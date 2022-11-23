Read full article on original website
Ringing In The Christmas Spirit In Sonora
Sonora, CA — Holiday cheer filled the air as thousands of spectators lined Washington Street for last night’s 39th annual Historic Downtown Sonora Christmas parade. Mild temperatures were attributed to bringing out the huge audience for the parade, which is always held on the Friday after Thanksgiving. A record-breaking 80-plus entries wowed the crowd. Rolling down the street were plenty of colorful floats, lit-up marching bands, flags, dancers, horses, dogs, cars, and trains, all to the delight of the young and young at heart. Many of the entries were crafted by local businesses, non-profits, fire agencies, non-profits, school bands, and sports teams. One float featured all of the Summerville and Sonora football players and cheerleaders who will be participating in today’s sectional championship games.
Thanksgiving And After Thanksgiving Events
Thanksgiving in the Mother Lode is a wonderful time with lots of events and activities planned. The free Thanksgiving Meal with all of the trimmings, for the 28th year, is being delivered to doors by Christian Heights Church. To-go meals are at the Heart Rock Coffee Company in downtown Sonora, today, Wednesday, November 23rd from 5:30 until 6:30 PM as detailed here.
Turf War May Be To Blame For Homeless Encampment Fire
Valley Springs, CA – Fire officials are investigating whether a vegetation fire at a homeless camp in Valley Springs was the result of a turf war. Calaveras Consolidated Firefighters (CCF) and CalFire responded to the grass and brush fire Wednesday night around 10 p.m. at a homeless encampment, between Highway 12 and 26. When crews arrived on the scene, the engines had a hard time getting to the flames as they were “deep in oak woodlands,” according to CCF officials. They added, “The cause of the fire appeared to have started/set because of a turf war and was confined to the encampment.”
Local Man And Woman Allegedly Caught Burglarizing Home
Jamestown, CA – Carrying bags full of allegedly stolen goods, deputies arrested a man and woman for burglary in Jamestown. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of Jim Brady Road near Seco Street for a report of a burglary in progress after a neighbor checked on a vacant home. The man discovered that two subjects had broken into the house via a side door and remained inside.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Modesto, CA
While this city in Stanislaus County near San Joaquin Valley, California, has less diverse natural attractions because of its dry climate, it has fantastic artificial attractions. Explore Downtown Modesto’s gallery paintings and murals that elicit quirkiness and a child-like spirit. Find yourself in awe of automobile displays and architectures...
Update: Fire In Calaveras County
Update at 1:45 p.m.: Fire crews have contained a vegetation fire in the Burson area of Calaveras County. The flames broke out just after 1 p.m. in some grass in the 5900 block of Pettinger Road, between Albert and Amos lanes, south of Highway 12. According to CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore, crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames upon their arrival at well under an acre. She added that a small crew will remain on the scene mopping up, and what ignited the blaze is under investigation.
Customers in Stockton praise owner for lowering gas to $3.99 a gallon
STOCKTON, Calif. — When Corderial Venson needed gas, he looked no further than Ernie's General Store and Deli on East Waterloo Road in Stockton. He saw the price was $3.99 cash for a gallon of unleaded gas. "With everything on the rise, he's definately looking out for us, the...
CBS News
Bicyclist killed after crossing into lane of oncoming vehicle east of Oakdale, CHP says
OAKDALE — A bicyclist was fatally struck by an oncoming vehicle along Highway 120 east of Oakdale, authorities said Friday. The California Highway Patrol Sonora said the collision happened at around 10:40 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Tulloch Dam Road, which is located south of Lake Tulloch and just over the border into Tuolumne County.
A Scare In Jamestown After Man Points Gun At People
Jamestown, CA — A frightening scene occurred in a Jamestown trailer park when a neighbor heard a loud argument and went to investigate, only to find a gun drawn and pointed at him. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials raced to the area of Main Street near Willow Street recently after...
"It's uplifting": Stockton restaurant reopens after arsonist burned it down last year
STOCKTON — Reborn from the ashes, a restaurant in Stockton opened its doors Friday after a fire closed them last year.El Forastero Mexican Food, located at 1718 E Hammer Ln., held its grand reopening as customers lined up to welcome them back.CBS13 first reported the fire in August 2021 after the building was nearly destroyed by an arsonist.Stockton police previously said the fire was set by a homeless man who wanted a soda but did not want to pay for it. Investigators said, before leaving, the man used a lighter to set the building on fire.No one was injured, but...
New Details On Friday’s Deadly Bike Versus Car Crash
Tuolumne County, CA – The CHP has released new details about yesterday morning’s bicycle versus vehicle crash on Highway 108/120 in Tuolumne County. As reported here, on Friday morning around 10:40 a.m., a 67-year-old male from Modesto was riding a bicycle on the south eastbound shoulder of the highway, west of Tulloch Dam Road, between Knights Ferry and Keystone. Approaching the rider was 22-year-old Leanda Lopez of Oakdale, driving a 2005 Subaru at about 55–60 mph in the number 2 eastbound lane. CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado recounts, “The rider turned left from the shoulder directly into the path of Lopez’s vehicle. She swerved to the right to avoid the collision, while the rider swerved back to the right, and the two collided.
