ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Longmeadow, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells for $760,000 in Hadley

Claire Kelly bought the property at 231 Bay Road, Hadley, from Linda Harris and Alan C Eccleston on Nov. 4, 2022, for $760,000 which represents a price per square foot of $347. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 6.4-acre lot. These nearby houses have...
HADLEY, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Nupro gets expedited permit for new headquarters in Deerfield

DEERFIELD — Nupro LLC is a step closer to developing a new headquarters on Merrigan Way in South Deerfield with the promise of adding dozens of high-paying manufacturing jobs. The Select Board this month approved an expedited permit, following a peer review from Berkshire Design. Pending Conservation Commission approval,...
DEERFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Three-bedroom home sells in Belchertown for $430,000

Gregory Pion and Lindsay Rehm acquired the property at 6 Ledgewood Drive, Belchertown, from Deborah L Donovan and Brian T Donovan on Nov. 3, 2022, for $430,000 which works out to $225 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage. It sits on a 0.9-acre lot.
BELCHERTOWN, MA
MassLive.com

Olde World Christmas Market opens Saturday, Sunday at Hotel Bismarck in Westfield

WESTFIELD — The Olde World Christmas Market will be open this Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 26-27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Bismarck Hotel, home of Pilgrim Candle at 16 Union Ave., Westfield, and every weekend through Dec. 17-18. More than 20 artists, crafters and home product vendors will display their wares in the halls and first floor of the historic hotel, built in 1899.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Four-bedroom home in Westfield sells for $630,000

Greg Bevilacqua and Ellamarie Bevilacqua acquired the property at 8 Winding Ridge Lane, Westfield, from William M Anjos and Fernanda M Anjos on Nov. 4, 2022, for $630,000 which represents a price per square foot of $206. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 20,008 square-foot lot.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Sale closed in Wilbraham: $405,000 for a three-bedroom home

Andrew Martin and Kaitlyn Martin bought the property at 20 Blacksmith Road, Wilbraham, from Ashley Pini on Nov. 1, 2022. The $405,000 purchase price works out to $222 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage on a 28,000-square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently changed...
WILBRAHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family house in Worcester sells for $365,000

Erica Gyamfuah bought the property at 977 West Boylston Street, Worcester, from H Daubney 2021 Ret Eileen on Nov. 3, 2022. The $365,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $292. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 9,381-square-foot lot. These...
WORCESTER, MA
iBerkshires.com

Five Fire Companies Respond to Thanksgiving Fire in Adams

ADAMS, Mass. — Five fire companies responded to a structure fire on Richmond Street on Thursday morning that gutted the apartment building. The second floor of the century-old building at 16-18 Richmond was fully involved when firefighters arrived shortly after 9:30 a.m. Everyone was reported out of the building...
ADAMS, MA
amherstbulletin.com

State examining crosswalk in Hadley where boy hit

HADLEY — At a Route 9 crosswalk where a Hopkins Academy student was seriously injured when struck by a hit-and-run vehicle last month, Hadley police cycled the crossing lights on the state highway 10 times on Wednesday. Five of the times the High-Intensity Activated Cross-Walk, or HAWK light, was...
HADLEY, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
69K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy