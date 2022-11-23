ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTLA

Authorities pursue vehicle in East Los Angeles

Authorities pursued a suspect in East Los Angeles on Friday night. The driver was last spotted on the 710 Freeway traveling at higher speeds before exiting at Florence. The suspect pulled into a parking lot and was surrounded by police cars. The suspect stood off with patrol cars for a minute, refusing to surrender before […]
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Boyle Heights shooting may be gang-related

Boyle Heights -- A man is hospitalized in stable condition after being shot early this morning in what police believe was a gang-related shooting. LAPD officers responded at approximately 4 a.m. to a shots fired call at Lorena and Beswick streets south of the 5 Freeway where they learned the victim was standing alone when a car drove up and began firing shots at him, striking the man several times before driving away, an LAPD spokesman told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

4 people shot at party in Hawthorne

Gunfire erupted at a party in Hawthorne early Saturday morning, sending four people to the hospital. Authorities tell KTLA that a large party was taking place in the 3500 block of Rosecrans Avenue at Cerise Ave. when an argument broke out between several individuals and shots were fired. Four male...
HAWTHORNE, CA
foxla.com

Man shot at Hayward Hotel in downtown LA

LOS ANGELES - An investigation was underway Friday in downtown Los Angeles after a man was reportedly shot at the Hayward Hotel. Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said they received an assault with a deadly weapon call at 9:45 a.m. When first responders arrived at the scene, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Three shot during house party in Hawthorne

HAWTHORNE, Calif. - Three people were shot and injured during a house party in Hawthorne, authorities said Saturday. Paramedics dispatched at 10:40 p.m. Friday to Rosecrans and Cerise avenues rushed three gunshot victims and a person who was struck by a vehicle to a hospital. According to the Los Angeles...
HAWTHORNE, CA
CBS LA

Man shot to death in his car in Hawaiian Gardens

A man was shot to death in Hawaiian Gardens on Friday night in the 12200 block of Belshire Avenue.The adult male, believed to be in his 20s, was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside his vehicle when Lakewood Sheriffs deputies arrived, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. and paramedics treated the victim upon arrival but eventually pronounced him dead at the scene. The victim has not been identified at this moment.It's unclear what provoked this shooting and no details about the suspect have been released at this moment. 
HAWAIIAN GARDENS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Suspect in custody after shooting at DTLA hotel

LOS ANGELES – A man was shot and wounded Friday in downtown Los Angeles, and a suspect was taken into custody, authorities said. The shooting was reported at about 9:45 a.m. at Sixth and Spring streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The wounded man, in his 30s, was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LAPD detective faces charge of attempted possession of silencer

A veteran Los Angeles police detective was facing a felony charge for trying to purchase a silencer from China, authorities said Thursday. Investigators began looking at 48-year-old Luke Walden, a detective with the Gangs and Narcotics Division, and 24-year veteran of the Los Angeles Police Department after U.S. Customs intercepted the silencer in April 2021.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Pedestrian Struck, Killed on 101 Freeway

East Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: California Highway Patrol Central units responded to reports of a pedestrian down in lanes on the northbound 101 Freeway at Vermont Avenue in the East Hollywood area just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. When units arrived on scene, they found a deceased pedestrian in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

LAPD ends stolen vehicle pursuit near Inglewood

HAWTHORNE, Calif. – A stolen vehicle pursuit ended in a crash Wednesday involving a police officer in Hawthorne, authorities said. The pursuit began around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and ended in the area of Crenshaw Boulevard and the Century (105) Freeway, according to Officer Moore of the Los Angeles Police Department.
INGLEWOOD, CA
CBS LA

3 shot, 1 dead in Costa Mesa shooting Thanksgiving night

Police were searching for a suspect in a fatal shooting in Costa Mesa on Thursday night.Costa Mesa Police said three people were shot on the 400 block of Bay Street in Costa Mesa at about 6:50 p.m. Thursday.One victim died at the scene. Two others were hospitalized in critical condition.Details of what led to the shooting were unclear.No suspect description was released.
COSTA MESA, CA
KTLA.com

LAPD detective accused of buying illegal gun silencer from China

A veteran detective with the Los Angeles Police Department faces a felony charge for attempting to possess a gun silencer from China, the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday. Investigators began looking at 48-year-old Luke Walden, a detective with LAPD’s Gang and Narcotics Division, after U.S. Customs and...
LOS ANGELES, CA

