ROY, Utah — Police in Roy are investigating how a vehicle collided with an unoccupied building Friday afternoon. Police say the driver of the vehicle crashed into the rear end of another vehicle. It then continued on until it crashed into the building in the area of 5698 S. 1900 West. Additionally, police also say the driver of the vehicle left the scene of the incident on foot.

ROY, UT ・ 22 HOURS AGO