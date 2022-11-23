Read full article on original website
Mary Sessions
3d ago
oh yes it's people that have never drove in the snow and we give out licenses to everybody and people travel from all all countries and Nations and States over here that you never have drove in the snow and they they think it's just like driving on dry payment we just speed around and our brakes are going to stop us not even close but there'll be more wrecks today than just a few that have happened already it's just a continuance of people not slowing down and just thinking they can drive normal in the snow if you knew how to drive in the snow you watch out for everybody around you you slow down and get the person lies past you let him play fly past it just hope the hell they don't hit you
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KUTV
Man dies in rollover crash that shut down I-15 in Draper for hours
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — One person has died in a crash that shut down all northbound lanes of Interstate 15 in Draper late Friday night, the Utah Highway Patrol told KUTV 2News. According to a UHP news release, the crash happened at 10:14 p.m. near 14100 South and involved...
Fatal rollover shuts down I-15 northbound in Bluffdale
BLUFFDALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A fatal crash has shut down all lanes of northbound I-15 in Bluffdale Friday night. According to Utah Highway Patrol, The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. just north of the 14600 South exit. Multiple cars were involved and one vehicle rolled onto its top and landed in the HOV lane. […]
kslnewsradio.com
Multiple crashes and icy conditions impacting Utah roads
SALT LAKE CITY — Multiple accidents hit Utah roads early Wednesday morning impacting travel on one of the busiest travel days of the year. Utah Highway Patrol reported a serious crash on I-80 eastbound at milepost 85 in Tooele County has the eastbound lanes closed for investigation. Estimated closure is 30 to 60 minutes.
kslnewsradio.com
Vehicle collides with unoccupied building in Roy, no injuries
ROY, Utah — Police in Roy are investigating how a vehicle collided with an unoccupied building Friday afternoon. Police say the driver of the vehicle crashed into the rear end of another vehicle. It then continued on until it crashed into the building in the area of 5698 S. 1900 West. Additionally, police also say the driver of the vehicle left the scene of the incident on foot.
hebervalleyradio.com
Wednesday Morning Crash South of Heber City
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah-Wednesday morning at 8:49 am, UDOT reported a crash on northbound US 40 seven miles south of Heber City at milepost 28. The latest real-time information is available on the UDOT app or at udottraffic.gov. This is traditionally a heavy travel day. The weather conditions are expected to...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Cold front moving through this weekend!
It'll be a hazy and cool day across Utah today but over the next couple of days, a cold front will bring a very different weather pattern to the state. Air Quality in the Wasatch Front is in the orange category waking up on Friday which is "unhealthy for special groups." Some areas are also in the red zone, meaning air is "unhealthy" for everyone.
Driver arrested after crashing into Ogden Taco Bell drive-thru window
A man has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence on Friday, Nov. 25, after he crashed into a Taco Bell drive-through window on 1670 West 12th Street.
kslnewsradio.com
SUV winds up under semi after crash on I-80 near Mountain Dell
SALT LAKE CITY — An early morning crash on eastbound I-80 near Mountain Dell Golf Course blocked traffic on Monday morning, but there were no injuries. Sgt. Cam Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol confirmed the accident happened early, around 6:45 a.m. Roden said a Toyota Highlander swiped the driver side of a semi truck near mile marker 134.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Perfect Thanksgiving weather!
Happy Thanksgiving! We're grateful that Utah will see some gorgeous fall weather, perfect for all the holiday festivities today!. Air quality is still on the poor side in downtown Salt Lake City but overall it should be improving as less people are on the roads today. Temperatures started out cool...
Silver Alert canceled after missing Kearns man found
68-year-old Jody Corsey left his home in the middle of the night, family says Corsey has a history of leaving the house in the middle of the night.
KSLTV
New tram cabins open at Snowbird
SALT LAKE CITY — Since 1971, the Snowbird Tram has carried people up and down Little Cottonwood Canyon. For the first time in a long time, the tram cabins got quite the facelift and made history. As the first new tram cabins to open in the last 50 years...
kjzz.com
Bountiful family left with many questions after car drives through driveway, front yard
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — A Bountiful family is confused why an unknown driver made his or her way through the family's front yard and driveway. Surveillance video shows a red SUV drive into the family's driveway, hit their car, drive through the front yard and leave. The family said...
KSLTV
Details emerge in killings of 2 elderly Clearfield residents
CLEARFIELD, Utah — A 26-year-old Clearfield man accused of killing his elderly grandparents admitted to violently attacking the couple in their garage on Wednesday, according to a police booking affidavit. On Friday, police identified the victims as Thomas (Tom) Walker, 87, and Janice Walker, 85. Officers on Wednesday responded...
Woman arrested after ramming police car with stolen vehicle
A woman has been arrested on Thursday, Nov. 24, after she allegedly rammed a police car with her stolen vehicle and prompted a multi-agency car chase.
ABC 4
Liberty Park Pond drained for the first time in over five years
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah residents who have recently visited Liberty Park might have noticed something missing: Water. The pond at Liberty Park has been drained to allow crews to make repair to an underwater gate that regulates the pond’s water levels. According to Salt Lake City officials, the repairs will take until the end of December.
kslnewsradio.com
American Red Cross of Utah seeks volunteers in central Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — In wake of the fire in Richfield that displaced 35 families earlier this week, the American Red Cross of Utah is seeking additional volunteers from central Utah. “Disaster Action Team volunteers help communities prepare for and avert emergencies,” said Benjamin Donner, executive director of the...
Home invasion leaves Kearns man in ‘extremely critical condition’ after owners retaliate, police say
A 37-year-old man is in "extremely critical condition" after he tried to break into a house near the 5000 block of Stone Flower Way on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
KSLTV
EXCLUSIVE: Man takes woman hostage on flight to SLC, Good Samaritan steps in
SALT LAKE CITY — A Provo man is recounting an unnerving assault on a flight to Salt Lake City when a Syracuse man is accused of taking a woman hostage with a razor and making bizarre demands to the whole plane. That man, identified as 41-year-old Merrill Fackrell, is...
Rudolph will not be the only ungulate in the skies above Utah this winter season
UTAH — With Christmas and thoughts of Rudolph on the horizon, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources will be proving that deer can fly although be it with some assistance […]
ksl.com
Davis County sheriff warns against Black Friday scam
DAVIS COUNTY — The Davis County Sheriff's Office is warning against a Black Friday scam involving an individual contacting county residents and pretending to be a law enforcement officer. Davis County emergency dispatchers received a handful of calls from concerned residents Friday who said they were contacted by a...
Comments / 5