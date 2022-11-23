ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellisburg, NY

WKTV

2 people without a home following fire in Rome on Thanksgiving eve

ROME, N.Y. – Two people were displaced following a fire on West Street in Rome on Wednesday. The American Red Cross is helping the two with shelter, food and clothing. The cause of the fire is under investigation. For more information on the Red Cross and how you can...
ROME, NY
wwnytv.com

WARM distributes winter essentials to those in need

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Area Rescue Mission helped distribute winter essentials to those in need Saturday. Organization board members and volunteers helped give out things like jackets, mittens and hats to those who are homeless and also others who may be in need at the old fire hall on Arsenal Street.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

The Paddock Arcade holds grand re-opening after upgrades and renovations

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After months of renovation, the new and improved Paddock Arcade held it’s opening ceremony Saturday. “It’s fabulous. It’s a beautiful event,” said Alexandria Bay Mayor Steven Jarvis. The renovations were overseen by Jake Johnson Properties, the company putting more than half...
WATERTOWN, NY
WIBX 950

These Low Gas Prices are the Lowest Around, and 5th Lowest in NYS

The Utica-Rome Mohawk Valley average gas price this Thanksgiving weekend is $3.84 for regular unleaded, according to AAA. However, there's one local gas station that's been busting the trend since their grand re-opening on October 28th. Stewarts on East Clark Street in Ilion has had significantly lower gas prices all...
ILION, NY
wwnytv.com

Feeling thankful for mild weather

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Early temperatures were all over the place in the teens and 20s. High temperatures will also be all over the place. Some places will be in the mid-to upper 30s, others in the mid-to upper 40s. Most spots will be mostly sunny, others will see...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Pavilion cleaned as more people move into homeless shelter

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s temporary shelter for homeless or displaced people is expanding as crews work to clean up the pavilion where they’d been living. The Butler Pavilion was the refuge for Watertown’s homeless. Now it’s empty and it needs to be cleaned. At...
WATERTOWN, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Massive Flooding Possible This Weekend Across New York

It looks like another major weather event could impact New York State Thanksgiving weekend. Parts of the state saw historic snowfall over several days last weekend and now it looks like warmer weather and another storm front coming through could lead to massive flooding issues across the state. First, let's...
ORCHARD PARK, NY
wwnytv.com

Small Business Saturday encourages many to shop locally

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This weekend played host to Small Business Saturday, and North Country non-profit Watertown First is encouraging shoppers to search locally. They held their annual Shop Local Saturday event with over 40 businesses showcasing their wares at the Paddock Arcade and Franklin Building. Santa and the...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Historical Felts Mills home up for auction. The starting bid? $1!

FELTS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - ”Once in a lifetime opportunity for someone here.”. A historic home is up for auction. The starting bid? $1!. “All I can tell you is by starting at a dollar we can get a million. Starting at a million we wouldn’t be able to get a dollar. It’s a psychological thing,” said Bernie Brozstek, Owner of Brozstek’s Auction Services.
FELTS MILLS, NY
Oswego County Today

The Blizzard of ‘93: the Snowstorm of the Century?

I’m again turning to this monthly history column to write about significant winter weather events that didn’t make it into my new book, Historic Snowstorms of Central New York. I learned about so many memorable storms and since I hate to waste a good story, I’m sharing them here. This month the focus is on the Blizzard of 1993, which happened recently enough for most readers to recall. Many consider it the biggest storm of their lifetime.
SYRACUSE, NY
wwnytv.com

Runners work up Thanksgiving appetite

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Stretching their legs before stretching their stomachs, runners in Lowville worked up an appetite Thursday morning. 200 people of all ages ran in Lowville’s annual Turkey Day 5K. The run raises money for the United Way’s Renee Beyer Memorial Fund. For many families...
LOWVILLE, NY
Syracuse.com

Oswego County firefighters battle house fire

Constantia, N.Y. — Volunteer firefighters from seven departments responded to a house fire Monday night in Constantia, according to Oswego County 911. Someone called 911 at 8:26 p.m. to report the fire at 646 Dutcherville Road, dispatchers said. Constantia, Cleveland, Central Square, Mexico, Parish, West Amboy and West Monroe...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Thousand Island Land Trust purchases all of Blind Bay site sought by CBP

ORLEANS, N.Y. (WWTI) — There have been major developments in the fight involving Blind Bay. The Thousand Islands Land Trust has officially purchased 20.5 acres of waterfront property that is located in the Town of Orleans from Blind Bay Associates, according to a press release from TILT. This property...
HAMMOND, NY
wwnytv.com

Festival of Trees kicks off at Salmon Run Mall

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As shoppers searched for the best deals, they also had the chance to check out this year’s 22nd annual Festival of Trees. The former Bon-Ton store at the Salmon Run Mall has been transformed into a winter wonderland. Community members and local companies sponsor...
WATERTOWN, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse locals left without water on Thanksgiving

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The City of Syracuse Department of Water reported a water main break at the intersection of North State St. and Catawba St. The Department reports that the break comes from a 20″ water-main pipe. As the group works to repair the pipe, traffic will...
SYRACUSE, NY
wwnytv.com

Some sunshine tomorrow

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -High pressure to the south will warm the temperatures the next few days and provide some clearing tomorrow morning. Expect mainly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the 20′s. Thursday will be partly sunny with highs in the 40′s. Rain is likely on Friday.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Paddock Arcade to celebrate grand re-opening on Small Business Saturday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In Watertown, people will be celebrating Small Business Saturday and the grand re-opening of the Paddock Arcade. From 10 AM - 4 PM, you’ll have the chance to do some holiday shopping from locally-owned businesses at the Paddock Arcade and the Franklin Building. There...
WATERTOWN, NY

