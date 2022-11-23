Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Is the Latest Sneaker to Carry "Photon Dust"
Has made it no secret that its eyes are locked on the Zoom Vomero 5 for 2023. The modern sneaker has already been revealed in a bevy of understated colorways for the new year after a brief hiatus following several collaborative A-COLD-WALL* releases. A fitting choice for an era that sees brands such as New Balance thriving with its runners, the Zoom Vomero 5 looks to capitalize on the peaking demand for shoes that balance contemporary tasteful looks with elements that pull from the past.
hypebeast.com
Off-White™ Releases Miniature "Out of Office" Sneaker Keychains
Back in September of 2020, late innovator Virgil Abloh officially introduced the “Out of Office” sneaker for the first time which fused early ’90s basketball and tennis styles. After releasing in several colorways, the “OOO” sneakers have now been transformed into miniature keychains as fun charm attachments.
hypebeast.com
OTTOLINGER's MOON BOOT Is Fit For Cold Nights at Berghain
As the weather takes a turn for the worse, it’s time to strap up in all our comfiest, coziest, warmest garms — perhaps even a pair of OTTOLINGER MOON BOOTS to top things off. Fresh from its Fall 2022 collection, the Cosima Gadient and Christa Bösch-helmed Berlin-based brand...
hypebeast.com
Take an In-Hand Look at the Jordan SE Craft "Photon Dust"
Following up from the first glimpse of the Jordan 4 SE Craft “Photon Dust” earlier in the year, some new, in-hand images have just been presented of the sneaker which is expected to be available in early 2023. Recently, we have seen a variety of different iterations of...
hypebeast.com
Yoon Ahn Teases AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low in Blue
Renowned Tokyo-based label AMBUSH will continue its partnership with with a slew of Air Force 1s that hold a similar design to the brand’s initial Dunk High collaboration. Founder Yoon Ahn has previously teased several colorways of the forthcoming model, now revealing a closer look at the anticipated blue colorway.
hypebeast.com
Nike Wraps the Air Force 1 Low “Color of the Month” With Reptilian Textures
Has officially unveiled a new Air Force 1 Low addition to its long-running “Color of the Month” series. The classic silhouette looks simple at first glance with its all-white uppers, but that’s quickly contrasted by the leather reptilian overlays wrapped around the tip, heel and past the panel. Its white panel swoosh features an extra detailing of four stitched X-marks near the heel, with other branding hits found on the tongue tag, insole, midsole, heel and dubrae. The shoe rests on a white midsole and outsole, with matching laces tying the shoe together for a clean finish.
hypebeast.com
Crocs' New Echo Silhouette Arrives in Realtree Camo
After releasing the all-new Echo Clog silhouette in minimalist “Stucco” and warm “Desert Grass” last month, Crocs now dresses the pairs in Realtree EDGE®, the “first camo pattern that allows you to blend in any close and long range.” The patented hunting prints were previously used by Korean imprint thisisneverthat, which dressed a pair of Classic Clogs last year in a darker mix of brown bark and fir graphics. This time around, the Echo clogs are found in “Black” and “Bone” colorways featuring sparse yet detailed nature-inspired imagery across the uppers.
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Max 97 "Kiss My Air" Surfaces in Safari Prints
Back in 2017, debuted the “Kiss My Airs” campaign in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Air Max line. After launching a bright volt Nike Air Max 95 early last year, Nike now dresses its Air Max 97 in Tinker Hatfield‘s iconic safari prints — once inspired by the designer’s trip to the furniture store.
hypebeast.com
On-Feet Look at the Korea's Special Edition "SNKRS Day" Air Jordan 1 Low
While the year is not yet over, Korea is already gearing up to celebrate “SNKRS Day” next August with a special edition release of the low-top Air Jordan 1. An all-new colorway has surfaced for the Air Jordan 1 Low “SNKRS Day,” which sees the shoe come constructed in a mix of leather, suede and nubuck materials. The shoe arrives in hues of grey, with dark elephant grey panels in suede and a dark taupe grey panel. The Swoosh is highlighted in white to match the midsole. Notable details include the mesh foam tongues that feature the “SNKRS Day” branding in hangul lettering on the sock liner. On the heel is an embroidery of the magpie, the national bird of the country, on the left heel, while the right help features the Air Jordan branded Wings. The shoe sits atop a gum outsole to round out the design.
