Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
World Cup 2022 Mexico vs. Argentina start time, betting odds, line: Expert picks, FIFA predictions, bets
Argentina and Mexico are both in a critical spot on Saturday when they square off in a Group C match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Argentina come off one of the most stunning upsets in World Cup history, a 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia. Lionel Messi set them up with a 1-0 lead on a penalty, but the Saudis cashed in twice in the second half. Mexico settled for a 0-0 draw against Poland when star goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa saved a penalty from world-class striker Robert Lewandowski in the second half. La Albiceleste have reached every World Cup since 1970 and have failed to advance just once, winning titles in 1978 and 1986. El Tri have advanced in seven straight World Cups and were knocked out in the Round of 16 each time.
CBS Sports
FIFA World Cup 2022: Lakers star LeBron James jokes about lookalike on Cameroon's national team
LeBron James is a busy man, but somehow he finds the time to do multiple projects at once. The Lakers star is a well known soccer fan, and with the 2022 FIFA World Cup underway he appears to be following the action extremely closely. Fans watching a World Cup game...
World Cup 2022 scores, updates: Japan vs. Costa Rica, Belgium vs. Morocco, Germany vs. Spain, Croatia vs. Canada
Is Germany looking at a must-win game over Spain on Sunday?. One of the best games of the group stage got even more enticing after Germany lost to Japan to open the tournament. And it's entirely plausible that Germany could be eliminated from World Cup contention with a loss to the Spaniards.
Mexico and Argentina fans pack Rady Shell for World Cup match
An important duel between Latin American countries in Group C of the 2022 World Cup took place Saturday, and both sides packed the Rady Shell.
CBS Sports
World Cup standings, bracket 2022: Team rankings, schedule, FIFA World Cup group table, favorites, tiebreakers
The World Cup in Qatar officially kicked off on Sunday, Nov. 20 and it concludes on Saturday, Dec. 10. Click here for the full daily match schedule and make sure to print out your wall chart. For the first time in the history of the event, the games will take place during the winter months, interrupting the club soccer season schedule. It is the last time we will see this format with 32 teams in the field before it expands to 48 in time for 2026 when the United States, Mexico and Canada host.
CBS Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo gets 3-year $225 million offer from Saudi Arabia side Al Nassr after Manchester United exit
Cristiano Ronaldo has been handed an offer to play on into his 40s with Saudi Arabian giants Al Nassr ready to hand him a three year deal after the World Cup, according to CBS Sports sources. Ronaldo is a free agent following the termination of his contract with Manchester United...
The Roots of Canada’s Return to the World Cup
The Canadian men’s program waited 36 years to get back to the World Cup, an achievement that can be traced to select moments and people.
CBS Sports
World Cup live scores, updates: England vs. USA score; FIFA World Cup 2022 bracket, schedule, standings
Qatar are now close to be eliminated. Day 6 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is here and Wales vs. Iran kicked off the the action dramatically from Ahmed bin Ali Stadium as the second round of games got underway in Group B. A game that looked to...
CBS Sports
Poland vs. Saudi Arabia final score: FIFA World Cup 2022 goal for Robert Lewandowski fires Polish side to win
Robert Lewandowski's first-ever World Cup goal, and goalkeeping heroics by Wojciech Szczęsny, led Poland to a 2-0 victory against Saudi Arabia on Saturday. Poland is currently in first place in Group C after the win. The early phases of the game were physical, with four yellow cards issued in a six-minute span, as Poland tried to manage Saudi Arabia's high line.
Comments / 0