WKRC
Strategies to End Homelessness awarded $5 million grant from Jeff Bezos nonprofit
CINCINNATI (WKRC)- The pandemic has put homelessness and struggling families front and center as more and more struggle to keep a roof over their heads. Now, through a financial grant another infusion of cash is coming to help. Strategies to End Homelessness President and C.E.O. Kevin Finn says more families...
linknky.com
Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road name three new board members
Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road announces three new board members to its Board of Directors. Liz Wurtenberger, Julie Hostrander, and Jess Bell, a Teen Board Member, will begin serving the organization in 2023. The three women will work to raise awareness and funding for the “Challenge a Girl...
spectrumnews1.com
Strategies to End Homelessness wins $5 million grant from Bezos-led fund to combat family homelessness
CINCINNATI — As pandemic-related housing support programming comes to a close, a local nonprofit is welcoming a $5 million grant aimed at preventing an increase in homelessness among Hamilton County families. What You Need To Know. Strategies to End Homelessness received a $5 million grant to combat family homelessness...
WLWT 5
University of Cincinnati ranked among best public colleges in the country
CINCINNATI — A recent report fromNiche has University of Cincinnati near the top of their list of best public colleges in America. An article on UC's website announced the news this week. According to Niche, the University of Cincinnati is ranked as the 45th best public college in the...
WLWT 5
Covington shelter asking for donations for holiday season
COVINGTON, Ky. — A shelter in northern Kentucky is asking the community to give back this holiday season. The Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky is looking for people to donate paper goods like cups, bowls and utensils. The shelter said it's currently experiencing an update in people and a...
Rick Pender hosts Behringer-Crawford’s NKY History House on Nov. 30 — the Oldest Northern Kentucky
Late in the 18th century, people in America began to head west in search of new frontiers and new lives. Many found their way down the Ohio River to Cincinnati, Ohio and Northern Kentucky creating many of the region’s oldests, firsts, and finests, including the bones of Ice Age mastodons, the longest suspension bridge in the world and the oldest continuously operating ferry service.
Times Gazette
Visitor wants Christ in school
There should be some way for students to celebrate Jesus Christ in the Hillsboro City Schools since “evil” traditions are promoted at the school, Paula Anteck Toenniges said at Monday’s Hillsboro Board of Education meeting. Toenniges said she has not been involved in the Hillsboro schools for...
Cincinnati Herald
Dr O’dell Owens passes away
Dr. O’dell Owens, a longtime Cincinnati health expert, has passed away. Dr. Owens was nationally known for his work in in vitro fertilization. In addition, some of his accomplishments include being elected as the Hamilton County Coroner, the President of Cincinnati State, and the Medical Director of the Cincinnati Health Department.
spectrumnews1.com
Bellevue Christmas Walk encourages Kentuckians to shop local
BELLEVUE, Ky. — Friday after Thanksgiving is the start of a busy weekend for many businesses. In Bellevue, local businesses and community members partake in the Christmas Walk. “All the shops are decorated and everything’s very festive and it’s just a great time. People walking around enjoying the shopping,...
wvxu.org
Renowned local health leader Dr. O'dell Owens has died
Dr. O'dell Owens, a longtime health leader in Cincinnati, has died, WVXU has confirmed. He was 74. Owens wore many hats in the area — Hamilton County coroner; Cincinnati State Technical and Community College president; Cincinnati Health Department medical director; and, most recently, president and CEO of Interact for Health, a position he retired from in March 2021. At that time, he said he planned to spend his retirement volunteering "to support community groups on the regional response to the COVID-19 pandemic," and even advised Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on the state's COVID response.
linknky.com
Dilapidated Covington property remodeled to $550K home
This story originally appeared in the Nov. 18 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. Real estate in Covington has become a prime target for small investors looking to turn dilapidated homes into modern masterpieces. Covington’s housing stock...
WLWT 5
Clifton restaurant hands out free Thanksgiving meals
CINCINNATI — Good Plates Eatery continued a tradition they have had since 2020 by passing out free Thanksgiving meals to the community on Wednesday. The restaurant posted to Facebook saying to those stressing about a meal for the holidays to stop by on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at its location on West McMillan Street.
linknky.com
Local small businesses offering Black Friday and Small Business Saturday deals
As the largest shopping period of the year arrives, big box retailers traditionally have Black Friday while mammoth online retailers have Cyber Monday. Small businesses, the core fabric of a locality, have Small Business Saturday. The day shines a light on those small businesses and their special sales, items and...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati community making a difference with Thanksgiving food giveaways
CINCINNATI — You might say it starts in the kitchen, like the one at Good Plates where they have been prepping since Saturday. You might think it ends in the line when the last people make it through the doorway for a Thanksgiving they might not otherwise have. But...
WLWT 5
'The memory of Gloria has never left us': Effort to bring change from tragedy almost ready for construction
Change is coming from tragedy as the effort to make a bridge safer for cyclists and pedestrians is expected to begin by early next year. An urgency to fix problems on the bridge came after one of Covington’s most well-known residents was killed by a hit-and-run driver as she rode her bike.
WLWT 5
Couple who named a son after Dr. O'dell Owens honors him for helping them start a family
CINCINNATI — A Liberty Township couple said they have the late Dr. O'dell Owens to thank for their four sons. Owens was a renowned fertility doctor who later held several high profile positions across Cincinnati and Hamilton County, including county coroner and president of Cincinnati State. He died Wednesday...
linknky.com
LINK Streetscapes: Dixie Highway in Park Hills
This story originally appeared in the Nov. 18 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. I wrote about the food offered on part of Dixie Highway earlier this year in my hometown, Fort Mitchell. Since Dixie Highway runs the gamut of Northern Kentucky, I got on the highway again and headed to Park Hills.
consistentlycurious.com
Must See Christmas Light Displays in Cincinnati, NKY & SE Indiana
Are you looking for the BEST Christmas light displays in Cincinnati & NKY?. The GOLD STAR EXPRESS is a group of routes including the BEST neighborhood Christmas Light Displays in Cincinnati, NKY and SE Indiana with turn-by-turn google map directions. 🏆 The routes include ⭐️GOLD STAR⭐️ MUST SEE displays....
West side family celebrates 50th annual pre-dinner Thanksgiving football game
Fifty years ago, the Ray and Tony Mazza brought their children together for a game of football before Thanksgiving dinner.
linknky.com
Need to feed out-of-town fam this weekend? Try these NKY restaurants
Thanksgiving is a great time to bring family and friends to Northern Kentucky, and while everybody will fill up with turkey on Thursday, you still have to eat the other days of the weekend. Let’s take a look at some of the restaurants you have to show your loved ones...
