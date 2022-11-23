ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haleyville, AL

wvtm13.com

New Christmas tree farm brings holiday experience to Nauvoo

NAUVOO, Ala. — For the Lomoro family, this year's Christmas tree needed the perfect height and appearance before son Garrett started sawing away Friday. "It's family time. One off at college now, so we don't get to see him as much. So it's time out in nature, spending it together," Debra Lomoro said.
WAFF

Decatur man fulfils his late mother’s wishes by sending her ashes to space

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Morgan County teacher passed away and her son is sending her off in the most astronomical way ever. Kathy Joseph, who was a gifted students teacher for 25 years, died earlier this year at the age of 68. Her time teaching was spent educating youth on the excitement she felt growing up during the Space Race.
WHNT News 19

Colbert County animal shelter offering free adoptions

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) — The Colbert County Animal Shelter is offering to waive adoption fees for adult animals. The shelter’s kennel manager, Jessica McGee told News 19 that the shelter is very overcrowded right now, which is stressful for many of their animals. “We were built to hold 40 dogs, 16 cats,” McGee said. […]
The Cullman Tribune

Ashley Wilson named 2023 City Family of the Year

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Farm-City Committee held its annual Farm-City Banquet Thursday evening, Nov. 17, at Loft 212 downtown, where it named Ashley Wilson the 2023 City Family of the Year.   Wilson runs Curt’s Closet, the local nonprofit she founded to cope with the grief over the tragic loss of her youngest son Curt.   “I had no idea the true reason I had been invited to the Cullman County Farm-City event,” Wilson shared with The Cullman Tribune. “I was looking forward to an evening with friends and a wonderful dinner. To my surprise, they all did an amazing job keeping...
wvtm13.com

Shooting between family members in Walker County Thanksgiving Day

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — One person has life-threatening injuries, after a shooting between family members. The Walker County Sheriff's Office posted on social media the shooting happened on Pea Ridge Road near Cordova Thanksgiving Day. The injured person was taken by helicopter to a hospital. The sheriff's office said...
WAAY-TV

Update: Missing Morgan County teen found safe

UPDATE: The Morgan County Sheriff's office says the teen has been found safe. A 15-year-old male has been reported missing in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says Christian Wallace left a home in the Danville area on foot and has not been seen since. He is described as...
wasteadvantagemag.com

Limestone County, AL Establishing Own Solid Waste Collection Service

The Limestone County Commission has decided to spend millions of dollars to establish its own solid waste collection service by April 1 rather than bidding out a new contract to replace the current collection service, which is going out of business. The commissioners unanimously voted to start their own garbage service in an effort to avoid raising the cost of residents’ bills. If they had contracted the service to a new company, Limestone County Engineer Marc Massey said, the cost for customers would have increased.
mynwapaper.com

Joye Belle Adair Rushing

Joye Belle Adair Rushing, 85, of Clarkesville, Georgia, formerly of Haleyville, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 21, 2022. Born in Winston County on June 18, 1937, she was a daughter of the late Arthur Fuller and Callie Adair Self. Joye was a homemaker and a member of County Line Church in Haleyville. She was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Joye’s care and compassion for others was immeasurable. Her last words to everyone were always, “I Love You!”
wvtm13.com

Car hits and kills man walking on Alabama street

MORRIS, Ala. — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in the Morris area. 58-year-old Mark Randall Bradford was walking in the area of the 8400 block of Highway 31 in Morris, Alabama at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday when a motor vehicle hit and killed him. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene until Jefferson County deputies arrived to begin the investigation. No word if any charges are being considered.
WHNT-TV

Buc-ee's Athens Grand Opening: Inside Look at the Texas Round Up

Buc-ee's Pit Master Mr. Randy gives us an inside look at how Buc-ee's 'perfects' their Texas brisket. Buc-ee’s Athens Grand Opening: Inside Look at the …. Buc-ee's Pit Master Mr. Randy gives us an inside look at how Buc-ee's 'perfects' their Texas brisket. Salvation Army Hosts Thanksgiving Meal. The...
wbrc.com

Suspect charged in Thanksgiving day shooting that left one hospitalized

CORDOVA, Ala. (WBRC) - Christopher Brian Cummings has been charged after a Thanksgiving day shooting that left one person hospitalized. One victim was airlifted to a Birmingham hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting near Pea Ridge Road in Cordova. Police said the shooting happened between two family members. Cummings...
