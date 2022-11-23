İlkay Gündoğan scored Germany’s first goal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup , converting a penalty in the 33rd minute vs. Japan on Wednesday. After a frantic few seconds inside the box, Japan goalkeeper Shūichi Gonda fouled midfielder David Raum.

Then Manchester City man Gündoğan stepped up and confidently hammered the penalty home, giving Germany a 1-0 lead heading into the half.

While many referee calls can be debatable, this seemed like a clear cut penalty without much argument.

Man City and others praised the 32-year-old midfielder’s goal on Twitter. Gündoğan has had a strong half as his team looks to bounce back from 2018 when they finished last in their group in a failed attempt to defend their 2014 World Cup championship.

The post Soccer world reacts to Germany goal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .