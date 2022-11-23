Read full article on original website
A woman was killed after driving the wrong way on a Houston freeway
November 26, 2022 - A woman driver was killed early Saturday morning after going the wrong way on two different Houston freeways. A Harris County Constable saw her going the wrong way on the Hardy Toll Road and tried to get her attention by driving alongside on the opposite side of the freeway, in the correct direction.
Click2Houston.com
2-alarm fire damages 4 units in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Firefighters battled an apartment fire that damaged four units and left one woman displaced early Saturday. According to HFD Captain Sedrick Robinett, the fire broke out in the 8200 block of Kingsbrook Dr. near Chimney Rock Rd. at around 2 a.m. The fire was later upgraded to...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Spring (Spring, TX)
Authorities reported a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened in the 4000 block of Kuykendahl Road near London Way on Friday night in Spring. According to the officials, the deceased victim was the driver of a vehicle involved in the accident.
Click2Houston.com
Driver dead after vehicle crash in Spring, deputies say; Heavy police presence reported
SPRING, Texas – A person has reportedly died following a vehicle crash in Spring, according to authorities. Deputies with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 provided an update via Twitter, stating that the crash took place Friday night in the 4000 block of Kuykendahl Road near London Way. The victim...
blackchronicle.com
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting at Houston home
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a Thanksgiving day shooting at a Houston-area home that left two individuals useless and two wounded, based on the Houston Police Department. A person believed to be a former partner of one of many victims entered...
springhappenings.com
Fatality Car Accident
Motor vehicle accident near the intersection with a fatality. Northbound and southbound Kuykendahl are currently closed. Avoid the area as emergency personnel work the scene. More details as they are released…. —————— Incident Type: Major Vehicle Accident. Incident Location: Kuykendahl near London Way. Involved Agencies:...
fox26houston.com
Drainage issues keep some southeast Houston residents trapped in their own homes
Houston - "I've lived here since 1974," said Patricia Haynes. Haynes lives in the 6400 block of Reed Road in southeast Houston. You can drive a block in either direction from her house and the street is clear. But look how much standing water she has in front of her...
fox26houston.com
Transaction gone wrong leads to double shooting in Houston
Two people were shot while sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex located at 230 Uvalde Road between Woodforest and Wallisville. https://www.fox26houston.com/news/thanksgiving-night-shooting-woman-dead-man-critical-in-uvalde-road-shooting.
No one injured after officer shoots at armed homeowner while checking panic alarm, HPD says
The officer said he saw a man, who later identified himself as the homeowner, point a gun at him. Neighbors say it was a miracle nobody was hit.
Click2Houston.com
Traffic alert: Crash on North Freeway southbound at I-10 merge blocks lanes, HPD says
HOUSTON – A crash on the North Freeway southbound at I-10 merge has blocked lanes Thursday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Drivers are urged to avoid the area as delays are expected.
'Please come forward': Mother of man killed in NW Harris County crash hopes for answers
The parents of a man killed in a car accident last weekend are asking for help, as they say the wrong-way driver who caused that wreck is still on the run.
Quadruple shooting leaves two dead after woman's ex entered home and started shooting in Houston
November 24, 2022 - According to Assistant Chief Cantu, officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of Baggett Lane around 9:18 p.m. and found that four people inside the house were shot. Two of these, a man and a woman were pronounced deceased at the scene. The two other victims were both males. One of these males was a 15-year-old who was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition. The other male was also taken to a local hospital but is in critical condition.
Click2Houston.com
Teen on motorbike critically injured in crash in Katy, HCSO says
KATY – A teenager who was operating a motorbike was transported to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Thanksgiving Day, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the crash in the 4600 block of Westfield Village Drive around 8 p.m. Deputies said...
cw39.com
2 victims shot dead in parking lot in east Harris County, deputies say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two people were shot and killed in a car Thursday afternoon outside of an apartment complex at the 200 block of Uvalde Road, near Highway 90. Harris County sheriff’s deputies said it appears that there was some sort of ‘transaction’ going on in the parking lot, before the shooting.
Disabled teen who went missing on Thanksgiving Day in NW Houston found safe, HPD says
Police say Jaquez Sanders went missing at around 1 p.m. on Thursday. He was located safely a few hours after, according to HPD.
KWTX
Houston Police search for carjacking suspect with no shirt
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for an aggravated robbery. According to police, the victims were leaving a donut shop at around 2 a.m. Nov. 10 and getting into their vehicle at the 1200 block of Westheimer, in Houston.
Man shot, killed after showing up with mallet where ex-wife was present, HCSO says
Investigators said the man showed up unannounced at the ex-wife's home with a rubber mallet. That's when her brother, who was in the house with her, went to confront her ex before shooting him, deputies said.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect accused of fatally shooting ex-wife and man, injuring 2 others in Spring Branch home arrested, charged: HPD
HOUSTON – A man who police say fatally shot his ex-wife and another man and then injured two others while they were having Thanksgiving dinner at a home in Spring Branch has been arrested and charged, according to the Houston Police Department. The 38-year-old suspect is facing two counts...
Officers shoot into Kingwood home while responding to medical alarm, HPD says
KINGWOOD, TEXAS - A homeowner’s home was shot up by police Wednesday in Kingwood, police said. The Houston Police Department was called around 10 p.m. to the home on August Hill Drive for reports of a panic medical alarm. Officers knocked on the front door, but no one answered...
Houston Chronicle
Harris County Jail just recorded its most in-custody deaths in 20 years
The Harris County Sheriff’s office reported three more deaths in the county jail earlier this week, increasing the toll this year to 27. That tally is the most in-custody deaths the county has seen since 2006, according to the Texas Justice Initiative, a watchdog group compiling data on fatalities that occur within the state's justice system.
