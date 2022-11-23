Read full article on original website
PancakeSwap launches smart router solution
Popular automated market maker and decentralized exchange, PancakeSwap has launched its Smart Router solution. The exchange announced the development in a blog post on Friday. As revealed, the exchange intends to harness the router to enable users enjoy best possible price while trading through StableSwap. According to PancakeSwap, smart router...
Hooked protocol launches $HOOK airdrop for holders
Popular on-ramp layer protocol, Hooked has initiated its $HOOK airdrop for all its early Hooked party pass NFT and community members. The protocol announced the update in a series of Twitter posts on Friday. According to Hooked, it initiated the reward to appreciate and show gratitude to all its early holders.
Binance reveals how users can access it’s PoR
In a bid to retain users trust in it’s services, Binance has released its proof-of-reserve system. The development emanated two weeks after the World largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume pledged to publish its PoR. Currently, in the cryptocurrency sphere, centralized exchanges are releasing their PoR due to the...
BinaryX Releases Concept Art for World Building MMO CyberLand
Singapore, Singapore, 24th November, 2022, Chainwire. BinaryX has confirmed that it is working on a new free-to-play, play-to-own game, CyberLand, an open-world MMO powered by blockchain technology. The team just released the concept video which gives a first look of the terrains and features of the game. Free-to-play, Play-to-Own CyberLand...
