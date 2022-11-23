ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments

dee real
5d ago

a prime Tyson destroys holyfield. Mike Tyson dethroned himself. simply because he put the wrong people in his life. when the old man died Tyson should have just stuck with Kevin Rooney.

Reply(2)
3
RJ-S
6d ago

Wait until Mike was passed his prime! He didn't fight him when he was on top now, did he?😉

Reply(1)
10
Troy Neizer
4d ago

He head butted Mike and held on. If the referee would have let them fight after Mike bit him, you would have seen a real good fight!

Reply(1)
2
 

