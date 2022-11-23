ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Just.sayin
3d ago

Attention all Businesses and Homeowners of South Reno: be prepared for the crap that is coming from North Reno and the crap over the mountain to the west.

KOLO TV Reno

Pedestrian dies in Reno hit-and-run

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian died early Saturday and a Reno man was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run after a crash in north Reno. Additionally, a sports utility vehicle went through the scene of the incident and almost hit officers directing traffic, the Reno Police Department said. Police were...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sparks Police Department: No mass casualty event in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A person monitoring the police and fire scanner tweeted about a possible mass casualty event in Sparks on Saturday afternoon in the 200 block of Sawyer Way. The Sparks Police Department released a statement saying there was no mass casualty event. Police said three people suffered drug...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno Police locate woman reported missing

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update - Nov. 25 1:53 p.m. Reno Police are calling off the search for Sandra Hendrix. In an update Friday afternoon, RPD saying Hendrix has been located and is safe. Authorities are sending out thanks to the community for their assistance. Original Story - Reno Police...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Train incident near downtown Reno under investigation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A collision involving a train near downtown Reno is under investigation. It happened around 5:15 a.m. Thursday morning near Commercial Row and Sutro Street. Railroad Police, Reno Police, and the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office all responded. A KOLO 8 News Now photographer saw what...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sparks Police seek man who broke into apartment

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Update - Nov. 25 11:25 a.m. Secret Witness is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect, wanted in connection with the apartment burglary. Original Story - Sparks Police are investigating a break-in at an apartment on the...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Sparks Police Investigate Early Morning Apartment Burglary

Sparks Police are investigating an apartment burglary that happened on Howard Drive early Thanksgiving morning. Police say the victim told them the suspect entered the apartment while they were asleep, around 7 a.m. The victim woke up and then confronted the suspect who then ran away southbound through the apartment...
SPARKS, NV
mynews4.com

Police searching for residential burglary suspect in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Sparks Police Department (Sparks PD) is searching for a suspect involved in a residential burglary early Monday morning. At approximately 7:00 a.m., the Sparks PD responded to the 500 block of Howard Drive in Sparks for a report of residential burglary that had just occurred.
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Reno Sam's Club Vandalized Late Tuesday Night, Suspect Still at Large

The Sam's Club on Kietzke Lane was vandalized late Tuesday night, and police say the person that did it is still at large. According to Reno Police, they don't know if this was an attempted burglary or just vandalism. But the suspect acted alone. No merchandise was taken and they...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Toys For Tots Donations Sought In Reno

The weekend will stay on the quiet side, with some clouds and a northerly breeze. A fast-moving, weak system will drop through on Monday. Expect a burst of wind and snow showers, followed by much colder weather that will continue through the week. Another round of snow showers looks likely as December arrives. -Jeff.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sheep sculptures stolen from Rancho San Rafael Park

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Two empty cement pads used to display two sheep at Rancho San Rafael Park. Part of the Nevada Farms and Families portion of the park, they were located in the Basque History Area. “They are a tribute to the Basque sheep herder,” says Celia Walker, park ranger...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Investigation Underway After Person Hit, Killed by Train Near Downtown Reno

An investigation is underway after someone was hit and killed by a train early Thursday morning near downtown Reno. The incident happened around 5:15 a.m. on Thanksgiving near East Commercial Row and Sutro Street. When police arrived on scene, they found the unidentified person dead. Nearby roads may be temporarily...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

KOLO is Toys for Tots drop off site

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - KOLO 8 has video which goes back as far as 2004. Back then as now, KOLO was a part of the “Toys for Tots” program. Our goal has always been to fill our studio with unwrapped toys for local children in need. The “Toys...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

One killed after getting hit by train in Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A person was killed after getting hit by a train in Reno early Thursday morning. The crash happened near E. Commercial Row and Sutro St. on Nov. 24 around 5:15 a.m. Authorities say the person was pronounced dead at the scene.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Eastbound I-80 reopens at Hirschdale Road after crash

FLORISTON, Calif. (KOLO) -10 A.M. UPDATE: The California Highway Patrol reports eastbound Interstate 80 is now open. However, crews remain in the area so drivers are asked to watch for them. ORIGINAL STORY: Eastbound Interstate 80 is closed Saturday morning at Hirschdale Road after a tractor-trailer went off the road...
nnbw.com

Former Carson City supervisor Brad Bonkowski dies

“To die will be an awfully big adventure.” (Peter Pan) And so begins an obituary for a human whose true value will only be known by those who knew him. Bradford Edward Bonkowski was born in 1961 in Redwood City, Calif., and raised in Corning, Calif. He moved to Reno in 1979 and later lived in South Lake Tahoe, Indian Hills and Dayton.
CARSON CITY, NV
CBS Sacramento

Eastbound I-80 reopened near California-Nevada state line following overturned big rig recovery

PLACER COUNTY -- Eastbound Interstate 80 has reopened after a nine-hour closure near the California-Nevada state line due to an overturned big rig.Travelers heading toward Reno were impacted as the interstate was closed at Hirschdale Road beginning around 1:30 a.m.There was at least one injury in the crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.The interstate reopened just before 10 a.m.
RENO, NV
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Reno, NV

Known as the Biggest Little City In The World, Reno sits along the Nevada-California border as the county seat of Washoe County. Reno has always been famous because of its casinos, but it is a great destination to enjoy a vibrant lifestyle. Reno has everything from food and games to...
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

