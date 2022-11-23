ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

At Least 62 Killed and Hundreds Injured as 5.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Indonesia

"The majority who died were hit by buildings," said one local official Dozens of people died and hundreds more are injured after a 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia on Monday, with local officials saying the number of victims will likely continue to increase.  At least 62 people have died, according to the latest information from Indonesia's National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB). Additionally, over 700 people are injured, according to CNN, NBC News, and The Wall Street Journal. "The majority who died were hit by buildings. Some were hit on the head," said Herman Suherman,...
The Independent

Powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Solomon Islands, triggering tsunami warning

An earthquake of magnitude 7 has hit the Solomon Islands, triggering tsunami warnings near coastlines over the region. “People are advised to move to higher ground now,” a spokesman from prime minister Manasseh Sogavare’s office said.The United States Geological Survey initially recorded the magnitude of the earthquake at 7.3 but later revised it down to 7.0.The earthquake’s epicentre hit Malango in the Solomon Islands at a depth of 10km on Tuesday evening local time.“Hazardous tsunami waves possible for coasts within 300 km of quake epicentre,” said the US’s tsunami warning system.Later, several aftershocks were reported in the region, one of...
CNBC

Tsunami warning lifted after 7.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Tonga region

The government of Tonga asked citizens to move inland early on Saturday after an earthquake of magnitude 7.3 struck the sea around 211 km (131 miles) from the capital, though a tsunami warning issued for Tonga and American Samoa was lifted. There is no tsunami threat to New Zealand, the...
KTLA

7.3 magnitude quake strikes off Tonga; tsunami advisory issued

A powerful, shallow underwater earthquake struck Friday near Tonga in the southern Pacific, prompting authorities to issue and then lift a tsunami advisory. The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 7.3 quake was centered 211 kilometers (132 miles) east-southeast of Neiafu, Tonga, at a depth of 24.8 kilometers (15 miles). It predicted strong shaking but […]
Washington Examiner

Macron chooses China over the US, rebuking Biden's state visit honor

The struggle between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party is the keystone geopolitical issue of our time. Whether the U.S. is able to preserve the post-1945 democratic international order, or whether China replaces said order with a Beijing-led mercantilist rule, will heavily determine global freedom and prosperity in the 21st century. Americans may soon fight and die over this contest. The support of U.S. allies in constraining China’s imperial excesses is thus absolutely critical.
The Hill

Congress should end the war in Ukraine by withdrawing from NATO

Congress can end the war in Ukraine and win a Nobel Peace Prize by enacting a statute withdrawing the United States from NATO — transforming it from a mighty offensive oak into a tiny acorn unalarming to Russia. As early as 1798, Congress nullified a defense treaty with France...
The Independent

Alarm sirens ring in Jakarta as Indonesia struck by 5.6 magnitude earthquake

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake triggered alarm sirens after striking Indonesia on Monday afternoon (21 November).Footage shows locals gathering in a courtyard to take shelter as a shrill alarm rang throughout the Kalibata area of South Jakarta.The United States Geological Survey said the tremors struck 18 kilometres west-southwest of the Ciranjang-hilir region at a depth of 10 kilometres at 1:21pm local time.Residents have been urged to watch out for aftershocks, but the quake did not trigger a tsunami warning.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More ‘Today I feel gay’: Gianni Infantino hits out at Western criticism of World Cup 2022 in QatarSmoke rises from ferry carrying 271 people after it catches fire off coast of BaliMoment drunk driver is arrested after mounting kerb and killing 20-year-old woman
Washington Examiner

China and Russia creeping further into West as major Latin American nations reject the US

Soon after Brazil’s leftist former president, Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva, secured a non-consecutive third term in October, the White House rushed to embrace the incoming government. With the addition of Brazil, a new bloc of Latin American countries that were once reliable U.S. partners will now be governed by presidents determined to expand ties with China, Russia, and Iran.
TheDailyBeast

Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom

After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to "keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum" and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin's forces through the winter months. "Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
AFP

Russians fleeing Putin prepare for life in Serbian exile

A group of Russian children clamour cheerfully in a Belgrade apartment, proudly shouting out the new Serbian words they've just learned to their teacher. "I definitely want to stay here," 41-year-old Muscovite artist Anna Cherepanova told AFP.  The Belgrade apartment where she lives with her two children serves as an unofficial Serbian language school.
The Hill

Zelensky says Ukrainian special units have entered Kherson amid Russian retreat

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that his military’s special units have entered Kherson as Russian forces retreated from the strategic southern port city. “Today is a historic day,” Zelensky said in an address. “We are regaining the south of our country, regaining Kherson.”. Russian Defense Minister...
CBS Minnesota

Powerful earthquake hits Tonga, triggering temporary tsunami advisory

A powerful underwater earthquake struck Friday off Tonga in the southern Pacific, prompting authorities to issue a tsunami advisory that was later lifted. The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 7.3 quake was centered 132 miles east-southeast of Neiafu, Tonga, at a depth of 15 miles. It predicted strong shaking but said the probability of serious damage or casualties was small.The U.S. Tsunami Warning System initially issued a tsunami advisory, which is one step below a tsunami warning."There is no longer a tsunami threat from this earthquake," said the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center at about 1:30 am.Tonga's meteorological service urged residents to move inland and boaters to move away from reefs."Please move inland immediately until further advised," the service said on its Facebook page.Seismic activity is fairly common around Tonga, a country with about 100,000 people spread across 171 islands.An undersea volcano erupted in Tonga in January, killing three people, blanketing its main island with a thick layer of volcanic ash and shooting millions of tons of water vapor high up into the atmosphere.AFP contributed to this report.

