PennDOT restricting lane on I-81 for emergency repairs
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT has issued a lane restriction for Interstate 81 northbound.
Officials said there is a lane restriction between Exits 206 and 230 while crews conduct emergency guide rail repairs until 3:00 p.m. Wednesday.
Exit 206 is the Glenwood/Lenoxville exit and Exit 230 is the Great Bend/Susquehanna exit.
