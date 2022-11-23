While the year is not yet over, Korea is already gearing up to celebrate “SNKRS Day” next August with a special edition release of the low-top Air Jordan 1. An all-new colorway has surfaced for the Air Jordan 1 Low “SNKRS Day,” which sees the shoe come constructed in a mix of leather, suede and nubuck materials. The shoe arrives in hues of grey, with dark elephant grey panels in suede and a dark taupe grey panel. The Swoosh is highlighted in white to match the midsole. Notable details include the mesh foam tongues that feature the “SNKRS Day” branding in hangul lettering on the sock liner. On the heel is an embroidery of the magpie, the national bird of the country, on the left heel, while the right help features the Air Jordan branded Wings. The shoe sits atop a gum outsole to round out the design.

2 DAYS AGO