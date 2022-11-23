The Limestone County Commission has decided to spend millions of dollars to establish its own solid waste collection service by April 1 rather than bidding out a new contract to replace the current collection service, which is going out of business. The commissioners unanimously voted to start their own garbage service in an effort to avoid raising the cost of residents’ bills. If they had contracted the service to a new company, Limestone County Engineer Marc Massey said, the cost for customers would have increased.

