Just.sayin
3d ago
Attention all Businesses and Homeowners of South Reno: be prepared for the crap that is coming from North Reno and the crap over the mountain to the west.
KOLO TV Reno
Pedestrian dies in Reno hit-and-run
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian died early Saturday and a Reno man was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run after a crash in north Reno. Additionally, a sports utility vehicle went through the scene of the incident and almost hit officers directing traffic, the Reno Police Department said. Police were...
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks Police Department: No mass casualty event in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A person monitoring the police and fire scanner tweeted about a possible mass casualty event in Sparks on Saturday afternoon in the 200 block of Sawyer Way. The Sparks Police Department released a statement saying there was no mass casualty event. Police said three people suffered drug...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Police locate woman reported missing
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update - Nov. 25 1:53 p.m. Reno Police are calling off the search for Sandra Hendrix. In an update Friday afternoon, RPD saying Hendrix has been located and is safe. Authorities are sending out thanks to the community for their assistance. Original Story - Reno Police...
KOLO TV Reno
Train incident near downtown Reno under investigation
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A collision involving a train near downtown Reno is under investigation. It happened around 5:15 a.m. Thursday morning near Commercial Row and Sutro Street. Railroad Police, Reno Police, and the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office all responded. A KOLO 8 News Now photographer saw what...
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks Police seek man who broke into apartment
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Update - Nov. 25 11:25 a.m. Secret Witness is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect, wanted in connection with the apartment burglary. Original Story - Sparks Police are investigating a break-in at an apartment on the...
2news.com
Sparks Police Investigate Early Morning Apartment Burglary
Sparks Police are investigating an apartment burglary that happened on Howard Drive early Thanksgiving morning. Police say the victim told them the suspect entered the apartment while they were asleep, around 7 a.m. The victim woke up and then confronted the suspect who then ran away southbound through the apartment...
mynews4.com
Police searching for residential burglary suspect in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Sparks Police Department (Sparks PD) is searching for a suspect involved in a residential burglary early Monday morning. At approximately 7:00 a.m., the Sparks PD responded to the 500 block of Howard Drive in Sparks for a report of residential burglary that had just occurred.
2news.com
Reno Sam's Club Vandalized Late Tuesday Night, Suspect Still at Large
The Sam's Club on Kietzke Lane was vandalized late Tuesday night, and police say the person that did it is still at large. According to Reno Police, they don't know if this was an attempted burglary or just vandalism. But the suspect acted alone. No merchandise was taken and they...
KOLO TV Reno
Toys For Tots Donations Sought In Reno
The weekend will stay on the quiet side, with some clouds and a northerly breeze. A fast-moving, weak system will drop through on Monday. Expect a burst of wind and snow showers, followed by much colder weather that will continue through the week. Another round of snow showers looks likely as December arrives. -Jeff.
KOLO TV Reno
Sheep sculptures stolen from Rancho San Rafael Park
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Two empty cement pads used to display two sheep at Rancho San Rafael Park. Part of the Nevada Farms and Families portion of the park, they were located in the Basque History Area. “They are a tribute to the Basque sheep herder,” says Celia Walker, park ranger...
2news.com
Investigation Underway After Person Hit, Killed by Train Near Downtown Reno
An investigation is underway after someone was hit and killed by a train early Thursday morning near downtown Reno. The incident happened around 5:15 a.m. on Thanksgiving near East Commercial Row and Sutro Street. When police arrived on scene, they found the unidentified person dead. Nearby roads may be temporarily...
KOLO TV Reno
KOLO is Toys for Tots drop off site
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - KOLO 8 has video which goes back as far as 2004. Back then as now, KOLO was a part of the “Toys for Tots” program. Our goal has always been to fill our studio with unwrapped toys for local children in need. The “Toys...
mynews4.com
One killed after getting hit by train in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A person was killed after getting hit by a train in Reno early Thursday morning. The crash happened near E. Commercial Row and Sutro St. on Nov. 24 around 5:15 a.m. Authorities say the person was pronounced dead at the scene.
KOLO TV Reno
Eastbound I-80 reopens at Hirschdale Road after crash
FLORISTON, Calif. (KOLO) -10 A.M. UPDATE: The California Highway Patrol reports eastbound Interstate 80 is now open. However, crews remain in the area so drivers are asked to watch for them. ORIGINAL STORY: Eastbound Interstate 80 is closed Saturday morning at Hirschdale Road after a tractor-trailer went off the road...
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County identifies Offenhauser Drive shooting victim, car collision victim
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman who was killed in a shooting on Offenhauser Drive on Sunday. 31-year-old Priscilla Garibay or Reno was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital. The Medical Examiner’s Office also identified a pedestrian who...
nnbw.com
Former Carson City supervisor Brad Bonkowski dies
“To die will be an awfully big adventure.” (Peter Pan) And so begins an obituary for a human whose true value will only be known by those who knew him. Bradford Edward Bonkowski was born in 1961 in Redwood City, Calif., and raised in Corning, Calif. He moved to Reno in 1979 and later lived in South Lake Tahoe, Indian Hills and Dayton.
Eastbound I-80 reopened near California-Nevada state line following overturned big rig recovery
PLACER COUNTY -- Eastbound Interstate 80 has reopened after a nine-hour closure near the California-Nevada state line due to an overturned big rig.Travelers heading toward Reno were impacted as the interstate was closed at Hirschdale Road beginning around 1:30 a.m.There was at least one injury in the crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.The interstate reopened just before 10 a.m.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Reno, NV
Known as the Biggest Little City In The World, Reno sits along the Nevada-California border as the county seat of Washoe County. Reno has always been famous because of its casinos, but it is a great destination to enjoy a vibrant lifestyle. Reno has everything from food and games to...
FOX Reno
Coroner asks for help identifying woman found dead near Virginia Street Bridge in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County Medical Examiner's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a woman who was found dead near the Virginia Street Bridge in downtown Reno on November 11. The coroners office has made several attempts to identify the woman....
mynews4.com
Elderly woman killed after being hit by car at popular Reno shopping center
An elderly woman was killed over the weekend after she was hit by a car at a popular Reno shopping center. Lydia Reading, 81, was hit by a car in the area of Kietzke Lane and Firecreek Crossing during the evening hours of November 19. The Washoe County Medical Examiner's...
