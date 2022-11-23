Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man allegedly steals $200 from police during drug buy
Williamsport, Pa. — A man stole $200 from detectives after he promised to pick up a bag of crack for them in Lycoming County. Jonathan Green said his dealer was being arrested before hanging the phone up and leaving the area. Despite repeated attempts, authorities were unable to reach the 55-year-old Green. Green initially sold $60 worth of crack to undercover detectives on Jan. 7 after being contacted through Facebook,...
13 arrested at Stroudsburg sobriety checkpoint
MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announced 13 people were arrested over the course of their field sobriety checkpoint in Monroe County. Officials said Troop N in Stroudsburg conducted a DUI checkpoint from 11/23 to 11/27 that led to the arrest of 10 people for allegedly driving under the influence. Troopers also said two drivers […]
Stabbing reported at treatment facility
Allenwood, Pa. — A man at a Union County treatment facility stabbed another man with a ballpoint pen during an argument. Trooper Levi Eck of state police at Milton says he was called to White Deer Run on Nov. 13 for a reported stabbing. James Cloud, 34, of Kenmore, N.Y., allegedly called another man a "snitch" and then got into an argument with him. A witness told police that Cloud hit the man three to four times in the face. ...
Police: Thanksgiving explosion caused by Tannerite
SUGAR NOTCH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A bit of a Thanksgiving mystery has been solved as police have determined what caused an explosion many Luzerne County residents heard and felt Thursday morning. The sound of the blast, heard in the video below, was caught on a doorbell camera on Andover Street in Wilkes-Barre: According […]
Flames damage business in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A bar in Luzerne County is closed after a fire damaged the building. Flames broke out at Kate's Place in Wyoming around 5:30 p.m. Officials say the fire started on the second floor before moving to the attic. The bar was open at the time,...
Woman wakes to man standing outside bedroom brandishing a knife
Lewisburg, Pa. — A woman woke up to a man standing with a knife outside her bedroom door, stating he would kill her. Police say early the morning of Oct. 27, Justin W. Cromley, 45, of Lewisburg, forced his way into the accuser's Market Street home through a back window. When the woman got out of bed and found Cromley in the hallway with a knife, he told her, "I...
Clark permitted to withdraw guilty plea; homicide trial scheduled
WILKES-BARRE — A Luzerne County jury trial for homicide suspect Milton Darius Clark was rescheduled after a judge allowed him to withdraw his guilty plea. Wilkes-Barre police allege Clark, 62, stabbed his nephew, Tarese Rahjaan Previlon, 17, during a fight inside their Holland Street residence on April 23, 2019.
Woman wakes up in pool of blood after argument
Canton, Pa. — A woman woke up in a pool of blood after injuries allegedly suffered during a fight with a man. The woman was in a haze when she got off the floor of her kitchen on Oct. 30 covered in blood, according to police. She was able to regain enough control to check into a hospital, police said. She was treated for injuries that required surgery. Darryl Liberati,...
Man reported missing out of Lackawanna County
GREENFIELD TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been reported missing from Greenfield Township in Lackawanna County. According to Greenfield Township Police Department, Gino Carlo Ciambriello (pictured below) is missing from the Crystal Lake area of Greenfield Township. No one has seen or heard from Ciambriello since Wednesday, November 23 around 12:00 p.m., police […]
No charges to be filed in Thanksgiving Day blast
SUGAR NOTCH — Hanover Township police on Friday confirmed an explosion heard across the Wyoming Valley on Thanksgiving morning happened
Dog remains found near Wilkes-Barre creek
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials from the SPCA said they found the remains of an unidentified dog in Luzerne County. According to SPCA Humane Officer Vickie VanGorder, the remains of a dog were found near a creek by Stanton and New Frederick Streets in Wilkes-Barre. Investigators said the body was found wrapped in a […]
Scranton man locked up after allegedly assaulting 7-year-old
SCRANTON, Pa. — A man is behind bars after allegedly assaulting a child in Lackawanna County. Police in Scranton say a 7-year-old girl told investigators she was inappropriately touched by a male in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Nov. 23 at a location along Mount Vernon Avenue. Police...
Man allegedly steals knives from Tractor Supply
Richmond Township, Pa. — A man is accused of stealing knives from Tractor Supply Company in Mansfield. According to police, Edward Zuke, 25, of Canton, fled the scene after police were called to Tractor Supply at 1430 South Main Street in Mansfield. He was located in the Mansfield Walmart and taken into custody without incident, police said. Zuke is accused of stealing a yellow and black foldable cat knife, valued at $40; an orange and gray old timer foldable pocket knife, valued at $12.99; and a Smith and Wesson HRT neck and book knife combo, valued at $24.99. The investigation is ongoing.
Scranton man charged with indecent assault of child
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton man is facing charges after police say he inappropriately touched a seven-year-old female. According to the Scranton Police Department, a seven-year-old female victim told officers she was inappropriately touched by an older man, on Wednesday, early in the morning. Police say the suspect was identified as 29-year-old, Robert […]
Police looking for ammunition owner
New Columbia, Pa. — Police are looking for the owner of a handgun magazine found near a hotel in White Deer Township. State Police at Milton were called to 160 Commerce Park Drive, near the Holiday Inn Express, on Tuesday morning after someone found a Smith & Wesson 9mm magazine with 7 rounds inside. The magazine and rounds are valued at $55, police say. Anyone with information about its owner is asked to call the barracks at 570-524-2662.
Teen dies in Vestal car accident
VESTAL, N.Y. (WETM) — An early morning motor vehicle accident in Vestal sparked an investigation as it left one teen dead. Police responded to the call of the accident around 1:17 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, in the area of Clayton Avenue and Lagrange Street, a residential neighborhood, in Vestal. Police say they responded to a […]
Crack dealing duo busted
Williamsport, Pa. — A man and woman were arrested for selling crack to undercover detectives three different times in Lycoming County. Members of the District Attorney’s Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU) completed three undercover buys with the pair, according to an affidavit. All three buys involved Maxwell Davante Stokley and Sue Ann Brion in the downtown area of Williamsport. On March 15, the 42-year-old Brion was contacted by detectives with the...
Bethlehem Township police arrest Catasauqua man with 17 grams of Fentanyl, records show
Police arrested a 28-year-old Catasauqua man who attempted to sell four grams of Fentanyl, a powerful synthetic drug similar to morphine, in Bethlehem Township, authorities said. Township police and the Northampton County Drug Task Force took Romeo Houpe, of the 800 block of Walnut Street, into custody on Monday, court...
Hazleton man facing charges after police pursuit
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a Hazleton man is facing charges after he allegedly refused to pull over for state police and a pursuit ensued. Accoridng to PSP, on Friday, November 11, around 8:00 a.m., Dewys Batista Trinidad, 34, of Hazleton, was driving at a speed of 103 mph on Interstate 80 […]
PennLive.com
Pa. game poacher had remains of 37 bucks on his property: police
A Monroe County man whose Pennsylvania hunting privileges are revoked indefinitely illegally possessed the remains of 37 antlered white-tailed deer on his property, authorities say. David J. Frantz Sr., 59, of the 900 block of Molasses Valley Road in Kunkletown, Polk Township, was taken into custody about 9:30 a.m. Nov....
Comments / 0