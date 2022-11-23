Read full article on original website
N-Dubz announce Tion Wayne and Venbee as supports for Gunnersbury Park show
N-Dubz have announced their two special guests for their show at London’s Gunnersbury Park next year. Rapper Tion Wayne and drum & bass rising star Venbee will be opening for the trio at their only hometown show of 2023, which is taking place on August 11. More support acts are set to be announced in due course. It’s one of a number of outdoor shows the group will be playing next year – they will also be taking to the stage in Brighton, Margate, Scarborough and Cardiff.
Bad Boy Chiller Crew share rowdy football-themed video for new song ‘Jurgen Kropper’
Bad Boy Chiller Crew have shared a rowdy football-themed video for new song ‘Jurgen Kropper’ – check it out below. The Bradford band released new single ‘Renegade’ last month, their second track of 2022 after ‘Skank All Night (You Wot, You Wot)’, their collaboration with MC Majestic.
Can Indie Musicians Afford to Keep Their Shows on the Road?
The COVID-19 pandemic was so bad for RN Entertainment, a company that rents RVs to touring musicians, that its owner broke his office lease and moved his entire fleet to his house.“My wife was going crazy,” says Steve Yarborough, who lives on a 20-acre property in Lebanon, Tennessee. “Our beautiful manicured lawn turned into a bus field. I remodeled my chicken coup into an office and just ran everything out of my backyard.”But that was then. By the end of 2021, the vaccines were appearing to work and COVID fatigue set in hard. And musicians got antsy. At a time...
Babymetal’s upcoming Japan shows will have a “silent” mosh pit area
Babymetal have announced a range of measures to keep fans safe at their upcoming shows – including a ‘silent mosh’sh pit’. The Japanese kawaii metal band are playing two shows at the Makuhari Messe International Exhibition on January 28 and 29 next year. For these shows, the arena will have a sectioned-off area – the silent mosh’sh pit – designed for fans who have children or “who are not confident in their physical strength, etc”. Gig goers in this pit are encouraged not to shout, cheer, talk loudly or participate in any other behaviour “that may be an inconvenience to other customers”.
Photobook of Pulp’s ‘This Is Hardcore’ era nears crowdfund target
A crowdfunding campaign launched to publish a photobook of the era surrounding Pulp’s ‘This Is Hardcore’ album is nearing its target. The book, called Hardcore, has so far raised £28,182 of its £45,000 target, contributed by 569 backers with six days left to go. Hardcore...
Watch Wilko Johnson perform Dr Feelgood’s ‘Roxette’ at final show
Wilko Johnson fans have been paying tribute to the late musician by sharing footage of his final concert – watch his last performance of Dr Feelgood’s ‘Roxette’ below. The beloved singer-songwriter died at his home on Monday (November 21), it was confirmed yesterday (23). He was 75 years old. Johnson had been diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer in 2013.
Led Zeppelin’s Worst Concert Lasted Less Than an Hour, and They Never Returned to the Country Where It Happened
Led Zeppelin's worst concert ensured they never came close to returning to the country where it happened.
Peter Kay’s “huge” earnings revealed before UK tour sold out in minutes
Peter Kay‘s “huge” earnings have been revealed just before his upcoming UK tour sold out in minutes. A source reportedly told The Sun that Kay’s company accounts currently holds £22.6million, without taking into account ticket sales. “The accounts just prove what a huge success Peter...
The 1975’s Matty Healy goes viral for shouting at security with Auto-Tune
The 1975 frontman Matty Healy has made headlines again after a video surfaced of him asking security to help a fan at their show in Phoenix while using an Auto-Tuned microphone – check it out below. The band were in the middle of performing a piano-led version of ‘I...
The Chemical Brothers, Christine and The Queens and Fatboy Slim to headline Wilderness 2023
The Chemical Brothers, Christine and The Queens and Fatboy Slim have been confirmed as the headliners for Wilderness Festival 2023. The event will return to Cornbury Park in Oxfordshire on the weekend of August 3-6 next year. Also in attendance are the likes of Sugababes and Confidence Man, alongside an...
JoJo Siwa recalls Elton John calling her after she publicly came out
JoJo Siwa has spoken about receiving a phone call from Elton John after she publicly came out as gay last year. The singer, dancer and YouTuber discussed her relationship with John in an interview with E! News on Sunday at LA’s Dodger Stadium, where he played his final ever US concert. “I remember the first time I ever got to meet Elton was backstage at one of his concerts and I got to talk to him for 45 minutes,” she said. “I was only 15 and that conversation changed my life forever.”
Kele Okereke announces new album ‘The Flames pt. 2’ and shares first single ‘Vandal’
Kele Okereke has announced new album ‘The Flames pt. 2’ and shared the first single ‘Vandal’ – you can listen below. The Bloc Party frontman’s sixth solo studio album is due for release on March 24, 2023 via KOLA Records / !K7. First single...
Liam Gallagher responds to rumours he’s moving to the countryside near Blur’s Alex James
Liam Gallagher has shot down rumours that he’s set to move to the countryside to become neighbours with Blur bassist Alex James. Earlier this month, it was reported that Gallagher had been looking at a £3.5million property in the Cotswolds. James — who lives in nearby Chipping Norton...
Derren Brown reduced man to tears after he tried to start fight
Illusionist and mind-bending trickster Derren Brown once had to use his powers to prevent a fight. The TV and stage star revealed that he actually made his would-be assailant cry after he used a mental technique on him. Speaking about the confrontation, Brown explained he diffused the situation so well that he ended up comforting the man.
The story of Stormzy in 10 seminal moments
Stormzy has come a long way from his humble beginnings. Hailing from the streets of south London, the 29-year-old is now a multi-platinum international sensation operating at the very top of the UK rap scene. He’s also a trailblazing beacon of hope for the recognition and progression of the scene, not only in the UK but across the world.
‘Sonic Frontiers’’ open-zone style is the “future” of ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’
Sonic Team has shared that Sonic Frontiers lays the foundations for the “future” of the franchise, with its open-zone format set to become a permanent addition. Speaking to Sector, Sonic Team head Takashi Iizuka said that Sonic Frontiers marks “another defining moment for the franchise” with the game’s open-zone, which allowed players to roam large segments of the map and explore it in their own time. He went on to say that the last defining moment was “bringing Sonic fully into the 3D world with Sonic Adventure,” in 1998.
David Walliams’ future on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ is “up in the air”
David Walliams’ future as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent is “very much up in the air”, a show spokesperson has said. According to The Sun, the comedian is set to step down from the show’s panel after 10 years. In response to the claims,...
Stormzy – ‘This Is What I Mean’ review: levelling up on his own terms
Stormzy’s career checklist has been revised and scaled up numerous times in recent years. With two UK Number One albums to his name (and a third surely on the way), the south Londoner has also ushered in a new generation of Glastonbury headliners, announced plans for ‘This Is What We Mean Day’ – a specially curated event that will form part of All Points East Festival 2023 – and launched a multitude of important and inclusive initiatives (most recently #Merky FC, a partnership with Adidas that is “committed to enhancing and protecting diverse representation in the football industry”). For Stormzy, such lofty life goals must seem more like open goals at the moment.
What was “The Kalamazoo Job” in ‘Wednesday’?
Netflix‘s new TV spinoff from the Addams Family franchise, Wednesday, was released yesterday (November 23) and has already soared to the top of the streamer’s ‘Most Watched’ list. Starring Jenna Ortega as the titular teenager, it follows Wednesday Addams as she is sent to boarding school...
Stanley Donwood on new exhibition, working with Radiohead and making art for Glastonbury
Radiohead artist Stanley Donwood has spoken to NME about his new exhibition Sacred Cartography, as well as his hopes for the future of the band. Sacred Cartography, which opened at London’s Jealous East gallery yesterday (Thursday November 24), is a selection of screenprints showcasing Donwood’s fascination with maps and landscape, as fans first would have experienced in the artwork for Radiohead’s 2003 album ‘Hail To The Thief’.
