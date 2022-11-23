Read full article on original website
WBB: Southeastern wins 90-34 over Bleu Devils
HAMMOND, LA – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s basketball team won against Dillard 90-34 in the University Center Friday Night. The Lady Lions (4-2) continue their winning streak that started on Tuesday against South Alabama with a solid performance against Dillard that ended with some newcomers taking over the hardwood.
MBB: Lions return home Saturday for contest with Carey
HAMMOND, LA – Finally home from a five-game road trip, the Southeastern Louisiana University men's basketball team returns to Hammond looking for the best start to a season since the 2017-18 season as the Lions welcome NAIA side William Carey to the University Center to kick off a day full of action on the SLU campus on Saturday.
MBB: Three Lions score career highs in crushing of Crusaders
HAMMOND, LA – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball saw Roscoe Eastmond, Christian Agnew, and Donte Houston all compile career highs in points as the Lions opened up a big first half lead over William Carey and never looked back in a dominant 96-62 win over the Crusaders Saturday afternoon at the University Center.
FOOTBALL: Scelfo, Allen claim Southland honors; league-high 13 Lions earn All SLC notice
HAMMOND, La. – Led by Southland Conference Coach of the Year Frank Scelfo and SLC Offensive Lineman of the Year John Allen, the league champion Southeastern Louisiana University football program had a conference-best representation on the 2022 All-Southland Conference football teams released Wednesday by the league office. Scelfo was...
FOOTBALL: No. 17/23 Southeastern welcomes No. 18/24 Idaho for FCS playoff matchup
HAMMOND, La. – For the second straight season and third time in the past four years, playoff football returns to Hammond, America, as the No. 17/23 Southeastern Louisiana University football team welcomes No. 18/24 Idaho to Strawberry Stadium for a first round contest in the NCAA FCS playoffs Saturday at 6 p.m.
High school football: Arch Manning's Newman career comes to end with blowout loss to University Lab in D-III quarterfinals
Arch Manning saw his high school football career come to an end Friday as Newman (New Orleans) fell 49-13 to University Lab in the Louisiana Division III quarterfinals. The No. 1 rated player in high school football heads to Austin soon to enroll at the University of Texas. But not before the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning became the Greenies' all-time leader in passing yardage and touchdowns, surpassing marks by his Super Bowl winning uncles.
Review: My Southern Family Christmas shines with Louisiana holiday spirit
If you're looking for lots of Louisiana culture mixed with the magic of Christmas, grab a cup of coffee and some beignets and check out the Hallmark Channel's My Southern Family Christmas. Ascension Parish residents will recognize familiar settings as scenes were filmed at the Cajun Village and Coffee House...
Muriel Lascola Cavat
Muriel Lascola Cavat passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, surrounded by her family, at her residence in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, at the age of 94. She was born on Sunday, July 15, 1928, in New Orleans, Louisiana, was a longtime resident of Meraux, and a resident of Ponchatoula since, 2005. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother, who adored her family and spoiled them rotten every chance she would get. Her favorite pastime was bowling and spending time with her bowling alley families at Arabi Bowl and Tangi Lanes.
Leon Vincent Latino, Sr.
Leon Vincent Latino, Sr., of Hammond, Louisiana, passed away at on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Lakeview Medical Center at the age of 80. He was born on Wednesday, April 1, 1942, in Hammond, Louisiana. Leon was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He graduated from Independence High School, helped his family in their strawberry farm and worked at Ross and Wallace Paper Company.
Elaine Clark Stanga
Elaine Clark Stanga of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, passed away at her home with her loving family by her side on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the age of 86. She was born on February 9, 1936, the daughter of the late Pernell Clark and Fannie Mitchell Clark. Elaine was raised in the Ponchatoula area where she and her husband, Kendall met in junior high at Champ Cooper. They were married ten years later and raised their children on their hill in Bedico. Elaine was a faithful Christian woman and longtime member of Bible Holiness Church. She loved gardening and working in the dirt. Elaine had the heart of a servant and devoted her life to caring for her husband and family.
James Vernell Hamilton
And a resident of Franklinton passed away Monday night November 21, 2022 at Heritage Manor Nursing Home. He was retired from Avondale Shipyards and also worked for many years at the bag factory of Crown Zellerbach. James was a true “jack-of’all-trades” as he could do any handy-man job, mechanical or electrical work. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy stationed on the U.S.S. Buck during the Korean War. He was a longtime active member of Lawrence Creek Missionary Baptist Church that loved the Lord and was always very strong in his faith. James served his church family as a Sunday School teacher, church clerk and choir director, as he had a great love for gospel music throughout his life. He enjoyed farming his property with beef cattle after having a dairy farm in the years prior. James was forever a loving husband, father and grandfather that cherished the time spent with his family and grandchildren.
Edgar Dennis McGehee Jr.
Edgar Dennis McGehee Jr., of Hammond, Louisiana, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at the age of 88. He was born on Thursday, January 11, 1934, in New Orleans, Louisiana, the son of the late Edgar D. and Huguette Fernandez McGehee. Edgar was a US Navy...
Long before abortion ban, Louisiana hospitals relied on clinics for 'futile' pregnancies
The first sign Victoria Shaheen’s 12-week pregnancy wouldn’t end the way she hoped was the look on the ultrasound technician’s face. The tech was silent as she tapped out measurements in the dim room at Ochsner Baptist in New Orleans, but her face betrayed her concern. Shaheen knew that look. This was her fourth pregnancy. She and her husband were still without a child.
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
Steak dinnerPhoto byPhoto by Eduardo Roda Lopes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are great options for both a casual meal as well as for a special occasion.
Louisiana Family Celebrates Thanksgiving with Ancestry Research & A Family Reunion
"Over the past 15 years, I've been able to stich together a pretty good story."
WGNO News On the Road: Louisiana Renaissance Festival
The Louisiana Renaissance Festival takes place every weekend until December 11th!
Three people cited in illegal shooting of Louisiana black bear
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) agents cited two men and a juvenile for allegedly shooting a Louisiana Black Bear.
Severe storms, flooding possible across NOLA metro Saturday
A storm system moving across the Deep South will push into New Orleans area on Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi under a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather, which is threat level 1 out of 5 on their scale. The main threats in any strong or severe storms that develop will be damaging wind gusts. An isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out.
Man hit, killed by truck in Louisiana Friday night
A 50-year-old man from Covington was killed after being hit by a truck in Washington Parish Friday.
This Is The Best Cake Shop In Louisiana
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a sweet dessert, a slice of cake is the perfect addition to any meal. LoveFood searched the country to find the best cake shops around, compiling a list of the top bakery in each state. According to the site:
