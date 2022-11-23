ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

Emil E. Emmons, Jr.

Emil E. Emmons, Jr., 90, Milford died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 at Paddock Springs Assisted Living in Warsaw. He was born on July 2, 1932. He was married to Kathryn Rensberger. She died on May 8, 2000. Emil is survived by his children, Larry (Linda) Krauter of Murphy, N.C., Darla...
MILFORD, IN
Garnette ‘Sue’ Franklin

Garnette “Sue” Franklin, 70, Ligonier, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville. She was born on May 5, 1952. On Sept. 26, 1970, she married Earle Andrew Franklin; he survives.. Additional survivors include a daughter, Monica Sue Baker; son, James R. (Tonya) Franklin; six...
LIGONIER, IN
Ruth Evelyn Hunt

Ruth Evelyn Hunt, 82, of rural Wabash, died at 11:55 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at Parkview Wabash Hospital. She was born on Aug. 28, 1940. She married Johnny Hunt on Jan.16, 1960; he died Aug. 15, 2020. She is survived by three daughters, Sheryl (Tim) Young of Wabash, Debbie...
WABASH, IN
Pamela Kay Heims

Pamela Kay Heims, 59, LaPaz, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in her home. Pamela was born on June 1, 1963. Pamela is survived by her daughter, Cassie Keilman of Mishawaka; her sons: Thorn (Cynthia) Heims of Plymouth, Dylan (Megan) Heims of Mishawaka; her mother, Karen Lichtenbarger of LaPaz; her sister, Lisa Watson of South Bend; her brothers: Lorne (Wendy) Heims, of Sebring, Fla, Bryan Heims (Tracy Patrick) of LaPaz, Michael Heims of LaPaz; and two grandchildren.
LA PAZ, IN
Susan Kay Weeks

Susan Kay Weeks, 72,of rural Albion, died 10:43 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at her home. She was born Sept. 16, 1950, in Kendallville. On Sept. 16, 1969, she married Joseph Sparks, Jr. He preceded her in death on July 4, 1995. On Nov. 23, 2010, she married Daniel G....
ALBION, IN
James K. Moyer

James K. Moyer, 68, died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Life Care Center, Rochester. He was born Oct. 26, 1954. He is survived by his children: Jennifer (Tom) Kelso of Noblesville, James (Audra) Moyer of Argos; Garth Moyer of Plymouth; Brandon Moyer of Plymouth; siblings: Yvonne (Jerry) Quint of Plymouth, Doug Moyer of Oregon, Wis., Diane Johnson of Plymouth; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
ROCHESTER, IN
Michele Jayne ‘Shelly’ Bahney

Michele Jayne “Shelly” Bahney, 70, of Akron, passed surrounded by family at 9:54 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at her daughter’s residence. Shelly was born on April 30, 1952, in Peru,to the late Max J. and Mary Jane (Phillipy) Gearhart. She was a 1970 graduate of Akron High School. In earlier years she was the cashier at the Akron Grocery Store as well as working at Cooksey’s Freezer Fresh, The Bindery of North Manchester, Peabody Retirement Community, YMCA of Peru, and babysat for numerous families over the years.
AKRON, IN
Beverly Diane Vires

Beverly Diane Vires, 57, North Judson, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 in North Judson. She was born May 24, 1965. She married William Vires Jr. on Jan. 27, 1985; he survives. Additional survivors are daughters, Amanda Vires of North Liberty, Amy(Tad) Banks of Rochester, Billy(Nathan) Krueger of Laporte, Beverly (Kenneth) Fenwick of Jacksonville, N.C.; nine grandchildren; brothers, Ray Katschke of Denham, Bill Katschke of Rochester, Norman Katschke of Winamac, Kenny Katschke of Knox, and sisters, Betty Hurlburt of Winamac, and Nancy Riley of WallingFord, Ky.
NORTH JUDSON, IN
Larry E. Mock

