Read full article on original website
Related
drgnews.com
BankWest promotes Ross Julson Business Development Officer
Pierre-based BankWest has promoted Ross Julson to Business Development Officer in Pierre. Prior to his promotion, Ross served as a Credit Analyst for BankWest, with four years of overall banking experience. BankWest’s Regional President Andy Hubbart notes Julson’s experience in the financial services sector and background in agriculture will help...
drgnews.com
AMR providing oxygen tanks, supplies for Four Corners Fire Department first responders
In rural areas such as Hughes and Stanley Counties, first responders often arrive at the scene of an accident before an ambulance can get there. That’s the case for AMR Ambulance Service in Pierre when it comes to getting to the far corners of Hughes or Stanley Counties. AMR...
hubcityradio.com
Board of Regents to review their policies following a drag show done at SDSU
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- A student sponsored drag show at South Dakota State University got a lot of attention on campus and off. Board of Regents President Pam Roberts says there will be a review of policies and procedures. Roberts says they got numerous calls and emails to the Board central office.
Avera receives $2.5 million in federal money for rural nurse shortage
South Dakota-based Avera Health recently received over $2.5 million to address nursing and health care workforce shortages in rural South Dakota through virtual nursing and education. The funding comes from the Health Resources and Services Administration, an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. South Dakota’s nursing shortage is years in the […] The post Avera receives $2.5 million in federal money for rural nurse shortage appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
abandonedspaces.com
Okaton, South Dakota: A Failed Railway Town and Tourist Trap
Okaton, South Dakota lies just off Interstate 90, which travels east to west throughout the entire United States. This was once a functioning, albeit small, country town like many others near the same stretch of road. Now, however, it has turned into nothing but a ghost town with a minuscule population and many buildings that have either completely fallen apart or are on their way.
gowatertown.net
Former Pierre City Hall demolished to make way for new development (Audio)
PIERRE, S.D.–The former Pierre City Hall was demolished Tuesday to make way for a new development project. Mayor Steve Harding says the development has been years in the making….. The developer, Hegg Companies from Sioux Falls, plans to turn the space into an 80-room hotel, a 60-unit apartment...
wnax.com
New President Named at Lake Area Technical College
A member of South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s cabinet has been named the new president of Lake Area Technical College. The Watertown School Board unanimously approved the hiring of Tiffany Sanderson today (Wednesday). Sanderson is a Lemmon native, holds degrees from both SDSU and USD, and currently serves as...
gowatertown.net
South Dakota school district receives surprise $1.5 million gift
WHITE RIVER, S.D.–A rural western South Dakota school district is one of several across the country to receive a surprise donation from billionaire philanthropist Mackenzie Scott. White River School District got $1.5 million from Scott about a month ago. Scott, who has a 4% stake in Amazon, has donated...
wnax.com
SDSU Drag Show Gets Attention
A student sponsored drag show at South Dakota State University got a lot of attention on campus and off. Board of Regents President Pam Roberts says there will be a review of policies and procedures…..https://on.soundcloud.com/SieM2. Roberts says they got numerous calls and emails to the Board central office…..https://on.soundcloud.com/wbHL5.
gowatertown.net
Woman seriously injured in crash northwest of Watertown
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Charges are pending against one of the drivers involved in a two vehicle crash northwest of Watertown Tuesday afternoon that sent one person to the hospital. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says it happened around 5:30 at the intersection of 164th Street and 448th Avenue, 13 miles northwest of Watertown.
more955.com
39 students complete Basic Law Enforcement Certification Course
PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General Mark Vargo has announced that 39 students completed the Basic Law Enforcement Certification Course at the George S. Mickelson Criminal Justice Center in Pierre, S.D. The students completed a 13-week training program to earn their South Dakota Law Enforcement Certification and become fully qualified law enforcement officers in the state. The students, whose graduation ceremony was held in Pierre on Friday, Nov. 18, completed 520 hours of course work that included instruction in the law, arrest control tactics, firearms, vehicle handling and criminal investigations.
KELOLAND TV
Pride of the Dakotas homecoming
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Members of the South Dakota State University march band returned home Friday exhausted, yet exhilarated, from their appearance at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Their time in New York City was a whirlwind of music and site-seeing for the Pride of the Dakotas.
South Dakota mom shares appreciation for medical team who saved her life
A Watertown woman is grateful for a team of doctors and nurses who saved her life after complications following child birth.
klkntv.com
Lincoln woman killed in crash on South Dakota interstate
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Lincoln woman was killed in a crash near Brookings, South Dakota after her SUV stalled on 1-29. Her SUV was rear-ended by a semi. The collision sent both vehicles into a nearby ditch. Kelley Rodriguez, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver...
ravellettepublications.com
/ Locked in Battle: Jones County Hunters have Unique Hunt
Best friends, Paul Thomas, a Murdo native, and John Grobecker, from Vail, Colo. came across two bucks engaged in a fight while on an afternoon hunt. Paul and John will have the deer mounted as a set; forever locked in battle.
YAHOO!
Sioux Falls man and woman taken into custody after stabbing incident in Florence
Multiple individuals were stabbed after an argument started outside the Sidetrack Lounge in Florence Wednesday night. At approximately 10:18 p.m., Codington County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrived at the scene and made contact with the suspect, Trevor Murray, 26, of Sioux Falls, outside the establishment and took him into custody.
wsucougars.com
Cougs return home this Monday against South Dakota State
PULLMAN, Wash. – The Washington State women's basketball team returns to the friendly confines of Beasley Coliseum this Monday, Nov. 28, as the Cougars host South Dakota State. Tip-off against the Jackrabbits is set for 7 p.m. PT. WASHINGTON STATE (4-1, 0-0 Pac-12) vs. South Dakota State (4-2, 0-0...
petguide.com
Adoptable Dog of the Week - Otis
Smart, sassy, and energetic, this boy will be a perfect companion for all your exciting adventures! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Otis, a 4 years old Australian Shepherd and Catahoula Leopard Dog mix from Brookings, South Dakota. He is neutered, up to date on his vaccines, microchipped, and current on his heartworm, flea, and tick preventatives. Otis does well with bigger dogs, but as a canine with herding instincts, he’d do best in a home without any cats, small animals or dogs, and young children (older kids are perfectly fine).
Comments / 0