hypebeast.com
Scizor Inspires VØID's Latest Nike Air Force 1 Concept
Continuing to deliver uniquely functional takes on footwear designs, sneaker customizer VØID has now returned with a new Pokémon concept. Focussing on the iconic Nike Air Force 1, the latest design is inspired by Scizor, the Generation II evolution of Scyther. Evolving when Scyther is traded while holding a Metal Coat, the bipedal, dual-type Bug/Steel insectoid Pokémon is known for its red, metallic exoskeleton, retractable forewings, and hind wings.
hypebeast.com
Compound and Clarks Originals Link Up for a Wallabee "Floor Seats" Collaboration
Clarks has never strayed too far from the realm of collaborations, and to get the buzz brewing for Miami Art Week, it’s teaming up with Compound to release an exclusive Wallabee “Floor Seats” installment. Its the latest piece to add to its collaborative catalog that, in 2022, has already seen partners such as Bodega, GCDS and Liam Gallagher utilize their creative talents.
hypebeast.com
On-Feet Look at MSCHF Gobstomper "Sour Edition"
MSCHF has recently unveiled its latest new Gobstomper in “Sour Edition.”. The unique design sees the shoe constructed in multiple layers, only to reveal the colorful purple and green layers as the shoe gets worn down. The layers reveal to be the inside of the multi-layered Gobstopper, a keen reminder of the lawbreaker-filled childhood. The team now revisits the Gobstomper after debuting the silhouette earlier this year with a “Jimmy Fallon Edition.” The “Sour Edition” has instead begun with a primarily black presentation, featuring accents in neon green, purple and yellow.
hypebeast.com
Dr. Martens Embellishes 1460 and 1461 Boots in Swarovski Crystals
Following collaborations with Our Legacy WORK SHOP which utilizes sustainably-sourced Horween leather and Babylon LA for tear-away canvas pairs, Dr. Martens now adorns its iconic 1460 and 1461 boots with Swarovski crystals. Carrying on the punk heritage of DM, the boots’ signature elements, including smooth black leather uppers, bronze eyelets, and yellow welt stitching, arrive alongside a safety pin and chain attachment on the outer ankle adorned with 3 Swarovski crystals.
hypebeast.com
NEIGHBORHOOD and NANGA Set to Drop Premium Skeleton Print Sleeping Bag for Winter Camping
NEIGHBORHOOD continues its outdoors series with a new collaborative sleeping bag with NANGA. The TAKIBI SLEEPING BAG-R . PE is a premium sleeping bag based on NANGA’s AURORA light 750 DX, and features the outdoor brand’s patented fire-retardant TAKIBI material. The sleeping bag is designed with a two-toned...
hypebeast.com
Helen Kirkum and Footpatrol Are Remaking ASICS Classics for Charity
Helen Kirkum‘s relationship with is one that’s delivered so much good for the footwear industry and for the people it caters to, often coming together to benefit a charity of their choice. Now, London sneaker retailer Footpatrol is joining the mix, as the three come together to support YoungMinds UK — the UK’s leading mental health charity for young people — with a highly-limited collaboration.
hypebeast.com
Take a First Look at the Stone Island x New Balance 574
Following their football kit and boot collaboration with Chelsea and England forward Raheem Sterling, Stone Island and New Balance have just unveiled their latest collaborative installment, and this time it’s an all-new 574 sneaker. The collaboration between Stone Island and New Balance was first teased by U.K. rapper Dave...
hypebeast.com
Studio Visits: Alfie Kungu
It’s often said that art mirrors life, and in the case of Alfie Kungu, the adage could not be more true. The painter’s effervescent and spirited character is unmistakably present in the brightly-colored, gestural strokes he’s come to be known by. Kungu’s artistic identity has been developed...
hypebeast.com
The adidas Hyperturf Adventure is Readied in a Subtle "Ecru Tint" Colorway
The Hyperturf Adventure is maintaining a steady influx of general releases and is now set to hit retailers in a toned-down “Ecru Tint” colorway. The chunky sneaker receives a muted makeup, featuring faint blush-like underlays that act as its base. Made partially from recycled materials, white leather overlays connect through the laces with a geometrical feel, while wavy tan panels extend into the quarters.
hypebeast.com
The Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike CPFM Flea 1 "Overgrown" Receives an Official Release Date
Surfacing earlier this year, the Cactus Plant Flea Market x CPFM Flea 1 “Overgrown” has now received an official release date. The upcoming release continues CPFM’s ongoing relationship with Nike for Holiday 2022. Centered around an “Overgrown” plant theme, the original footwear model features uppers covered with...
Comments / 0