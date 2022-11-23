When you visit Univeral Orlando during the holiday season, the mean one himself, The Grinch, appears in many places. If you want to take home a useful and attractive souvenir from your trip to Univeral Orlando, we found one for you. A new Grinch Loungefly backpack appeared for this holiday season. We found this one at Islands of Adventure Trading Company. If you are unfamiliar with Islands of Adventure, this shop serves as the main gift shop in the Port of Entry area near the park entrance.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO