ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
linknky.com

Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road name three new board members

Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road announces three new board members to its Board of Directors. Liz Wurtenberger, Julie Hostrander, and Jess Bell, a Teen Board Member, will begin serving the organization in 2023. The three women will work to raise awareness and funding for the “Challenge a Girl...
ERLANGER, KY
WLWT 5

Covington shelter asking for donations for holiday season

COVINGTON, Ky. — A shelter in northern Kentucky is asking the community to give back this holiday season. The Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky is looking for people to donate paper goods like cups, bowls and utensils. The shelter said it's currently experiencing an update in people and a...
COVINGTON, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Rick Pender hosts Behringer-Crawford’s NKY History House on Nov. 30 — the Oldest Northern Kentucky

Late in the 18th century, people in America began to head west in search of new frontiers and new lives. Many found their way down the Ohio River to Cincinnati, Ohio and Northern Kentucky creating many of the region’s oldests, firsts, and finests, including the bones of Ice Age mastodons, the longest suspension bridge in the world and the oldest continuously operating ferry service.
CINCINNATI, OH
Times Gazette

Visitor wants Christ in school

There should be some way for students to celebrate Jesus Christ in the Hillsboro City Schools since “evil” traditions are promoted at the school, Paula Anteck Toenniges said at Monday’s Hillsboro Board of Education meeting. Toenniges said she has not been involved in the Hillsboro schools for...
HILLSBORO, OH
Cincinnati Herald

Dr O’dell Owens passes away

Dr. O’dell Owens, a longtime Cincinnati health expert, has passed away. Dr. Owens was nationally known for his work in in vitro fertilization. In addition, some of his accomplishments include being elected as the Hamilton County Coroner, the President of Cincinnati State, and the Medical Director of the Cincinnati Health Department.
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Bellevue Christmas Walk encourages Kentuckians to shop local

BELLEVUE, Ky. — Friday after Thanksgiving is the start of a busy weekend for many businesses. In Bellevue, local businesses and community members partake in the Christmas Walk. “All the shops are decorated and everything’s very festive and it’s just a great time. People walking around enjoying the shopping,...
BELLEVUE, KY
wvxu.org

Renowned local health leader Dr. O'dell Owens has died

Dr. O'dell Owens, a longtime health leader in Cincinnati, has died, WVXU has confirmed. He was 74. Owens wore many hats in the area — Hamilton County coroner; Cincinnati State Technical and Community College president; Cincinnati Health Department medical director; and, most recently, president and CEO of Interact for Health, a position he retired from in March 2021. At that time, he said he planned to spend his retirement volunteering "to support community groups on the regional response to the COVID-19 pandemic," and even advised Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on the state's COVID response.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Dilapidated Covington property remodeled to $550K home

This story originally appeared in the Nov. 18 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. Real estate in Covington has become a prime target for small investors looking to turn dilapidated homes into modern masterpieces. Covington’s housing stock...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Clifton restaurant hands out free Thanksgiving meals

CINCINNATI — Good Plates Eatery continued a tradition they have had since 2020 by passing out free Thanksgiving meals to the community on Wednesday. The restaurant posted to Facebook saying to those stressing about a meal for the holidays to stop by on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at its location on West McMillan Street.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

LINK Streetscapes: Dixie Highway in Park Hills

This story originally appeared in the Nov. 18 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. I wrote about the food offered on part of Dixie Highway earlier this year in my hometown, Fort Mitchell. Since Dixie Highway runs the gamut of Northern Kentucky, I got on the highway again and headed to Park Hills.
PARK HILLS, KY
consistentlycurious.com

Must See Christmas Light Displays in Cincinnati, NKY & SE Indiana

Are you looking for the BEST Christmas light displays in Cincinnati & NKY?. The GOLD STAR EXPRESS is a group of routes including the BEST neighborhood Christmas Light Displays in Cincinnati, NKY and SE Indiana with turn-by-turn google map directions. 🏆 The routes include ⭐️GOLD STAR⭐️ MUST SEE displays....
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy