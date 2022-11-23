ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Reports of armed suspect at Chesapeake Target are false, police say

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZSov1_0jLEWkUz00

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police say rumors of an armed suspect at a local Target Wednesday morning are untrue.

Police went on social media Wednesday urging community members to help them control the spread of the rumors.

Dispatch officials first received the call for an armed person around 8:55 a.m. Wednesday at the Target in the 1300 block of Greenbrier Parkway. When officers got to the scene, they say were able to talk to the suspected person and realized they were not armed.

Police added that there were no shots fired during the incident. The Target was briefly evacuated, but has since returned to business.

The latest comes just hours after a mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake took the lives of seven people, including the suspect.

Officials provide updates on Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting

The call reporting the shooting came in at 10:12 p.m. Tuesday, when the Walmart Supercenter was still open to the public.

Six people have died from their injuries; four remain hospitalized. The gunman died from a self-inflicted wound.

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

1 dead following shooting in Hampton, victim identified

WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. 1 dead following shooting in Hampton, victim identified. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Poquoson ousts defending state champs, advances to …. Against the team that had ended their season the last two straight years, Poquoson earned a little bit of redemption, and a...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

VB police investigate threatening calls made to two Walmarts

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are investigating threatening phone calls made to two Walmarts Friday afternoon. According to police, an employee answered a threatening phone call at Walmart, located in the 2000 block of Lynnhaven Parkway. The store has been evacuated out of caution. Police then...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

1 dead in Hampton shooting, police say

HAMPTON, Va. — UPDATE: A man was shot and killed while driving his vehicle in Hampton Thursday evening, according to police. The Hampton Police Division said it happened on Aberdeen Road near West Mercury Boulevard. Someone reported the shooting around 8:40 p.m. Police officers found a silver four-door sedan...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake Police find man with dementia

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake Police are searching for a man last seen by relatives around 11 p.m. Friday. Earl Reynolds walked out of his residence in the 1700 block of Speedy Avenue, leaving on foot and without a phone. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, dark...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

VSP investigating fatal crash in Brunswick County

NORFOLK, Va. — A person is dead, and another is in the hospital after a crash on Manning Road east of Western Mill Road in Brunswick County Friday, according to the Virginia State Police. The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. Neil Jones, 73, was driving at a high rate...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

50K+
Followers
22K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy