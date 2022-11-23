MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — For Pitt, it’s bowl season. For Miami, it’s next season. Kedon Slovis threw three touchdown passes, all to Jared Wayne, and Israel Abanikanda rushed for two touchdowns as Pittsburgh rolled past Miami 42-16 on Saturday night and eliminated the Hurricanes from bowl contention. “It’s still not a perfect game, but it’s a glimpse of it, what I can do,” said Wayne, who had career-highs of 11 catches, 199 yards and the three scores. Miami (5-7, 3-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) matched its worst season in the last 45 years.

