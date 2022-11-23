ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

It was a sunny, brisk morning for Thanksgiving football. Follow live as the final scores roll in.

It’s Thanksgiving morning and that means it’s time for high school football. Following last year’s triumphant return, Thanksgiving rivalries continue as one of the Bay State’s storied sporting traditions. The Globe has more than a dozen reporters blanketing Eastern Mass to provide up-to-the-minute updates while you wait for the turkey to roast, the pies to bake, and the Patriots to kick off.
CHELMSFORD, MA
Man Killed When SUV Crashed into an Apple Store Was Recently Engaged to a Woman He Was with for 12 Years

Kevin Bradley, 65, of Wayne, N.J., died Monday after a 2019 Toyota 4Runner plowed through the glass storefront at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, Mass. The man who died when an SUV plowed into a Massachusetts Apple store earlier this week was reportedly engaged to a woman he'd been with been with for more than a decade. Kevin Bradley, 65, of Wayne, N.J., died Monday after a 2019 Toyota 4Runner crashed through the glass storefront at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, according to a press release...
HINGHAM, MA

