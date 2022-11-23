ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Mele Kalikimaka Holiday Kitchen Returns With the Same Reliable Favorites for the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays

Aloha Kalikimaka! The Hawaiian-themed booth, Mele Kalikimaka Holiday Kitchen, returns again for the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. While the menu hasn’t changed much over the past couple of years, that doesn’t stop the food from being just as delicious as before. Menu for Mele Kalikimaka...
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Holiday Hearth Desserts Returns with Spaceship Earth Cookie and Other Goodies for the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays

“Discover the hearth you’ll call home, with holly jolly desserts, hot cocoa and so much more” is how Holiday Hearth Desserts is described for the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. With a variety of treats from cakes and cookies to snacks that are great for the on-the-go, this booth has something for everyone.
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

Universal Orlando Resort Offering 2 Extra Days Free With 2-Day Tickets

Universal Orlando Resort is currently offering two extra days free with the purchase of a two-park, two-day ticket. With this offer, guests can experience four days of Universal thrills for the price of two. The ticket price is determined by the first date of the visit. It starts at $221.99 for a ticket that allows access to one park per day. A ticket with park-to-park access starts at $281.99.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

New Grinch Loungefly Backpack Arrives For the Holidays at Universal’s Islands of Adventure

When you visit Univeral Orlando during the holiday season, the mean one himself, The Grinch, appears in many places. If you want to take home a useful and attractive souvenir from your trip to Univeral Orlando, we found one for you. A new Grinch Loungefly backpack appeared for this holiday season. We found this one at Islands of Adventure Trading Company. If you are unfamiliar with Islands of Adventure, this shop serves as the main gift shop in the Port of Entry area near the park entrance.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Speaker Catches on Fire Aboard Disney Wonder Cruise Ship

A small fire broke out on the Disney Wonder last night due to an electrical short in the speaker system. These are screenshots from video provided by Disney Wonder guests. The fire was on a speaker high up behind the giant Funnel Vision screen. Initially, just smoke was rising, then progressively larger flames were visible.
WDW News Today

Toy Story Holiday Popcorn Bucket Returns to Disneyland Resort

Last year’s “Toy Story” holiday popcorn bucket has returned to Disneyland Resort for the 2022 holiday season. We found the bucket available at the Buena Vista Street popcorn cart in Disney California Adventure. It includes regular popcorn at the time of purchase. Toy Story Blocks Premium Bucket...
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Seared Scallops and Beef Bourguignon Return with New Beer at Yukon Holiday Kitchen for the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays

“Jingle your bells with delightful dishes and libations from the Great White North—at the Canada Pavilion” is the way Disney describes the Yukon Holiday Kitchen, available during the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. This year, Yukon returns with the same menu as last year’s festival, with plenty of beer and hearty dishes.
WDW News Today

New Vault Collection Magic Kingdom Map Travel Tumbler Available at Walt Disney World

We found a new travel tumbler featuring a 1970s-era map of the Magic Kingdom. This Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Vault Collection travel tumbler matches the images on a collectible pin, a tote bag, and a crossbody bag we spotted previously. We found this new tumbler in the Celebrity 5&10 store inside Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Purple Road Signs Replaced on World Drive

Two more of the iconic Walt Disney World purple road signs have been replaced, this time on World Drive. Disney has been removing and replacing the classic signs throughout 2022 with updates like the addition of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser and the all-caps EPCOT name. These are the first signs to be replaced on World Drive, one of the major roads through Walt Disney World Resort.
WDW News Today

REVIEW: L’Chaim! Holiday Kitchen Brings New Beverages to the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays

“Propose a toast to life — sink your teeth into classic deli noshes with a side of New York flair” is the description of the L’Chaim Holiday Kitchen, a marketplace available during the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. This marketplace sticks to traditional dishes like latkes and Sufganiyot, and this year has added a brand new cocktail.
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina Brings Kebabs and More to the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays

If you’re looking for some dishes with a Mediterranean flair during your visit to the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, we recommend stopping by Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina, located within the Morocco pavilion. This location is selling grilled kebabs two ways, bread with various dips, and a fig cocktail.
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Santa’s Hearty Chicken Cream Chowder, Rudolph Omelet Rice, and Hot Chocolate Apple Pie for NO LIMIT! Christmas at Universal Studios Japan

We’re always big fans of the seasonal treats that come to NO LIMIT! Market, the string of street food booths at Universal Studios Japan. So when we heard there was new food to try just for the holidays, we rushed straight to Osaka to get a taste for ourselves. Join us as we sample some of this cute and jolly fare!
WDW News Today

Don’t Miss WDWNT’s Annual Toys for Tots Marathon 11/25-27 with 50-Hours of Fun, Live Auctions, and The Bob Chapek Farewell Celebration!

Every year since 2008, WDW News Today has hosted a charity drive at the end of November to raise money for the Toys for Tots Foundation. To date, we have raised over $115,000 for this amazing organization with donations through our website and those made during our annual live program during the holiday season. This year, we are once again asking you to be a part of this holiday tradition where we continue Walt Disney’s dream and try to make a difference in the lives of those less fortunate.
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

Giant Wood Disneyland Marquee Sign Available For Purchase

If you’re looking for a new statement piece for your home, then check out this giant wood Disneyland marquee sign, now available for purchase at Disneyland Resort. The sign resembles the iconic pink and purple Disneyland sign that stood from 1989 to 1999. It has pink, teal, and yellow flags (made out of wood) sticking out of the top next to a golden image of Sleeping Beauty Castle. “Disneyland” is across the center, with “The Happiest Place on Earth” at the bottom.

Comments / 0

Community Policy