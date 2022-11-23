Richmond Township, Pa. — A man is accused of stealing knives from Tractor Supply Company in Mansfield. According to police, Edward Zuke, 25, of Canton, fled the scene after police were called to Tractor Supply at 1430 South Main Street in Mansfield. He was located in the Mansfield Walmart and taken into custody without incident, police said. Zuke is accused of stealing a yellow and black foldable cat knife, valued at $40; an orange and gray old timer foldable pocket knife, valued at $12.99; and a Smith and Wesson HRT neck and book knife combo, valued at $24.99. The investigation is ongoing.

MANSFIELD, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO