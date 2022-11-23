Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Mele Kalikimaka Holiday Kitchen Returns With the Same Reliable Favorites for the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays
Aloha Kalikimaka! The Hawaiian-themed booth, Mele Kalikimaka Holiday Kitchen, returns again for the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. While the menu hasn’t changed much over the past couple of years, that doesn’t stop the food from being just as delicious as before. Menu for Mele Kalikimaka...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Holiday Hearth Desserts Returns with Spaceship Earth Cookie and Other Goodies for the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays
“Discover the hearth you’ll call home, with holly jolly desserts, hot cocoa and so much more” is how Holiday Hearth Desserts is described for the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. With a variety of treats from cakes and cookies to snacks that are great for the on-the-go, this booth has something for everyone.
WDW News Today
Universal Orlando Resort Offering 2 Extra Days Free With 2-Day Tickets
Universal Orlando Resort is currently offering two extra days free with the purchase of a two-park, two-day ticket. With this offer, guests can experience four days of Universal thrills for the price of two. The ticket price is determined by the first date of the visit. It starts at $221.99 for a ticket that allows access to one park per day. A ticket with park-to-park access starts at $281.99.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Funnel Cake Kiosk Introduces Mini Peppermint Funnel Cake at the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays
Funnel Cake Kiosk has created a special treat for the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays — a mini peppermint funnel cake! Topped with peppermint ice cream, whipped cream, and crushed peppermint, this minty sugary treat is sure to be loved by children and adults alike. Menu for...
WDW News Today
New Grinch Loungefly Backpack Arrives For the Holidays at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
When you visit Univeral Orlando during the holiday season, the mean one himself, The Grinch, appears in many places. If you want to take home a useful and attractive souvenir from your trip to Univeral Orlando, we found one for you. A new Grinch Loungefly backpack appeared for this holiday season. We found this one at Islands of Adventure Trading Company. If you are unfamiliar with Islands of Adventure, this shop serves as the main gift shop in the Port of Entry area near the park entrance.
WDW News Today
Iger Stopped CEO Bob Chapek’s Mass Layoff of Cast Members, One of the Worst Restrooms at Magic Kingdom Set for Major Expansion, and More: Daily Recap (11/23/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, November 23, 2022.
WDW News Today
Speaker Catches on Fire Aboard Disney Wonder Cruise Ship
A small fire broke out on the Disney Wonder last night due to an electrical short in the speaker system. These are screenshots from video provided by Disney Wonder guests. The fire was on a speaker high up behind the giant Funnel Vision screen. Initially, just smoke was rising, then progressively larger flames were visible.
WDW News Today
Toy Story Holiday Popcorn Bucket Returns to Disneyland Resort
Last year’s “Toy Story” holiday popcorn bucket has returned to Disneyland Resort for the 2022 holiday season. We found the bucket available at the Buena Vista Street popcorn cart in Disney California Adventure. It includes regular popcorn at the time of purchase. Toy Story Blocks Premium Bucket...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Seared Scallops and Beef Bourguignon Return with New Beer at Yukon Holiday Kitchen for the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays
“Jingle your bells with delightful dishes and libations from the Great White North—at the Canada Pavilion” is the way Disney describes the Yukon Holiday Kitchen, available during the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. This year, Yukon returns with the same menu as last year’s festival, with plenty of beer and hearty dishes.
WDW News Today
New Vault Collection Magic Kingdom Map Travel Tumbler Available at Walt Disney World
We found a new travel tumbler featuring a 1970s-era map of the Magic Kingdom. This Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Vault Collection travel tumbler matches the images on a collectible pin, a tote bag, and a crossbody bag we spotted previously. We found this new tumbler in the Celebrity 5&10 store inside Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Purple Road Signs Replaced on World Drive
Two more of the iconic Walt Disney World purple road signs have been replaced, this time on World Drive. Disney has been removing and replacing the classic signs throughout 2022 with updates like the addition of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser and the all-caps EPCOT name. These are the first signs to be replaced on World Drive, one of the major roads through Walt Disney World Resort.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Connections Café Adds Special Holiday Sugar Cookie for the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays
Connections Café makes its festival debut during the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays with a Holiday Sugar Cookie! This cookie is a part of the Holiday Cookie Stroll, though you can buy it on its own without doing the stroll. Menu for Connections Café at the EPCOT...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: L’Chaim! Holiday Kitchen Brings New Beverages to the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays
“Propose a toast to life — sink your teeth into classic deli noshes with a side of New York flair” is the description of the L’Chaim Holiday Kitchen, a marketplace available during the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. This marketplace sticks to traditional dishes like latkes and Sufganiyot, and this year has added a brand new cocktail.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina Brings Kebabs and More to the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays
If you’re looking for some dishes with a Mediterranean flair during your visit to the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, we recommend stopping by Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina, located within the Morocco pavilion. This location is selling grilled kebabs two ways, bread with various dips, and a fig cocktail.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Santa’s Hearty Chicken Cream Chowder, Rudolph Omelet Rice, and Hot Chocolate Apple Pie for NO LIMIT! Christmas at Universal Studios Japan
We’re always big fans of the seasonal treats that come to NO LIMIT! Market, the string of street food booths at Universal Studios Japan. So when we heard there was new food to try just for the holidays, we rushed straight to Osaka to get a taste for ourselves. Join us as we sample some of this cute and jolly fare!
WDW News Today
Don’t Miss WDWNT’s Annual Toys for Tots Marathon 11/25-27 with 50-Hours of Fun, Live Auctions, and The Bob Chapek Farewell Celebration!
Every year since 2008, WDW News Today has hosted a charity drive at the end of November to raise money for the Toys for Tots Foundation. To date, we have raised over $115,000 for this amazing organization with donations through our website and those made during our annual live program during the holiday season. This year, we are once again asking you to be a part of this holiday tradition where we continue Walt Disney’s dream and try to make a difference in the lives of those less fortunate.
WDW News Today
Giant Wood Disneyland Marquee Sign Available For Purchase
If you’re looking for a new statement piece for your home, then check out this giant wood Disneyland marquee sign, now available for purchase at Disneyland Resort. The sign resembles the iconic pink and purple Disneyland sign that stood from 1989 to 1999. It has pink, teal, and yellow flags (made out of wood) sticking out of the top next to a golden image of Sleeping Beauty Castle. “Disneyland” is across the center, with “The Happiest Place on Earth” at the bottom.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Kris Kringle and Krampus Cookies Return to Gideon’s Bakehouse at Disney Springs for December 2022
Kris Kringle – $6 A complexly flavored white chocolate coffee bean cookie. This cookie is delicious. It tastes like a sugar cookie but with a plethora of white chocolate chips. There’s a definite crunch from the sprinkles and the coffee taste is prominent. It balances the sweetness of the...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: New Beer and Blackened Catfish Arrive at the American Holiday Table for the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays
We may have just had a full Thanksgiving meal yesterday, but that won’t stop us from munching down on some more turkey, chocolate cookies, and beer while visiting the American Holiday Table at the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. Menu for American Holiday Table at the 2022...
WDW News Today
New Kowakian Monkey-Lizard and Krayt Dragon Lightsaber Hilt Caps at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland
Creature Stall in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland is selling two more animal-inspired lightsaber hilt caps. These feature the Kowakian monkey-lizard and Krayt dragon. Kowakian Monkey-Lizard Lightsaber Hilt Cap – $24.99. You may recognize the Kowakian monkey-lizard as the species of Salacious B. Crumb, Jabba the Hutt’s...
Comments / 0