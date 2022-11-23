Read full article on original website
The United States of America has a long and turbulent history in becoming the country it is today. The most disturbing chapter is the conflict with Native Americans and the brutal methods used to resolve it. When the American pioneers began moving into uncharted and treacherous territory, i.e., areas occupied by natives, they understandably faced a push back and a long scuffle for the land, in which both sides used unacceptable methods to achieve their end goal.
An Indigenous mom explains why ‘Native American name’ projects at school are harmful
Some American schools still ask children to pick a "Native American name" as a part of their classwork, and Indigenous parents are sharing why this common practice is so problematic and harmful to Native American communities. Debbie Reese, a member of the Nambé Pueblo nation (in what is currently called...
A Native American photographer took powerful portraits of members of every tribe across the US
Matika Wilbur's intimate portraits of Native people across America will appear in her book "Project 562: Changing the Way We See Native America."
For many Native Americans, hair tells a life story
From long hair to three-strand brands, the ways in which Indigenous people wear their hair is a reflection of their identity and their life.
What makes someone Indigenous?
Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. What makes someone Indigenous? – Artie, age 9, Astoria, New York “In 1492, Columbus sailed the ocean blue.” You may have heard that in school. The rhyme makes it easier to remember that 1492 was the year when an Italian explorer named Christopher Columbus set sail from Spain and landed in a chain of islands near modern-day Florida called the “West Indies.” Europeans called the enormous land mass that we now know as North and South America the...
That Indian Princess Costume is Not Honoring Native Culture
Guest Opinion. Systemic racism comes in many forms, and one way it is popularly seen is in undignified, mass-produced Halloween Indian costumes. This blatant disregard for Indigenous peoples and their (very different) cultures is disrespectful and offensive. Wearing of these costumes is a sign of the overall acceptance of cultural...
Native Americans Revitalize Ancient Tattoo Traditions
For thousands of years, tattooing was an important form of cultural expression for Indigenous people across the Americas, but missionaries abolished the practice at different points in time as part of efforts to assimilate tribes and convert them to Christianity. Today, a growing number of Native American, Alaska Native and...
Opinion: I'm a Jersey girl born into the Salt Clan. My Navajo identity was taken from me
"I was separated from my family with only a few papers as evidence of my Tribal status," writes Hilary Tompkins. "The loss of my culture was not just personal, but political." She's urging the Supreme Court not to overturn the Indian Child Welfare Act that allows Native children put up for adoption to maintain bonds with their tribal communities.
Five More Native Americans Who Shaped Culture
Indigenous peoples have persisted in the face of systemic racism and oppression to make indispensable contributions to our society. Earlier this week, in celebration of Native American Heritage Month, we shared stories of five Native Americans who helped shape American culture. Today, here are five more Natives of note who had a tremendous impact on culture in the United States.
The number of missing and murdered Indigenous people is a crisis. One artist is working to honor hundreds of victims.
Indigenous artist Tristen Jenni has created at least 207 portraits memorializing missing and murdered Native people over the last two years. Indigenous people across the U.S. and Canada are disproportionately murdered or go missing, known by advocates as the Murdered and Missing Indigenous Peoples crisis, or MMIP. Jenni, who is...
What Did The First Settlers In America Really Eat?
Autumn invites reflection: As the weather cools, the leaves begin to change, and the year draws to a close we can't help but look back. And of the holidays that invite us to take a look back, not one of them does it quite like Thanksgiving. While the feasting holiday traditionally invites dinner guests to practice gratitude, a lot of attention has turned to the holiday itself in the recent age. Currently, there are a lot of questions and thinkpieces about how to reconcile the realities of the past with the fantasy of the holiday. As we navigate the present and decide how to improve the future, there can still be inquiry into how things have changed, and stayed the same, since colonial times.
Wilma Mankiller, first female principal chief of Cherokee Nation, led with compassion and continues to inspire today
If you fish in your pocket or purse for a U.S. quarter today, there’s a chance you’ll see Wilma Mankiller’s face. She was the Cherokee Nation’s first female principal chief, and she inspired generations of Cherokees and young Native people like me. In 2022, Mankiller was...
Celebrate Thanksgiving This Year With Native American Recipes
Thanksgiving is around the corner, and it just dawned on me that I've lived in America almost all my life. And yet, I never actually tried the first type of cuisine that ever existed in this country: Native American food. Strange, considering that we celebrate Thanksgiving as an event where Indigenous peoples helped white settlers survive a tough winter, isn't it?
For some Indigenous Americans, today is not about giving thanks. It's their National Day of Mourning.
For many Americans, Thanksgiving is about food, family, and saying what you're grateful for. However, for Indigenous Peoples, it's a day to gather to reflect on their heritage and past treatment of ancestors. Recognized as The National Day of Mourning, the event has been held every November since 1970. Observed...
How some Indigenous chefs observe Thanksgiving — or don’t
Thanksgiving is a complicated time for Taelor Barton. The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Cherokee chef is gathering with family to share a meal on the holiday, but the history of how the US has treated Native Americans hangs heavy in the air. While the conventional narrative around Thanksgiving has been one of friendship and alliance between the Wampanoag and the Plymouth colonists, Barton sees the holiday as a reminder of all that Indigenous people endured with the arrival of Europeans.
Public schools offer guides to 'decolonized' Thanksgiving
A number of public school districts across the country are encouraging students and staff to "rethink" the Thanksgiving holiday because of the colonial oppression of Native Americans by English settlers. Several school districts in multiple states are providing teachers and students with resources that criticize Thanksgiving as a colonial holiday...
Amazon's The English Is a Stunning Western That Reimagines America's Founding Fantasy
The new miniseries starring Emily Blunt reimagines the founding fantasies of the American West
Uncovering The Effects Of The Indian Relocation Act Of 1956
The Red Road Project, established in 2013, highlights Native American history through words and visual storytelling. Throughout the United States’ complicated history, the stories of Native Americans have often been misrepresented and misunderstood in the cultural mainstream narrative — but groups today, such as The Red Road Project, are working to share Native American experiences as told by indigenous people.
Are you living on Indigenous land? Use this map to find out
An interactive website is teaching users about the Indigenous people that lived in parts of North America, South America, Africa, and Australia. The website, created by the Canadian non-profit Native Land Digital, has an interactive, global map that shows Indigenous territories at any given location. By entering an address, city,...
Everyday African American Vernacular English is a dialect born from conflict and creativity
Dr. Walter Edwards is a professor of linguistics at Wayne State University, Michigan, where he teaches courses on African American Vernacular English, sociolinguistics and American dialects. Until Aug. 31, 2022, he was also the director of the Humanities Center at Wayne State. Below are highlights from interviews with The Conversation U.S. and another online interview. Answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.