Update: Traffic Alert: Crash Impacting Highway 120 Travel
Update at 7:20 a.m.: First responders have cleared the scene of a vehicle collision involving a PG&E power pole that shut down Highway 120 for several hours early this morning. The crash happened just after 12:30 a.m. near Deer Flat Road. The vehicle overturned and smashed into the pole, bringing it down. The CHP reports no injuries in the collision, and traffic is moving freely once again. PG&E reports that six customers are without power due to the crash, with an estimated restoration time of 3:44 p.m.
Man fatally struck while riding bike in Tuolumne County
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was fatally struck Friday morning while riding his bicycle on the south shoulder of eastbound State Route 120 near Tulloch Dam Road, according to the California Highway Patrol Sonora. CHP said that Leanda Lopez, 22, was driving a 2005 Subaru in the second lane of eastbound State Route […]
KCRA.com
'This is our tradition': Bars see big business Thanksgiving Eve as friends reunite for revelry
LODI, Calif. — If Thanksgiving is all about spending time with family, for many, theeve of the holiday has become all about reconnecting with old friends. “This is our tradition. We do it every year,” said Melissa Hackman heading out on the town in Lodi for the night. “We meet up, a big group of us, and we do a night-before-Thanksgiving kind of pub crawl around Lodi.”
Amador County Woman Arrested For Arson
Sonora, CA – CAL Fire law enforcement officers have arrested a woman for setting the Ridge Fire in the Jackson area of Amador County. Yesterday, 34-year-old Amy Chaney, a transient in the county, was taken into custody after the Amador County District Attorney’s Office executed a warrant. The vegetation fire was started on September 26th, 2022, behind a Safeway grocery store located at 12110 Industry Boulevard, off Highway 49 in Jackson.
CBS News
Alleged turf war in Valley Springs leads to fire
A homeless turf war led to a fire in Valley Springs. Firefighters were called to the area between Highway 26 and Highway 12 Wednesday last night for a fire at a homeless encampment. They managed to keep it from spreading to the brush. They say it sparked during a fight between homeless people.
Woman arrested after police pursuit in Ripon
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — A woman has been arrested after a police pursuit in Ripon Friday where she allegedly rammed a police car and hit another parked vehicle.Just before 11 p.m. Friday, Ripon Police Officers responded to a License Plate Reader notification of a stolen vehicle and an associated alert for evading police from another law enforcement agency. When police dispatch personnel observed the wanted vehicle on a city camera traveling east on Main Street near Wilma Avenue, an officer located it and attempted a traffic stop but the driver fled, according to police. The pursuit temporarily stopped as the driver halted...
Woman Arrested After Allegedly Using Bamboo Stick As Weapon
Twain Harte, CA – A woman who attempted to steal a truck in Twain Harte also attacked another female with a bamboo stick, according to Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials. Deputies responded to the area of Laurel Avenue near Carter Street in Tuolumne recently for a report of a woman who had tried to steal a truck and then hit a victim with a bamboo stick. Once on scene, the victim recounted that she had started her relatives’ truck in the roadway to warm it up while getting ready for work. Then she heard a noise that sounded like the truck was peeling out. When she went outside to check, she found 25-year-old Jamaica Perry of San Jose sitting in the driver’s seat of the truck. She added that Perry got out of the pickup when the victim called 911.
Using Art To Teach Kids To Say No To Drugs
Calaveras County, CA – Teaching kids how to say no to drugs through art is the goal of the Red Ribbon Week Poster Contest. The contest is a yearly national event, and locally, it started back in 2015 through the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office as a way to incorporate alcohol and drug discussion with creative expression and help increase self-esteem for student participants. The poster contest theme this year followed the national theme of “Celebrate Life. Live drug-Free.”
Pedestrian injured in Modesto hit-and-run crash
MODESTO - Police in Modesto are searching for the driver who hit a pedestrian on Tuesday night and then drove away. According to the Modesto Police Department, on Tuesday around 11:30 p.m., a 72-year-old woman was walking near the intersection of Snyder Ave. and Thornhill Wy. when a light-colored sedan that was traveling eastbound on Snyder Ave., hit the woman, knocking her to the ground. In the video provided to CBS13, the vehicle stayed on the scene for about two minutes, and during that time, did not exchange information with the woman or contact the authorities, police say. At one point, a figure got out of the front passenger side of the vehicle, walked around to the driver's side, and got in. The vehicle then left.The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.The driver of the vehicle is still at large. Police say that no license plate information or information about the driver was obtained during the investigation.
