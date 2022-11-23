“Holiday Tour of Homes” annual fundraiser featuring homes in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tickets are on sale for the 26th annual Holiday Tour of Homes to support the West Springfield Boys & Girls Club.
Touring the homes decorated for the holidays will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of West Springfield. The event takes place on Saturday, December 3rd from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Holiday Tour of Homes
- Jack and Lorri Twaddle on Allison Lane
- Brian Rolph and Kelly St. Pierre on Rogers Avenue
- Adam and Kara Dasso on Lenny’s Way
- Christian and Jessica Caruso on Dewey Street
- Danny and Therese McCarthy on Redden Road
- West Springfield Public Library on Park Street
Guidebook tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased at the following locations:
- West Springfield Boys & Girls Club
- Durocher Florist
- Sorrento Restaurant
- Calabrese Market
- Cooper’s Gifts
- Partners Restaurant
A lunch buffet will take place at Storrowton Carriage House for $15 per person on Saturday, December 3rd from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
To make a donation online visit wsbgclub.org. Donations can also be mailed to the Boys & Girls Club of West Springfield at 615 Main Street, West Springfield, MA 01089.
