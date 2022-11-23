ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Sports

World Cup 2022 Mexico vs. Argentina start time, betting odds, line: Expert picks, FIFA predictions, bets

Argentina and Mexico are both in a critical spot on Saturday when they square off in a Group C match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Argentina come off one of the most stunning upsets in World Cup history, a 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia. Lionel Messi set them up with a 1-0 lead on a penalty, but the Saudis cashed in twice in the second half. Mexico settled for a 0-0 draw against Poland when star goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa saved a penalty from world-class striker Robert Lewandowski in the second half. La Albiceleste have reached every World Cup since 1970 and have failed to advance just once, winning titles in 1978 and 1986. El Tri have advanced in seven straight World Cups and were knocked out in the Round of 16 each time.
CBS Sports

World Cup standings, bracket 2022: Team rankings, schedule, FIFA World Cup group table, favorites, tiebreakers

The World Cup in Qatar officially kicked off on Sunday, Nov. 20 and it concludes on Saturday, Dec. 10. Click here for the full daily match schedule and make sure to print out your wall chart. For the first time in the history of the event, the games will take place during the winter months, interrupting the club soccer season schedule. It is the last time we will see this format with 32 teams in the field before it expands to 48 in time for 2026 when the United States, Mexico and Canada host.
CBS Sports

Poland vs. Saudi Arabia final score: FIFA World Cup 2022 goal for Robert Lewandowski fires Polish side to win

Robert Lewandowski's first-ever World Cup goal, and goalkeeping heroics by Wojciech Szczęsny, led Poland to a 2-0 victory against Saudi Arabia on Saturday. Poland is currently in first place in Group C after the win. The early phases of the game were physical, with four yellow cards issued in a six-minute span, as Poland tried to manage Saudi Arabia's high line.

