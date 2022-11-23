Read full article on original website
Man shot to death in his car in Hawaiian Gardens
A man was shot to death in Hawaiian Gardens on Friday night in the 12200 block of Belshire Avenue.The adult male, believed to be in his 20s, was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside his vehicle when Lakewood Sheriffs deputies arrived, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. and paramedics treated the victim upon arrival but eventually pronounced him dead at the scene. The victim has not been identified at this moment.It's unclear what provoked this shooting and no details about the suspect have been released at this moment.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID victim, suspect in possible road-rage shooting in Orange County
COSTA MESA, Calif. – Coroner’s officials Saturday released the name of a man who was fatally wounded during a shooting in Costa Mesa that police believe was triggered by a minor traffic incident on Thanksgiving Day. The victim was identified as Lucas Rivera-Velasco of Costa Mesa, according to...
pasadenanow.com
Local Man Who Allegedly Fatally Stabbed His Mother During Live Zoom Meeting Back In Court
A preliminary hearing is scheduled to be set Wednesday in the case against Robert Anderson Cotton, a 34-year-old Altadena man who faces allegations of two counts of murder for the stabbing death of his 67-year-old mother and 69-year-old uncle inside the family’s home on the 3100 block of North Marengo Ave. in Altadena about 2 p.m. on Mar. 22, 2021.
Suspect in fatal Costa Mesa shooting turns himself in to police
A man was in custody Friday in connection with a shooting in Costa Mesa on Thanksgiving Day that left one person dead and four other people wounded. Officers were sent to the 400 block of West Bay Street about 6:45 p.m. Thursday, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department. “Upon...
95-year-old donor disputes $25 million gift to Cal State Long Beach
A 95-year-old woman is asking a judge to find she is not obligated to make a $25 million donation to music education at California State University, Long Beach, alleging she was coerced into signing such an agreement by a former 49er Foundation executive and others associated with the university. Regena...
1 killed, 2 others critically wounded in Costa Mesa shooting, police say
A shooting in Costa Mesa Thursday evening left one person dead and two others wounded, police said.
Shooting investigation shuts down Spring and 6th in DTLA
Police closed down the intersection of South Spring and 6th streets in downtown Los Angeles Friday during a shooting investigation and possible barricade situation.Police said an assault with a deadly weapon was reported at a hotel located at 6th and Spring at about 9:40 a.m. Friday.A man in his 30s was hospitalized; he was conscious and breathing, according to the Los Angeles Police Dept.A male suspect was believed to be barricaded inside the hotel, according to police. LAPD officers set up a perimeter around the building. Police said a handgun was involved.At 11:30 a.m., LAPD said a person of interest was detained. Traffic delays were expected to continue.
KCRA.com
Suspect arrested after fatal Southern California shooting
COSTA MESA, Calif. — A man turned himself in to police early Friday following a Thanksgiving shooting in Southern California that left one person dead and four others wounded, authorities said. Costa Mesa police said the shooting occurred after a minor car crash. One of the victims was critically...
foxla.com
Police chase suspect gets cornered in LA shopping center parking lot, drives off anyways
A man is in custody after leading authorities on a dangerous chase across the South Gate area. The Bell Police Department initially chased the suspect on the 10 Freeway. The chase continued across other parts of Los Angeles County and at one point, the suspect led officers to a parking lot in the South Gate-East Los Angeles area.
Long Beach Post
Stabbing suspect prompts hours-long SWAT standoff, Long Beach police say
Police say they arrested a stabbing suspect who barricaded himself inside a Long Beach home Friday night, prompting an hours-long SWAT standoff. Officers were dispatched at 6:56 p.m. to an assault with a deadly weapon call at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Locust Avenue, which is just north of Pacific Coast Highway, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
Man in wheelchair killed while crossing street in Long Beach, police say
The man was using a crosswalk at Long Beach Boulevard and 27th Street when a car hit him, according to police, who said it is not clear at this time who had the right of way. The post Man in wheelchair killed while crossing street in Long Beach, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
KTLA.com
4 people shot at party in Hawthorne
Gunfire erupted at a party in Hawthorne early Saturday morning, sending four people to the hospital. Authorities tell KTLA that a large party was taking place in the 3500 block of Rosecrans Avenue at Cerise Ave. when an argument broke out between several individuals and shots were fired. Four male...
Driver fleeing from police crashes near Long Beach City Hall
A chase involving a stolen car just ended in Downtown Long Beach. The post Driver fleeing from police crashes near Long Beach City Hall appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Long Beach Post
Driver flees after hitting man crossing PCH, LBPD says
A man was injured when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a Long Beach street, and the driver fled the scene, authorities said today. The hit-and-run crash was reported at about 6:25 p.m. Thursday on Pacific Coast Highway at Cherry Avenue, according to Long Beach police Lt. Michael Deprete.
goldrushcam.com
Los Angeles County Woman Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Multimillion-Dollar Fraud Targeting Investors in Coachella Valley Development
November 25, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A San Gabriel Valley woman was sentenced on Monday to 240 months in federal prison for causing tens of millions of dollars in losses to. investors who provided funds intended for a hotel and condominium complex in the Coachella Valley, and then using the money to finance her lavish lifestyle.
Pasadena police release new video of gunman wanted in shooting death of 13-year-old boy
It's been a year since a 13-year-old Pasadena boy was shot and killed by a stray bullet while he was playing video games in his bedroom. Now police have released new footage of the shooting in hopes the public can help track down the gunman.
KTLA.com
Riverside man arrested for deadly stabbing in Fontana
Authorities have arrested a Riverside man who allegedly stabbed two women in Fontana, killing one of them earlier this week. Alex Zamora, 20, was arrested by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies Wednesday at his home in Riverside. Zamora is accused of stabbing two women at a home on...
Father killed in Irvine hit-and-run, suspect remains at large
Police are searching for a suspect who struck and killed a man in Irvine before speeding away. The victim was identified as Saman Vakili Mafakhery, 33. He leaves behind a wife and a young daughter. The fatal crash happened on the night of Nov. 3 when Mafakhery was struck and killed in the area of […]
Los Angeles identify suspect who allegedly shot British tourists in Venice
A man is being sought for allegedly shooting two British tourists in Los Angeles over the summer, after an argument escalated into depravity.
Driver deliberately plows into 7-Eleven in LA County, police say
ARCADIA, Calif. (KTLA) – The driver of a vehicle that crashed through an Arcadia 7-Eleven Thursday morning has been arrested and faces possible charges for attempted murder after police determined he drove through the store on purpose. Officers from the Arcadia Police Department responded to the convenience store on the 1000 block of South Baldwin […]
