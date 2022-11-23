Read full article on original website
nwestiowa.com
Sibley woman cited for pot in Rock Rapids
ROCK RAPIDS—A 21-year-old Sibley woman was cited about 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, in Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The citing of Shyanne Renee Hunt stemmed from the stop of a 2015 GMC Sierra K-1500...
nwestiowa.com
Hull woman arrested for OWI after crash
HOSPERS—A 21-year-old Hull woman was arrested about 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, on an O’Brien County warrant for first-offense driving while under the influence; driving while her license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked; and driving without required high-risk insurance. The arrest of Jewell Lara Flores stemmed from...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Car stolen out of parking lot on Thanksgiving Day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a person’s car was stolen from a parking lot on Thanksgiving Day. According to Sargent Sean Koostra, at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Nov. 24, a person took off their jacket when they entered a business in southwest Sioux Falls and left it for approximately 30 min. The victim went to retrieve the jacket and noticed their car keys were not in their pocket. When they went to find their white Mazda passenger car, it was gone.
KELOLAND TV
2 kids in vehicle when man drove off during traffic stop, prosecutors say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 27-year old man remains in the Minnehaha County jail after leading law enforcement on a chase through central Sioux Falls on Tuesday. Trey Blake faces 10 charges including four counts of hit and run, two counts of child abuse, eluding law enforcement and driving with a suspended license.
Hartley man dead after crash in Pocahontas County
A Hartley man has died after a crash in Pocahontas County early Thursday morning.
nwestiowa.com
Two jailed for meth, more in Rock Rapids
ROCK RAPIDS—Two Rock Rapids residents face drug-related charges following the execution of a search warrant about 4:20 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. Fifty-year-old Kimberly Ann Baartman and 25-year-old Alex Bradley McIlvenna were wanted on separate warrants and residing at 805-32 First Ave. E. in Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Two arrested for activities at casino lot
LARCHWOOD—Two Sioux Falls, SD, residents were arrested about 6:25 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, stemming for a report of an erratic driver in the parking lot of Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood. The arrest of 44-year-old Michael Lee Bucholz and 33-year-old Samantha Dawn Thompson followed the...
KELOLAND TV
Person hit by vehicle at Sioux Falls bar
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) – One person was hurt after an incident at a western Sioux Falls bar early Thursday morning. Our KELOLAND News crew was able to capture this video of the scene. Sioux Falls Police tells KELOLAND News that one person was hit by a vehicle at the 18th Amendment.
kiwaradio.com
Milford Man To Serve Nine Years In Federal Prison On Meth Charge
Sioux City, Iowa — A Milford man has been sentenced to nine years in prison on a drug distribution charge. According to the U.S. Attorney’s office in Sioux City, 46-year-old Justin Haubrich of Milford was sentenced to 108 months in federal prison after a June guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man arrested for strangulation
SIBLEY—A 32-year-old Sibley man was arrested Monday, Nov. 21, on a charge of domestic abuse assault impeding flow of air/blood. The arrest of Jacob Lee Duin stemmed from him putting a hand on a woman’s throat and his using his forearm to apply pressure to the point that she said she “saw stars” about 7:50 p.m. that day at their residence at 524 Second St. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
dakotanewsnow.com
SDHP: Suspect leads dangerous pursuit through Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, a suspect led state troopers on a lengthy, dangerous pursuit through Sioux Falls on Tuesday. No injuries have been reported. Around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, a South Dakota trooper pulled over a 2009 Nissan Altima in...
KELOLAND TV
Crash causes power outage in eastern Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A crash has caused a power outage in eastern Sioux Falls early Thanksgiving morning. Sioux Falls Police told KELOLAND News a car crashed into a power pole along 26th Street between Bahnson Ave. and Cleveland Ave. Police say the crash was a hit-and-run and a man and a woman fled the scene on foot. Police believe alcohol was a factor and haven’t located the suspects.
nwestiowa.com
Orange City teen jailed for OWI, fake ID
ORANGE CITY—A 19-year-old Orange City resident was arrested about 2:05 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and possession of a fictitious license, identification card or form. The arrest of Tyler Jay Van Ravenswaay stemmed from the stop of a southbound 2015 Ford...
kelo.com
Friday fire ruins Thanksgiving for Sioux Falls family
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Friday afternoon fire ruined the holiday weekend for a Sioux Falls family. At 2:45 pm Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire in the 2900 block of N. Highland Ave. The shed was on fire, as well as the exterior...
Iowa Man Gets 108 Months In Prison For Meth Conspiracy
An Iowa man was sentenced to 108 months in federal prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty earlier this year to drug distribution charges. Justin Haubrich, 46, from Milford, Iowa, pled guilty on June 28, 2022, in federal court in Sioux City, to conspiracy to distribute
algonaradio.com
NW Iowa Man Killed in Pocahontas County Wreck Thanksgiving Morning
–A Northwest Iowa man was killed when his vehicle struck a semi early Thanksgiving morning in rural Pocahontas County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 75-year-old Richard Leth of Hartley was northbound on Iowa Highway 4 in a 2007 GMC Sierra, about 7 miles north of Pocahontas, just before 2:30 AM Thursday.
KELOLAND TV
Police provide update on fatal pedestrian vs. vehicle crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Right now, alcohol, drugs and speed do not appear to be factors in Monday’s fatal pedestrian vs. vehicle crash, officials say. Officers were called to the intersection of East 6th Street and North Indiana Avenue for a car versus pedestrian crash. The pedestrian,...
Sioux City Journal
Milford man sentenced to federal prison for selling meth
SIOUX CITY -- A Milford, Iowa, man was sentenced Tuesday to nine years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine. Justin Haubrich, 46, pleaded guilty in June in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Haubrich was involved in a conspiracy...
Sioux City Journal
Jury acquits Hawarden man of federal drug charges
SIOUX CITY -- A Hawarden, Iowa, man arrested during an April drug bust in Sioux City has been acquitted of federal charges. After a one-day trial, a jury on Tuesday found Jose Montes-Topete, 26, not guilty of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance and possession with intent and aiding and abetting another in the possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
nwestiowa.com
Vos: City’s implement dealer
O’Brien County Implement was established by Vern Schemper — the father of Tom, Lee and Jay,—in 1948 east of what was then Sheldon. Vern was 23 years old when he started O’Brien County Implement and had been told by some Sheldon people that his business would not survive since it was located too far out of town. The business survived and remains successful 74 years later.
