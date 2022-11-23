Read full article on original website
wvtm13.com
New Christmas tree farm brings holiday experience to Nauvoo
NAUVOO, Ala. — For the Lomoro family, this year's Christmas tree needed the perfect height and appearance before son Garrett started sawing away Friday. "It's family time. One off at college now, so we don't get to see him as much. So it's time out in nature, spending it together," Debra Lomoro said.
WAFF
Decatur man fulfils his late mother’s wishes by sending her ashes to space
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Morgan County teacher passed away and her son is sending her off in the most astronomical way ever. Kathy Joseph, who was a gifted students teacher for 25 years, died earlier this year at the age of 68. Her time teaching was spent educating youth on the excitement she felt growing up during the Space Race.
Christmas on the Square coming soon in Moulton
The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce announced that all dates are set for the city's annual Christmas on the Square in front of the Moulton Courthouse.
Muscle Shoals mothers open area’s first selfie studio and museum
Two Muscle Shoals mothers have opened the area's first Selfie Studio and Museum.
Colbert County animal shelter offering free adoptions
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) — The Colbert County Animal Shelter is offering to waive adoption fees for adult animals. The shelter’s kennel manager, Jessica McGee told News 19 that the shelter is very overcrowded right now, which is stressful for many of their animals. “We were built to hold 40 dogs, 16 cats,” McGee said. […]
Ashley Wilson named 2023 City Family of the Year
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Farm-City Committee held its annual Farm-City Banquet Thursday evening, Nov. 17, at Loft 212 downtown, where it named Ashley Wilson the 2023 City Family of the Year. Wilson runs Curt’s Closet, the local nonprofit she founded to cope with the grief over the tragic loss of her youngest son Curt. “I had no idea the true reason I had been invited to the Cullman County Farm-City event,” Wilson shared with The Cullman Tribune. “I was looking forward to an evening with friends and a wonderful dinner. To my surprise, they all did an amazing job keeping...
wvtm13.com
Shooting between family members in Walker County Thanksgiving Day
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — One person has life-threatening injuries, after a shooting between family members. The Walker County Sheriff's Office posted on social media the shooting happened on Pea Ridge Road near Cordova Thanksgiving Day. The injured person was taken by helicopter to a hospital. The sheriff's office said...
‘Festival of Yule’ stirs controversy in Tuscumbia
The Festival of Yule, an ancient holiday festival to be held in Tuscumbia on December 3, has stirred controversy among local religious residents.
WAAY-TV
Update: Missing Morgan County teen found safe
UPDATE: The Morgan County Sheriff's office says the teen has been found safe. A 15-year-old male has been reported missing in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says Christian Wallace left a home in the Danville area on foot and has not been seen since. He is described as...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Limestone County, AL Establishing Own Solid Waste Collection Service
The Limestone County Commission has decided to spend millions of dollars to establish its own solid waste collection service by April 1 rather than bidding out a new contract to replace the current collection service, which is going out of business. The commissioners unanimously voted to start their own garbage service in an effort to avoid raising the cost of residents’ bills. If they had contracted the service to a new company, Limestone County Engineer Marc Massey said, the cost for customers would have increased.
Danville teen found, safe after reported missing
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? A 15-year-old is missing after walking away from a home in Danville.
Hanceville man hit by train, succumbs to injuries
GARDEN CITY, Ala. – A Hanceville man was hit by a train at approximately 11:45 a.m. on the Mulberry Fork Black Warrior River Bridge in Garden City. Tommy Amaro, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene by Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick.
Surprise December bonus worth $200 available to Americans – see who’s eligible
HUNDREDS of county workers will receive a one-time holiday cash bonus between $100 and $200 thanks to a recent vote. The Morgan County Commission voted to award full-time Morgan County, Alabama workers a $200 bonus in December. Part-time workers would get a $100 bonus. Morgan County has around 400 employees,...
Permits issued for $9.5 million Decatur 3M, $4 million Huntsville Hospital projects
Expansions at Decatur’s 3M plant and Huntsville Hospital are among the most expensive projects issued building permits in the last week. They are among four projects in the Huntsville area issued permits exceeding $1 million, according to Southern Exposure Information. The city of Decatur issued a permit for a...
mynwapaper.com
Joye Belle Adair Rushing
Joye Belle Adair Rushing, 85, of Clarkesville, Georgia, formerly of Haleyville, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 21, 2022. Born in Winston County on June 18, 1937, she was a daughter of the late Arthur Fuller and Callie Adair Self. Joye was a homemaker and a member of County Line Church in Haleyville. She was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Joye’s care and compassion for others was immeasurable. Her last words to everyone were always, “I Love You!”
wvtm13.com
Car hits and kills man walking on Alabama street
MORRIS, Ala. — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in the Morris area. 58-year-old Mark Randall Bradford was walking in the area of the 8400 block of Highway 31 in Morris, Alabama at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday when a motor vehicle hit and killed him. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene until Jefferson County deputies arrived to begin the investigation. No word if any charges are being considered.
WHNT-TV
Buc-ee's Athens Grand Opening: Inside Look at the Texas Round Up
Buc-ee's Pit Master Mr. Randy gives us an inside look at how Buc-ee's 'perfects' their Texas brisket. Buc-ee’s Athens Grand Opening: Inside Look at the …. Buc-ee's Pit Master Mr. Randy gives us an inside look at how Buc-ee's 'perfects' their Texas brisket. Salvation Army Hosts Thanksgiving Meal. The...
wbrc.com
Suspect charged in Thanksgiving day shooting that left one hospitalized
CORDOVA, Ala. (WBRC) - Christopher Brian Cummings has been charged after a Thanksgiving day shooting that left one person hospitalized. One victim was airlifted to a Birmingham hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting near Pea Ridge Road in Cordova. Police said the shooting happened between two family members. Cummings...
Shoals woman crashes through Tuscumbia park
Tuscumbia Police tells News 19 they believe the woman accidently hit the gas instead of the brake.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Somerville woman identified as Priceville bomb caller suspect
UPDATE: The suspect has been identified as 43-year-old Lizzie Marie Ann Phillips of Somerville. She is charged with making a terrorist threat. Phillips is being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $2,500 bond. From earlier:. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says a caller who made a bomb threat...
