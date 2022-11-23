ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, NH

WCAX

Gov. Scott thankful Vermont has moved forward through pandemic

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Gov. Phil Scott says he’s thankful Vermont is emerging from the pandemic and for opportunities to transform the state through federal investments. At his weekly press conference, the governor highlighted a new initiative to make policies in local government more equitable. Scott also reflected on...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Phil Scott launches new equity initiative focused on Vermont municipalities

“These are all issues that could, in part, be addressed at the state and federal levels, but that absolutely have to be tackled at the local level as well if we really want to move the needle,” said Xusana Davis, executive director of the state’s Office of Racial Equity. Read the story on VTDigger here: Phil Scott launches new equity initiative focused on Vermont municipalities.
VERMONT STATE
thecentersquare.com

New Hampshire boosts Medicaid spending

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is pumping more federal funding into its low income Medicaid program, amid a steady rise in enrollment during the pandemic. A proposal by Gov. Chris Sununu's administration, which was approved by the Executive Council on Tuesday, calls for diverting another $54 million in federal funds to support Medicaid programs through June 30, the end of the fiscal year.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
mynbc5.com

Former state representative Dick Lawrence dies

LYNDON, Vt. — A well-known Vermont lawmaker from the Northeast Kingdom has died. Republican Dick Lawrence of Lyndonville served seven terms in the state House of Representatives, where he was vice chair of the agriculture committee. Lawrence stepped down in 2019. He died on Thursday morning at the age...
LYNDON, VT
mainepublic.org

Mills administration says it will soon release plans for more heating assistance

The administration of Gov. Janet Mills says it is close to finishing work on a proposal to help Mainers cover rising energy costs this winter. A spokeswoman for Mills says the administration expects to release a proposal next week that aims to provide financial relief to middle- and lower-income households headed into winter. But first, the administration wants to hear from the state's Revenue Forecasting Committee about how much money could be available for a relief program.
MAINE STATE
gorhamtimes.com

Collins Pushes Funds for Mainers this Winter

Oil prices across the nation are challenging citizens, especially those in Maine, this winter. The average cost for heating oil per gallon currently sits at $5.42, which is a considerable increase compared to past years. Fortunately, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) has awarded the State of Maine $42.5 million to help those in need.
MAINE STATE
WCAX

Vermont GOP continues call for reports of excess mail-in ballots

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Leaders of Vermont’s Republican Party say they have identified 40 extra ballots sent to voters in the November elections. Since the beginning of mail-in ballots, some voters have received multiple ballots in the mail, many times addressed to previous residents still on the voter rolls.
VERMONT STATE
newhampshirebulletin.com

State issues request for information on therapeutic cannabis registry

New Hampshire officials are attempting to upgrade the state’s therapeutic cannabis registry – and they’re seeking input from those in the industry on how best to do it. In a request for information, the Department of Health and Human Services is asking for suggestions for a recommended approach for an online registry in the state.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Is it Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in New Hampshire?

Have you ever been on a long car ride and you start to feel unbelievably sleepy? You try everything you can think of combat the sleepiness, including smacking your own face, rolling down the windows and letting the cold air hit your face, and blasting upbeat music. But sometimes, the smartest and safest thing to do is pull over and sneak in a little roadside snooze. There are even highway signs that tell you to do this. I was curious what the law is around sleeping your car in New Hampshire. Is it legal or not? I did a little digging.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WCVB

More questions remain as suspect in New Hampshire manhunt is arraigned

LYNDEBOROUGH, N.H. — A man who authorities say is connected to two separate incidents in rural New Hampshire towns was arraigned on a charge of attempted murder on Friday. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said Robert Gagnon, 45, was arraigned in superior court on a charge of attempted murder in the shooting of Carlos Quintong, 44, of Manchester, New Hampshire.
BROOKLINE, NH
NHPR

DA warns of cryptocurrency scams targeting seniors in western Massachusetts

The Northwestern District Attorney's office in western Massachusetts is warning of an uptick in scams involving cryptocurrency. Typically, a con artist will call someone, often elderly, and claim a loved one is in trouble and needs money. The victim is sent to a kiosk — similar to an ATM — that converts cash into cryptocurrency and delivers it to a digital account.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Here’s how Mass. residents can save money on high winter utility bills

Massachusetts residents struggling to pay expensive utility bills can explore several options to offset costs. Attorney General Maura Healey, Project Bread and regional food banks across the commonwealth — including the Worcester County Food Bank and the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts — have collaborated on a multilingual education campaign to help Bay Staters navigate financial assistance programs. Resource flyers about energy bills will be distributed at community and nonprofit service organizations, Healey’s office said.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

