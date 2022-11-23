CNN — Crypto lender BlockFi filed for bankruptcy Monday, becoming the latest casualty of the financial contagion unleashed by the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire. BlockFi announced on November 10 that it had halted withdrawals from customers. The company cited "significant exposure" to Bankman-Fried's FTX exchange, as well as its sister hedge fund Alameda, both of which filed for bankruptcy earlier this month.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO