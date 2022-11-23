Michele Jayne “Shelly” Bahney, 70, of Akron, passed surrounded by family at 9:54 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at her daughter’s residence. Shelly was born on April 30, 1952, in Peru,to the late Max J. and Mary Jane (Phillipy) Gearhart. She was a 1970 graduate of Akron High School. In earlier years she was the cashier at the Akron Grocery Store as well as working at Cooksey’s Freezer Fresh, The Bindery of North Manchester, Peabody Retirement Community, YMCA of Peru, and babysat for numerous families over the years.

AKRON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO