portland or the heavily-populated I-5 corridor. Umatilla County Commissioner George Murdock says he will wait and watch with interest. “I think she has an uphill battle from...
OREGON STATE
ijpr.org

Mon 8 AM | Oregon's paid leave law starts January 1st, here's what to expect

Most Oregon workers will notice a new line item in their pay stubs come January: a deduction for paid leave. Employees and employers with 25 or more workers will pay into a new fund for paid leave starting January 1st. Workers will be eligible for up to 12 weeks of paid leave for a variety of medical, personal, and family reasons, but the ability to take leave arrives several months behind the payroll deductions.
OREGON STATE
ijpr.org

Officials face tight timeline for Oregon’s new firearm permit rules

Some gun rights advocates worry that if a permit mandate takes effect before a process is in place to acquire those permits, it could halt gun sales in Oregon. “Net effect is they’re going to shut down all gun stores and basically no one is going to be able to buy a firearm, which is totally in violation of Second Amendment rights,” Second Amendment Foundation Executive Vice President Alan Gottlieb said in an interview.
OREGON STATE
police1.com

Group files emergency motion to stop Oregon’s gun control Measure 114

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Firearms Federation, along with the Sherman County sheriff and a Keizer gun store owner, late Wednesday night filed an emergency motion seeking to bar Oregon’s gun control Measure 114 from taking effect Dec. 8. On Thursday morning, U.S. District Judge Karin J. Immergut...
OREGON STATE
Central Oregonian

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Prineville was the site of Central Oregon's first telephone exchange

By Jan. 1, 1900, there were 31 phones being serviced by Pacific Northwest Bell's central office in PrinevilleThe first telephone exchange in Central Oregon was established in Prineville on Jan. 1, 1899. This coincided with the completion of the first long distance line from The Dalles south to Prineville. At the time, Prineville was the only Central Oregon community with long distance service. By Jan. 1, 1900, there were 31 phones being serviced by Pacific Northwest Bell's central office in Prineville. In 1916, there were two telephone systems serving Prineville — the Pioneer Telephone and Telegraph Company and...
PRINEVILLE, OR
The Bee

Precision Castparts: Largest pollution payout in Oregon history

DEQ could not confirm neighbors' fears they'd been exposed to noxious substances; Precision Castparts pays anywayIn late October, thousands of Inner Southeast Portland residents received checks from a class action pollution settlement. The lawsuit alleged that Precision Castparts Corp. (PCC) had emitted hazardous metals across a large swath of local neighborhoods including Brentwood-Darlington, Woodstock, Ardenwald, and Eastmoreland. The average household payout was $1,787 after Castparts settled the lawsuit, agreeing to pay a total of $22.5 million. The irony is that the Oregon DEQ never was able to establish if any harmful pollution had actually been emitted, although the company subsequently...
PORTLAND, OR
philomathnews.com

Two affordable housing projects will add dozens of homes in Oregon

Two projects in Eugene and Lincoln City aim to help Oregon’s housing crisis by building dozens of homes for low-income residents. The Lincoln City project aims to provide homes for people who lost theirs in a 2020 wildfire, while the housing in Eugene will put affordable homes up for sale.
EUGENE, OR
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Wednesday, Nov. 23 – Holiday Traffic Begins Now; Klamath County Sheriff’s Dept Says Watch Out for Phone Scams

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

46K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy