Suppose your boat was sinking and a passing craft tossed you a lifeline. How would you feel if the Coast Guard came along and cut the line?. That’s pretty much how Richie Blank feels about a coming decision by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that could dramatically reduce or shut off Neptune Pass. This natural opening in the eastern bank of the Mississippi River across from Buras has grown from little more than a ditch into a diversion researchers say could build more than 3,000 acres of new wetlands in the next few years.

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO