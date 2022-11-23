Cristiano Ronaldo retirement: Is this CR7's last World Cup at age 37? What Portugal star has said about retiring date

Read full article on original website
Brazil’s Richarlison Scores Sensational World Cup Goal on Scissor Kick
The Brazilian striker had an electrifying performance in his country’s opener of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
How long is Neymar out: Latest news on Brazil World Cup star's ankle injury that had him in tears vs Serbia
Brazil have started their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign in fine form, with a 2-0 win over Serbia on Thursday — but there is a looming big worry for the Selecao, after an injury to star attacker Neymar. Richarlison scored a second-half double in the crucial win, that sees...
Cristiano Ronaldo makes World Cup history but Portugal’s next generation leads the way
A 37-year-old unemployed man began his latest quest to conquer the world. Clubless but not goalless, Cristiano Ronaldo started in trademark fashion. His first goal as a free agent gave him yet another record, as the first player to score in five different World Cups. The milestones are testament to the astonishing longevity of the Portuguese who, for the second time, is a former Manchester United footballer. For Ronaldo, who extended his own record to 118 international goals, every celebration doubles up as vindication.And yet Portugal’s winning start owed rather more to a compatriot United would not dream of...
What happened to Ryan Giggs? Summary of legal troubles for former Wales and Manchester United star
As Wales compete at their first World Cup since 1958, Rob Page will be hoping for a memorable few weeks after permanently replacing Ryan Giggs in June. Giggs racked up 64 caps as a Wales international as their leading light from 2000 onwards, although they were frustrated in their efforts to reach a major tournament.
Watch: Kylian Mbappe Goal For France v Denmark, FIFA World Cup 2022
Kylian Mbappe has scored once again, this time giving his side the lead v Denmark at the World Cup, watch the goal here.
USMNT coach Berhalter claims England boss Southgate has ignored WhatsApp messages ahead of World Cup clash
U.S. men's national team coach Gregg Berhalter said Gareth Southgate has ignored his texts ahead of their World Cup match. Berhalter has revealed in his pre-match press conference that Southgate ignored his WhatsApp messages ahead of their pivotal World Cup clash on Friday. The two have previously been quite close...
Brazil vs. Serbia final score: Richarlison launches World Cup 2022 campaign while Neymar is hurt
Richarlison nets stunning second goal for Brazil vs. Serbia. Brazil got their FIFA World Cup campaign launched with a 2-0 win over Serbia in Lusail on Day 5. Tite's men left it until the second half, but saw off a spirited Serbian effort with two Richarlison goals after the hour mark.
Socceroo Harry Souttar singled out for one of the best ever performances in World Cup win against Tunisia
The Socceroos kept their first clean sheet in a World Cup match since 1974 against Tunisia on Saturday and they had one man in particular to thank for that. Boasting a Scottish accent, standing nearly two-metres tall and lucky to be in Qatar at all after doing his ACL a year ago, Harry Souttar was a rock at the back for Australia as they beat Tunisia 1-0.
Portugal vs. Ghana World Cup final score: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first man to score in five tourneys in win
Portugal survived a last-ditch attempt from Ghana to tie the game in the final moments. Two days after mutually agreeing to leave his club in the midst of the World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo made history with a penalty kick conversion in Portugal's 3-1 win over Ghana. The 37-year-old calmly slotted his penalty past Ghanian keeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi's right side to give the Portuguese a 1-0 lead in the 65th minute. In the process, he became the first man to score in five different World Cups and joined elite company with Marta of Brazil and Christine Sinclair of Canada as the only players to ever reach that feat.
Portugal National Team Fan Token (POR) tanks 18% despite World Cup win against Ghana
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Portugal National Team Fan Token (POR) on the Chiliz platform is tanking. Amid the ongoing FIFA World Cup, team fan tokens have become the talk of the town. Many traders have jumped on the opportunity to reap quick benefits from the outcome of the matches. Days...
Ghana's Osman Bukari does Cristiano Ronaldo celebration after goal vs Portugal
Ghana winger Osman Bukari mimicked Cristiano Ronaldo's trademark celebration after scoring against Portugal on Thursday
2022 FIFA World Cup: Iran Shock Wales In 2-0 Win
Iran have beaten Wales in the World Cup, in another massive shock at the tournament.
Mexico and Argentina fans pack Rady Shell for World Cup match
An important duel between Latin American countries in Group C of the 2022 World Cup took place Saturday, and both sides packed the Rady Shell.
Kylian Mbappe Goes Joint Top In World Cup Golden Boot Race As France Beat Denmark To Qualify For Last 16
Kylian Mbappe scored his second and third goals at the 2022 FIFA World Cup as France became the first team to qualify for the round of 16. After thrashing Australia 4-1 in their opening game, France went into Saturday's clash with Denmark knowing that a victory would see them become the first team to qualify for the knockout phase.
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
World Cup 2022 highlights: Portugal escapes Ghana, 3-2
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Thursday with Portugal narrowly outlasting Ghana, 3-2, at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar, picking up three points in Group H with the win. It marks Portugal's first World Cup victory in an opening match since 2006, and Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored once...
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Portugal vs. Uruguay, pick
In the teams' second game in Qatar, Group H features a matchup between Portugal and Uruguay. This is Portugal’s eighth tournament appearance and sixth consecutive. The Portuguese will be led by Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who is playing in his fifth world cup. Ronaldo made history in Portugal's first game, becoming the first men's player to score in five different FIFA World Cup tournaments.
Brazil vs Serbia live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group G match as Raphinha goes close
Five-time World Cup winners Brazil will hope to extend their run of 15 unbeaten group matches as they take on Serbia in their Group G opener at Qatar's Lusail Stadium. Tite's men have only lost three games since Belgium knocked them out of the 2018 World Cup quarterfinals, their most recent defeat coming all the way back in July 2021 in the Copa America final.
Teams out of World Cup 2022: Updated list of nations eliminated from FIFA Qatar 2022
The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off with 32 teams competing to reach the final on Sunday, December 18. Only two will get there, and one will get to hoist the trophy. Over the course of these next few weeks, all the other nations will be packing up and heading home from Qatar after falling short of fulfilling the ultimate dream.
Argentina vs. Mexico Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup
After Argentina’s shocking loss to Saudi Arabia, they faced off against Mexico in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Mexico met Argentina’s speed of play from the jump and did a solid job at containing their attacks and shots on goal. In the 45th minute, Mexico’s Alexis Vega fired off a wicked free kick and Argentina’s Emiliano Martínez made a spectacular diving save to hold the leveled score. Lionel Messi got going in the second half as he scored in the 64th minute. Then Enzo Fernández scored in the 87th to give Argentina a 2-0 victory.
