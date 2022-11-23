Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Here Are 10 of the Largest Companies & Employers in New Hampshire
Recently, we published this article about the median home prices per county in New Hampshire. As mentioned there, it's no secret that the housing market right now is unbelievably tough, and the job market is no exception. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, although the unemployment rate is...
WCAX
Gov. Scott thankful Vermont has moved forward through pandemic
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Gov. Phil Scott says he’s thankful Vermont is emerging from the pandemic and for opportunities to transform the state through federal investments. At his weekly press conference, the governor highlighted a new initiative to make policies in local government more equitable. Scott also reflected on...
Phil Scott launches new equity initiative focused on Vermont municipalities
“These are all issues that could, in part, be addressed at the state and federal levels, but that absolutely have to be tackled at the local level as well if we really want to move the needle,” said Xusana Davis, executive director of the state’s Office of Racial Equity. Read the story on VTDigger here: Phil Scott launches new equity initiative focused on Vermont municipalities.
thecentersquare.com
New Hampshire boosts Medicaid spending
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is pumping more federal funding into its low income Medicaid program, amid a steady rise in enrollment during the pandemic. A proposal by Gov. Chris Sununu's administration, which was approved by the Executive Council on Tuesday, calls for diverting another $54 million in federal funds to support Medicaid programs through June 30, the end of the fiscal year.
mynbc5.com
Former state representative Dick Lawrence dies
LYNDON, Vt. — A well-known Vermont lawmaker from the Northeast Kingdom has died. Republican Dick Lawrence of Lyndonville served seven terms in the state House of Representatives, where he was vice chair of the agriculture committee. Lawrence stepped down in 2019. He died on Thursday morning at the age...
For Vermonters with disabilities, the search for housing is even harder
“Housing for people with disabilities is a huge crisis,” said Peter Johnke, deputy director of the nonprofit Vermont Center for Independent Living. Read the story on VTDigger here: For Vermonters with disabilities, the search for housing is even harder.
mainepublic.org
Mills administration says it will soon release plans for more heating assistance
The administration of Gov. Janet Mills says it is close to finishing work on a proposal to help Mainers cover rising energy costs this winter. A spokeswoman for Mills says the administration expects to release a proposal next week that aims to provide financial relief to middle- and lower-income households headed into winter. But first, the administration wants to hear from the state's Revenue Forecasting Committee about how much money could be available for a relief program.
‘Bowels of hell’: Commission to probe history of Mass. state institutions
Dave Scott sobbed as he stood in the middle of a Waltham cemetery dotted with brick markers — not tombstones — differentiated only by numbers and not names, mourning the loss of his brother who he said was interred there in the absence of human dignity. Scott called...
gorhamtimes.com
Collins Pushes Funds for Mainers this Winter
Oil prices across the nation are challenging citizens, especially those in Maine, this winter. The average cost for heating oil per gallon currently sits at $5.42, which is a considerable increase compared to past years. Fortunately, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) has awarded the State of Maine $42.5 million to help those in need.
WCAX
Vermont GOP continues call for reports of excess mail-in ballots
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Leaders of Vermont’s Republican Party say they have identified 40 extra ballots sent to voters in the November elections. Since the beginning of mail-in ballots, some voters have received multiple ballots in the mail, many times addressed to previous residents still on the voter rolls.
Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?
If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
WCAX
New rules put Vermont on the road to phasing out sales of gas-powered cars
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Changes to the new cars you can purchase are coming by 2026 thanks to a rule change in Vermont. All that’s left is a filing with the secretary of state and Vermont’s clean car requirements will change. You will start seeing that with cars in the model year 2026.
newhampshirebulletin.com
State issues request for information on therapeutic cannabis registry
New Hampshire officials are attempting to upgrade the state’s therapeutic cannabis registry – and they’re seeking input from those in the industry on how best to do it. In a request for information, the Department of Health and Human Services is asking for suggestions for a recommended approach for an online registry in the state.
Is it Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in New Hampshire?
Have you ever been on a long car ride and you start to feel unbelievably sleepy? You try everything you can think of combat the sleepiness, including smacking your own face, rolling down the windows and letting the cold air hit your face, and blasting upbeat music. But sometimes, the smartest and safest thing to do is pull over and sneak in a little roadside snooze. There are even highway signs that tell you to do this. I was curious what the law is around sleeping your car in New Hampshire. Is it legal or not? I did a little digging.
Mass. orgs want Maura Healey to ban single-use plastic, stop new landfills
As the incoming Healey-Driscoll administration continues to seek feedback from the public about top needs in the commonwealth, a coalition of environmental and climate change advocacy groups want the future leaders to pave a path to a zero waste Massachusetts. Zero Waste Massachusetts — comprised of organizations including MASSPIRG, Community...
NHPR
Public Utilities Commission rejects Eversource request for help buying electricity
New Hampshire’s Public Utilities Commission has denied a request from Eversource to get involved in their upcoming auction for electricity to serve New Hampshire customers. The utility company asked state regulators to get more involved in their power purchasing process earlier this month, saying there are signs that energy markets are failing.
Here’s Why it’s Illegal in Massachusetts to Remove Mattress Tags
As we continue to examine some strange Massachusetts laws along with laws that are still on the books even though they are archaic, one law that I always wondered about was the "removing the tag(s)/label from the mattress" law. My friends and I always wondered if the act of removing...
WCVB
More questions remain as suspect in New Hampshire manhunt is arraigned
LYNDEBOROUGH, N.H. — A man who authorities say is connected to two separate incidents in rural New Hampshire towns was arraigned on a charge of attempted murder on Friday. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said Robert Gagnon, 45, was arraigned in superior court on a charge of attempted murder in the shooting of Carlos Quintong, 44, of Manchester, New Hampshire.
NHPR
DA warns of cryptocurrency scams targeting seniors in western Massachusetts
The Northwestern District Attorney's office in western Massachusetts is warning of an uptick in scams involving cryptocurrency. Typically, a con artist will call someone, often elderly, and claim a loved one is in trouble and needs money. The victim is sent to a kiosk — similar to an ATM — that converts cash into cryptocurrency and delivers it to a digital account.
Here’s how Mass. residents can save money on high winter utility bills
Massachusetts residents struggling to pay expensive utility bills can explore several options to offset costs. Attorney General Maura Healey, Project Bread and regional food banks across the commonwealth — including the Worcester County Food Bank and the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts — have collaborated on a multilingual education campaign to help Bay Staters navigate financial assistance programs. Resource flyers about energy bills will be distributed at community and nonprofit service organizations, Healey’s office said.
Comments / 0