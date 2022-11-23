PennDOT restricting lane on I-81 for emergency repairs

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT has issued a lane restriction for Interstate 81 northbound.

Officials said there is a lane restriction between Exits 206 and 230 while crews conduct emergency guide rail repairs until 3:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Exit 206 is the Glenwood/Lenoxville exit and Exit 230 is the Great Bend/Susquehanna exit.

For updated conditions on roadways check out 511pa.com’s website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.