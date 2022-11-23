Read full article on original website
Limestone County, AL Establishing Own Solid Waste Collection Service
The Limestone County Commission has decided to spend millions of dollars to establish its own solid waste collection service by April 1 rather than bidding out a new contract to replace the current collection service, which is going out of business. The commissioners unanimously voted to start their own garbage service in an effort to avoid raising the cost of residents’ bills. If they had contracted the service to a new company, Limestone County Engineer Marc Massey said, the cost for customers would have increased.
New Christmas tree farm brings holiday experience to Nauvoo
NAUVOO, Ala. — For the Lomoro family, this year's Christmas tree needed the perfect height and appearance before son Garrett started sawing away Friday. "It's family time. One off at college now, so we don't get to see him as much. So it's time out in nature, spending it together," Debra Lomoro said.
Cullman Library: Free services and book sale
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Public Library System offers several free services to the community and will also host an upcoming book sale for readers young and older. Homework Alabama is a free online service that provides tutoring, homework help and test prep with real-time tutors. The service also offers drop-off reviews for math work, essays and theses. Over 60 subjects are available for students from kindergarten to college. ABCMouse.com is a subscription-based early learning academic program that provides digital education for children ages 2-8. Library card holders can access free learning activities by visiting www.ABCMouse.com or on its mobile app. The...
Decatur man fulfils his late mother’s wishes by sending her ashes to space
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Morgan County teacher passed away and her son is sending her off in the most astronomical way ever. Kathy Joseph, who was a gifted students teacher for 25 years, died earlier this year at the age of 68. Her time teaching was spent educating youth on the excitement she felt growing up during the Space Race.
‘Festival of Yule’ stirs controversy in Tuscumbia
The Festival of Yule, an ancient holiday festival to be held in Tuscumbia on December 3, has stirred controversy among local religious residents.
Festival of Yule is gaining criticism for promoting satanic values
One holiday festival in North Alabama is being accused of promoting satanic values by residents in Tuscumbia. The city's first ever "Festival of Yule" will take place on December 3rd on Mainstreet with more than 30 vendors selling goods. "The Festival of Yule is basically, really, honestly a way to...
Joye Belle Adair Rushing
Joye Belle Adair Rushing, 85, of Clarkesville, Georgia, formerly of Haleyville, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 21, 2022. Born in Winston County on June 18, 1937, she was a daughter of the late Arthur Fuller and Callie Adair Self. Joye was a homemaker and a member of County Line Church in Haleyville. She was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Joye’s care and compassion for others was immeasurable. Her last words to everyone were always, “I Love You!”
Permits issued for $9.5 million Decatur 3M, $4 million Huntsville Hospital projects
Expansions at Decatur’s 3M plant and Huntsville Hospital are among the most expensive projects issued building permits in the last week. They are among four projects in the Huntsville area issued permits exceeding $1 million, according to Southern Exposure Information. The city of Decatur issued a permit for a...
‘Tis the season: Winter Park opens at Orion Amphitheater
HUNTSVILLE — Apollo South and the Orion Amphitheater were bathed in winter splendor under a cloudless night sky and that glistening moon over Huntsville with whom we will soon see again face-to-face. It was opening night at Winter Park and it was a sight to see. Even though couples...
Popular record-holding store chain opens another new location in Alabama
A popular store chain that holds multiple world records recently opened another new location in Alabama this week. Read on to learn more. On Monday, November 21, 2022, the convenience store chain Buc-ee's, opened its newest Alabama location in Athens.
New Hope Police warn of Thanksgiving dangers
NASA MSFC workers walk in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (Source: Brandon Hancock and NASA MSFC ) NASA MSFC workers walk in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (Source: Brandon Hancock and NASA MSFC ) In-state rivals turned teammates are raising money to fight against ALS. Updated: 11 hours ago. In-state...
3 Popular Food Spots Closing in the Birmingham Area
Sometimes, the best is yet to come. We hate saying goodbye to these amazing Birmingham spots, but hope to see them again in the future. Read on to learn about four places that recently closed in The Magic City. On Tap Sports Café | Hoover. On Tap Sports Café...
Colbert County animal shelter offering free adoptions
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) — The Colbert County Animal Shelter is offering to waive adoption fees for adult animals. The shelter’s kennel manager, Jessica McGee told News 19 that the shelter is very overcrowded right now, which is stressful for many of their animals. “We were built to hold 40 dogs, 16 cats,” McGee said. […]
Central Alabama employees demand 'Amazon' pay on Black Friday
BESSEMER, Ala. — Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year. More than 80 labor unions and allies across 32 countries used the day to bring attention to what some call poor working conditions in Amazon facilities all over the world — including in central Alabama. Our Revolution, a national grassroots organization, asked the community to stand with employees by not purchasing items from the retail giant.
Gus Pappas, owner of Norton’s Florist, passes away
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Longtime Birmingham-area businessman and florist Gus Pappas has died. Pappas’s family confirmed the news on November 25. Pappas owned several businesses before buying Norton’s Florist in 2001. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email...
Centre, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Centre. The Oneonta High School football team will have a game with Cherokee County High School on November 25, 2022, 16:15:00. The Oneonta High School football team will have a game with Cherokee County High School on November 25, 2022, 17:00:00.
North Alabama Homebuilding Academy introduces new mobile classroom
The North Alabama Homebuilding Academy is working to make themselves more available to those interested in a career in the skills-trade industry. The academy has created a mobile classroom, designed to educate local K-12 students about careers in construction through hands-on activities.
Single-vehicle crash in Limestone Co. causes lane closure
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) announced that a single-commercial vehicle crash has caused a lane closure in Limestone County. According to officials, the northbound lane of Alabama 99 near West Limestone School Road is currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time.
Traffic Alert: Overturned vehicle closes part of eastbound I-565 in Huntsville
The Huntsville Police Department has closed eastbound Interstate 565 at Research Park Boulevard due to an overturned vehicle. Please use alternate routes.
The Iron Bowl and America’s Water Pipe
Saturday will be the 87th playing of the Auburn vs. Alabama football game. The stakes may not be as high this year, but there will be no shortage of passion for either team. This is the 51st anniversary of my first Iron Bowl, and I’ve attended more than half the games during that period in three different venues.