Larry Mock, 84, of Syracuse, passed away on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 at Hubbard Hill Estates in Elkhart. Arrangements are pending at the Eastlund Funeral Home.
SYRACUSE, IN
Doris June Ihnen

Doris June Ihnen, 88, Akron, died at her home Nov. 22, 2022. She was born on June 24, 1934. On August 24, 1954, she married James L. Ihnen. He died Jan. 20, 2001. Survivors include her son, Steve Ihnen, Akron; daughters, Janet Martin, Fort Wayne and Debra (Jerry) Hartzler, Akron; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Don Werner, Mount Morris, Ill.; and sister-in-law, Esther Silvius, Ashton, Ill.
AKRON, IN
Jennifer Phlegar

Jennifer Phlegar, 64, of North Webster, died Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 at Goshen Hospital. Arrangements are pending at the Eastlund Funeral Home.
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
Anthony ‘Tony’ Keck

Anthony “Tony” Keck, 60, Goshen, died 6:55 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at Goshen Hospital. He was born Dec. 22, 1961. On Oct. 15, 1994, he married Christie K. (Vanderveer) Keck. Surviving are his wife, Christie, Goshen, son, Joshua B. (Andrea) Keck, New Paris, step-son, Andree (Sarah) Shrider,...
GOSHEN, IN
Mike Swafford

Mike Swafford, 58, of Akron, died unexpectedly at 9:29 a.m. Wed., Nov. 23, 2022 at his residence. Michael was born on Sept. 23, 1964 in Kosciusko County, to the late Claude and Mary Ann (Willard) Swafford. He married on May 2, 1993 in Murfreesboro, Tenn., to Debra Netherton; she survives.
AKRON, IN
Jack A. Husband — UPDATED

Jack A. Husband, 59, died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. He was born in Plymouth on May 5, 1963. He is survived by his mother, Odette: siblings: James (Susan), Kathleen, Christine Kline, Miriam, Joyce (Bradley), and Danielle (Rodney) Johnson, and sister-in-law Jan. Johnson Danielson Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
PLYMOUTH, IN
Kosciusko County Court News

The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Total Recovery Services Inc. v. McArthur Counseling Center v. Cheryl L. Bowyer, $1,312.92. Stucky Lauer & Young LLP v. Bailee R. Coller, $2,960.87. Snow & Sauerteig LLP v. Jennifer L. Kellogg, $2,048.56. Karen Olds,...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Area Accident Reports

Officers with the North Webster Police Department investigated the following accident:. 11:39 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, East CR 600N, east of North CR 950E, North Webster. Driver: Brandi N. Hunter, 37, East South Barbee Drive, Pierceton. Hunter looked down at her cellphone. When she looked up, she didn’t have enough time to stop and hit a guard rail. Damage up to $10,000.
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
Details For Annual Toy Time Program Announced

WARSAW — Plans for this year’s Toy Time in Warsaw have been announced. Toy Times is a cooperative effort by Kosciusko County Fairgrounds, ABATE Indiana, Toys For Tots and Combined Community Services, that provides toys to children whose families are in need. Here is how it works. The...
WARSAW, IN
Plummer: Work On New Parks’ Office ‘Moving Along’

WARSAW — Work on the Warsaw Parks and Recreation Department’s new office is going well, according to Department Superintendent Larry Plummer. “Things are moving right along,” he told InkFreeNews. Plans are for the 6,230-square-foot office, located at Indiana and Fort Wayne Streets, to be finished in early...
WARSAW, IN
Chubbie’s Pub & Grub Is NWTT Chamber’s Member Of The Month

SYRACUSE — Chubbie’s Pub & Grub, located inside Wawasee Bowl, Syracuse, is the November Member of the Month for the North Webster Tippecanoe Township Chamber of Commerce. The chamber is honoring Chubbie’s for its commitment to serving and growing the Syracuse and North Webster communities. Chubbie’s will...
SYRACUSE, IN

