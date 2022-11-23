Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Kappa’s AUTHENTIC TIER ZERO Collection Is a Vision of Monochromatic Ski Styles
Kappa is bracing for the winter with its new AUTHENTIC TIER ZERO collection for the Fall/Winter 2022 season. Although the brand is known for its signature tracksuits and casual apparel, the latest collection reveals that it can tackle cooler temperatures just as well. With the new limited-edition premium collection, the...
hypebeast.com
MAPLE's Pre-Spring/Summer 2023 Jewelry Collection Blends Old Styles With New Touches
Canadian jewelry aficionado MAPLE is back for Pre-Spring/Summer 2023, delivering a dazzling array of accessories fit for a gift to oneself or someone special in your life. As we approach the Holiday season, MAPLE delivers rings, necklaces and bracelets that perfectly blend a heritage aesthetic with contemporary influences — its signature Duppy Signet Ring is done in .925 silver and has a refined octagon shape to it, but also sports a Mother of Pearl head, for example.
hypebeast.com
NEEDLES' Latest Vault by Vans Collab Blends the Era and Slip-On
For Vans, its Vault by Vans line continues to offer a blend of fresh looks alongside retro ones. Connecting with a wide variety of collaborators, the elevated division sees its latest project led by Japanese label NEEDLES. The two are no strangers as recent years have featured various releases from the duo, including 2018’s velvet-covered Slip-Ons.
hypebeast.com
maharishi’s "Maha Warhol" Collection Uses Andy Warhol’s Classic Screen Prints
Following up on its recent Fall/Winter 2022 campaign that revitalized an assemblage of military pints, Hardy Blechman’s maharishi has just presented the latest installment to its ever-growing garment mainline with a new collaboration with Andy Warhol. The London-based label is traditionally known for tapping into its military inspiration —...
hypebeast.com
Yoon Ahn Teases AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low in Blue
Renowned Tokyo-based label AMBUSH will continue its partnership with with a slew of Air Force 1s that hold a similar design to the brand’s initial Dunk High collaboration. Founder Yoon Ahn has previously teased several colorways of the forthcoming model, now revealing a closer look at the anticipated blue colorway.
hypebeast.com
The adidas Originals Puffylette "Fake Printed" Pack Celebrates Classic Footwear Models
Introduced as a development on its Adilette slides, the Originals‘ Puffylette slip-on is based around enhanced comfort. Adding to previous releases, the latest “Fake Printed” Pack celebrates the German sportswear brand’s classic footwear models. Featuring the Samba, Superstar, Stan Smith, and Forum, the adidas Originals Puffylette...
hypebeast.com
Helen Kirkum and Footpatrol Are Remaking ASICS Classics for Charity
Helen Kirkum‘s relationship with is one that’s delivered so much good for the footwear industry and for the people it caters to, often coming together to benefit a charity of their choice. Now, London sneaker retailer Footpatrol is joining the mix, as the three come together to support YoungMinds UK — the UK’s leading mental health charity for young people — with a highly-limited collaboration.
hypebeast.com
BEAMS and NEEDLES Reunite For Boa Fleece Pieces
BEAMS and NEEDLES have returned with a new release in their collaborative relationship. Similar to its predecessor, the latest collection features jackets and vests crafted with soft, boa fleece material for the winter. Both pieces feature BEAMS’ relaxed silhouette and an all-over pattern of the distinctive “Papillon” motif, with the vest arriving in a blue and brown colorway and the jacket in a stark black and purple scheme.
hypebeast.com
Emerging U.K. Designer Niran Blues Nair Reimagines the Referee Uniform
Rising METALLIC FUND-backed designer Niran Blues Nair is preparing to storm the fashion scene, and his most recent capsule collection proves that he is one to watch. The emerging designer looks to the football field and basketball court, envisioning the traditional referee uniform with a sense of coolness. Shot in...
hypebeast.com
On-Feet Look at the Korea's Special Edition "SNKRS Day" Air Jordan 1 Low
While the year is not yet over, Korea is already gearing up to celebrate “SNKRS Day” next August with a special edition release of the low-top Air Jordan 1. An all-new colorway has surfaced for the Air Jordan 1 Low “SNKRS Day,” which sees the shoe come constructed in a mix of leather, suede and nubuck materials. The shoe arrives in hues of grey, with dark elephant grey panels in suede and a dark taupe grey panel. The Swoosh is highlighted in white to match the midsole. Notable details include the mesh foam tongues that feature the “SNKRS Day” branding in hangul lettering on the sock liner. On the heel is an embroidery of the magpie, the national bird of the country, on the left heel, while the right help features the Air Jordan branded Wings. The shoe sits atop a gum outsole to round out the design.
