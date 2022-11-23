Reports of armed suspect at Chesapeake Target are false, police say

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police say rumors of an armed suspect at a local Target Wednesday morning are untrue.

Police went on social media Wednesday urging community members to help them control the spread of the rumors.

Dispatch officials first received the call for an armed person around 8:55 a.m. Wednesday at the Target in the 1300 block of Greenbrier Parkway. When officers got to the scene, they say were able to talk to the suspected person and realized they were not armed.

Police added that there were no shots fired during the incident. The Target was briefly evacuated, but has since returned to business.

The latest comes just hours after a mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake took the lives of seven people, including the suspect.

The call reporting the shooting came in at 10:12 p.m. Tuesday, when the Walmart Supercenter was still open to the public.

Six people have died from their injuries; four remain hospitalized. The gunman died from a self-inflicted wound.

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.