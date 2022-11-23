Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Authorities pursue vehicle in East Los Angeles
Authorities pursued a suspect in East Los Angeles on Friday night. The driver was last spotted on the 710 Freeway traveling at higher speeds before exiting at Florence. The suspect pulled into a parking lot and was surrounded by police cars. The suspect stood off with patrol cars for a minute, refusing to surrender before […]
theeastsiderla.com
Boyle Heights shooting may be gang-related
Boyle Heights -- A man is hospitalized in stable condition after being shot early this morning in what police believe was a gang-related shooting. LAPD officers responded at approximately 4 a.m. to a shots fired call at Lorena and Beswick streets south of the 5 Freeway where they learned the victim was standing alone when a car drove up and began firing shots at him, striking the man several times before driving away, an LAPD spokesman told City News Service.
KTLA.com
4 people shot at party in Hawthorne
Gunfire erupted at a party in Hawthorne early Saturday morning, sending four people to the hospital. Authorities tell KTLA that a large party was taking place in the 3500 block of Rosecrans Avenue at Cerise Ave. when an argument broke out between several individuals and shots were fired. Four male...
foxla.com
Man shot at Hayward Hotel in downtown LA
LOS ANGELES - An investigation was underway Friday in downtown Los Angeles after a man was reportedly shot at the Hayward Hotel. Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said they received an assault with a deadly weapon call at 9:45 a.m. When first responders arrived at the scene, the...
Man Shot and Wounded in Downtown L.A.; Suspect in Custody
A man was shot and wounded today in downtown Los Angeles, and a suspect was taken into custody, authorities said.
foxla.com
Three shot during house party in Hawthorne
HAWTHORNE, Calif. - Three people were shot and injured during a house party in Hawthorne, authorities said Saturday. Paramedics dispatched at 10:40 p.m. Friday to Rosecrans and Cerise avenues rushed three gunshot victims and a person who was struck by a vehicle to a hospital. According to the Los Angeles...
Man shot to death in his car in Hawaiian Gardens
A man was shot to death in Hawaiian Gardens on Friday night in the 12200 block of Belshire Avenue.The adult male, believed to be in his 20s, was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside his vehicle when Lakewood Sheriffs deputies arrived, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. and paramedics treated the victim upon arrival but eventually pronounced him dead at the scene. The victim has not been identified at this moment.It's unclear what provoked this shooting and no details about the suspect have been released at this moment.
2urbangirls.com
Suspect in custody after shooting at DTLA hotel
LOS ANGELES – A man was shot and wounded Friday in downtown Los Angeles, and a suspect was taken into custody, authorities said. The shooting was reported at about 9:45 a.m. at Sixth and Spring streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The wounded man, in his 30s, was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.
foxla.com
Police chase suspect gets cornered in LA shopping center parking lot, drives off anyways
A man is in custody after leading authorities on a dangerous chase across the South Gate area. The Bell Police Department initially chased the suspect on the 10 Freeway. The chase continued across other parts of Los Angeles County and at one point, the suspect led officers to a parking lot in the South Gate-East Los Angeles area.
1 killed, 2 others critically wounded in Costa Mesa shooting, police say
A shooting in Costa Mesa Thursday evening left one person dead and two others wounded, police said.
LAPD detective faces charge of attempted possession of silencer
A veteran Los Angeles police detective was facing a felony charge for trying to purchase a silencer from China, authorities said Thursday. Investigators began looking at 48-year-old Luke Walden, a detective with the Gangs and Narcotics Division, and 24-year veteran of the Los Angeles Police Department after U.S. Customs intercepted the silencer in April 2021.
Man Murdered on Bus Bench in Los Angeles in October
A 20-year-old man was murdered on a bus bench in downtown Los Angeles last month, authorities announced Wednesday.
Driver deliberately plows into 7-Eleven in LA County, police say
ARCADIA, Calif. (KTLA) – The driver of a vehicle that crashed through an Arcadia 7-Eleven Thursday morning has been arrested and faces possible charges for attempted murder after police determined he drove through the store on purpose. Officers from the Arcadia Police Department responded to the convenience store on the 1000 block of South Baldwin […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
20-year-old killed at bus stop, California cops say. Search is on for accused killers
Police are searching for two people after a 20-year-old was shot dead at a bus stop in California, officials said. On Oct. 28 at around 11:15 p.m., officials responded to a radio call about “an assault with a deadly weapon” on the sidewalk of Eighth and Union Avenue in Los Angeles, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.
Pedestrian Struck, Killed on 101 Freeway
East Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: California Highway Patrol Central units responded to reports of a pedestrian down in lanes on the northbound 101 Freeway at Vermont Avenue in the East Hollywood area just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. When units arrived on scene, they found a deceased pedestrian in...
2urbangirls.com
LAPD ends stolen vehicle pursuit near Inglewood
HAWTHORNE, Calif. – A stolen vehicle pursuit ended in a crash Wednesday involving a police officer in Hawthorne, authorities said. The pursuit began around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and ended in the area of Crenshaw Boulevard and the Century (105) Freeway, according to Officer Moore of the Los Angeles Police Department.
3 shot, 1 dead in Costa Mesa shooting Thanksgiving night
Police were searching for a suspect in a fatal shooting in Costa Mesa on Thursday night.Costa Mesa Police said three people were shot on the 400 block of Bay Street in Costa Mesa at about 6:50 p.m. Thursday.One victim died at the scene. Two others were hospitalized in critical condition.Details of what led to the shooting were unclear.No suspect description was released.
KTLA.com
LAPD detective accused of buying illegal gun silencer from China
A veteran detective with the Los Angeles Police Department faces a felony charge for attempting to possess a gun silencer from China, the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday. Investigators began looking at 48-year-old Luke Walden, a detective with LAPD’s Gang and Narcotics Division, after U.S. Customs and...
pasadenanow.com
Local Man Who Allegedly Fatally Stabbed His Mother During Live Zoom Meeting Back In Court
A preliminary hearing is scheduled to be set Wednesday in the case against Robert Anderson Cotton, a 34-year-old Altadena man who faces allegations of two counts of murder for the stabbing death of his 67-year-old mother and 69-year-old uncle inside the family’s home on the 3100 block of North Marengo Ave. in Altadena about 2 p.m. on Mar. 22, 2021.
Fontana Herald News
Store clerk is stabbed by suspect during robbery, but clerk is still able to hold suspect at gunpoint until deputies arrive
A suspect allegedly stabbed a store clerk during a robbery, but the injured clerk was still able to grab a gun and prevent the suspect from escaping, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. The incident took place on Nov. 25 at about 11:07 a.m. at the One Stop...