hypebeast.com
Crocs' New Echo Silhouette Arrives in Realtree Camo
After releasing the all-new Echo Clog silhouette in minimalist “Stucco” and warm “Desert Grass” last month, Crocs now dresses the pairs in Realtree EDGE®, the “first camo pattern that allows you to blend in any close and long range.” The patented hunting prints were previously used by Korean imprint thisisneverthat, which dressed a pair of Classic Clogs last year in a darker mix of brown bark and fir graphics. This time around, the Echo clogs are found in “Black” and “Bone” colorways featuring sparse yet detailed nature-inspired imagery across the uppers.
hypebeast.com
Dr. Martens Embellishes 1460 and 1461 Boots in Swarovski Crystals
Following collaborations with Our Legacy WORK SHOP which utilizes sustainably-sourced Horween leather and Babylon LA for tear-away canvas pairs, Dr. Martens now adorns its iconic 1460 and 1461 boots with Swarovski crystals. Carrying on the punk heritage of DM, the boots’ signature elements, including smooth black leather uppers, bronze eyelets, and yellow welt stitching, arrive alongside a safety pin and chain attachment on the outer ankle adorned with 3 Swarovski crystals.
hypebeast.com
Off-White™ Releases Miniature "Out of Office" Sneaker Keychains
Back in September of 2020, late innovator Virgil Abloh officially introduced the “Out of Office” sneaker for the first time which fused early ’90s basketball and tennis styles. After releasing in several colorways, the “OOO” sneakers have now been transformed into miniature keychains as fun charm attachments.
hypebeast.com
Byredo Enlists Artist Lilah Gohar for Ceramic Potatoes, Colorful Candlesticks and More Holiday Objects
In time for the holidays, Byredo has tapped artist Laila Gohar to craft a playful collection of gift sets, inspired by a mix of old and new traditions. Inside the range, Gohar and Byredo created a very-realistic, ceramic potato that takes prominence as a central motif. Decorated with a floral illustration, the festive vegetable is transformed into a number of ordinary household objects, including a candleholder, a saltshaker and a container.
hypebeast.com
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week
Following last week’s release of The North Face x Supreme Nuptse Boots and quirky selection of clothing, accessories, and toys, HBX Archives is back with a range of weather-appropriate outerwear, footwear, as well as accessories for week 97. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for...
hypebeast.com
Take an Official Look at the Pharrell x adidas Humanrace Samba Collection
Teased by Pharrell at the start of the month during his Mighty Dream Forum event, we now have an official look at the Pharrell x adidas Humanrace Samba collection. Serving as a nod to the sport of soccer and the Samba silhouette, the latest Humanrace collection is led by a reconstruction of the iconic model.
hypebeast.com
Scizor Inspires VØID's Latest Nike Air Force 1 Concept
Continuing to deliver uniquely functional takes on footwear designs, sneaker customizer VØID has now returned with a new Pokémon concept. Focussing on the iconic Nike Air Force 1, the latest design is inspired by Scizor, the Generation II evolution of Scyther. Evolving when Scyther is traded while holding a Metal Coat, the bipedal, dual-type Bug/Steel insectoid Pokémon is known for its red, metallic exoskeleton, retractable forewings, and hind wings.
hypebeast.com
Harry Styles' Pleasing Is Coming to London for Christmas
Of all the celebrity-owned cosmetic brands that continue to pop up (Jared Leto, Pharrell, et al), Harry Styles‘ Pleasing is one with the most cult of followings. Now, Pleasing is set to arrive in London, New York and Los Angeles to mark the festive period that’s soon upon us.
hypebeast.com
Alessandro Michele Exits Gucci and Raf Simons Closes Namesake Label in This Week's Top Fashion News
This week, fashion made some changes at the executive level. At the top of the week, Raf Simons announced the official closure of his namesake design label; and on Wednesday, Alessandro Michele confirmed his exit from the helm of Gucci. Amidst the chaos, Balenciaga went under fire for an inappropriate campaign that featured children holding plush bear bags with BDSM-inspired harnesses and handcuffs, and the brand subsequently apologized for the advertisements’ offensive nature. On a lighter note, Supreme and The North Face joined forces for a second Fall 2022 collaboration, and Louis Vuitton shared an internet-breaking campaign featuring Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Comments / 0