Seal Beach, CA

CBS LA

Man shot to death in his car in Hawaiian Gardens

A man was shot to death in Hawaiian Gardens on Friday night in the 12200 block of Belshire Avenue.The adult male, believed to be in his 20s, was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside his vehicle when Lakewood Sheriffs deputies arrived, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. and paramedics treated the victim upon arrival but eventually pronounced him dead at the scene. The victim has not been identified at this moment.It's unclear what provoked this shooting and no details about the suspect have been released at this moment. 
HAWAIIAN GARDENS, CA
CBS LA

Shooting investigation shuts down Spring and 6th in DTLA

Police closed down the intersection of South Spring and 6th streets in downtown Los Angeles Friday during a shooting investigation and possible barricade situation.Police said an assault with a deadly weapon was reported at a hotel located at 6th and Spring at about 9:40 a.m. Friday.A man in his 30s was hospitalized; he was conscious and breathing, according to the Los Angeles Police Dept.A male suspect was believed to be barricaded inside the hotel, according to police. LAPD officers set up a perimeter around the building. Police said a handgun was involved.At 11:30 a.m., LAPD said a person of interest was detained. Traffic delays were expected to continue.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KCRA.com

Suspect arrested after fatal Southern California shooting

COSTA MESA, Calif. — A man turned himself in to police early Friday following a Thanksgiving shooting in Southern California that left one person dead and four others wounded, authorities said. Costa Mesa police said the shooting occurred after a minor car crash. One of the victims was critically...
COSTA MESA, CA
Long Beach Post

Stabbing suspect prompts hours-long SWAT standoff, Long Beach police say

Police say they arrested a stabbing suspect who barricaded himself inside a Long Beach home Friday night, prompting an hours-long SWAT standoff. Officers were dispatched at 6:56 p.m. to an assault with a deadly weapon call at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Locust Avenue, which is just north of Pacific Coast Highway, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA.com

4 people shot at party in Hawthorne

Gunfire erupted at a party in Hawthorne early Saturday morning, sending four people to the hospital. Authorities tell KTLA that a large party was taking place in the 3500 block of Rosecrans Avenue at Cerise Ave. when an argument broke out between several individuals and shots were fired. Four male...
HAWTHORNE, CA
Long Beach Post

Driver flees after hitting man crossing PCH, LBPD says

A man was injured when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a Long Beach street, and the driver fled the scene, authorities said today. The hit-and-run crash was reported at about 6:25 p.m. Thursday on Pacific Coast Highway at Cherry Avenue, according to Long Beach police Lt. Michael Deprete.
LONG BEACH, CA
goldrushcam.com

Los Angeles County Woman Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Multimillion-Dollar Fraud Targeting Investors in Coachella Valley Development

November 25, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A San Gabriel Valley woman was sentenced on Monday to 240 months in federal prison for causing tens of millions of dollars in losses to. investors who provided funds intended for a hotel and condominium complex in the Coachella Valley, and then using the money to finance her lavish lifestyle.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Riverside man arrested for deadly stabbing in Fontana

Authorities have arrested a Riverside man who allegedly stabbed two women in Fontana, killing one of them earlier this week. Alex Zamora, 20, was arrested by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies Wednesday at his home in Riverside. Zamora is accused of stabbing two women at a home on...
FONTANA, CA
KTLA

Father killed in Irvine hit-and-run, suspect remains at large

Police are searching for a suspect who struck and killed a man in Irvine before speeding away. The victim was identified as Saman Vakili Mafakhery, 33. He leaves behind a wife and a young daughter. The fatal crash happened on the night of Nov. 3 when Mafakhery was struck and killed in the area of […]
IRVINE, CA

