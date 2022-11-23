Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Division of Police gears up for The Game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is getting geared up for The Game. A video shared on social media shows how the division is getting ready for Saturday's high-stakes matchup inside The Shoe. The video shows officers crossing out Ms on cruisers with red Xs, CPD's...
WSYX ABC6
Community answers call, donations pour in to USO Ohio at Columbus airport
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Community members answered the call Wednesday, bringing snacks by the cartload to USO Ohio at John Glenn Columbus International Airport. The Jake Brewer Lounge, located outside security near Concourse C, serves traveling military members and their families traveling. With travel expected to be up this...
WSYX ABC6
Get to know the Voice of the Shoe, Bob Kennedy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Now in its 100th year, Ohio Stadium is a place where traditions thrive on game day. Script Ohio, Skull Session, Carmen—they’re all ingrained in fans’ experience. They may not have noticed it, but so is a voice. The public address announcer, ‘The...
WSYX ABC6
OSU-Michigan: Urban Meyer weighs in on rivalry, shares prediction
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, who was 7-0 against Michigan, is in town with the FOX Big Noon Kickoff team this week. He shared with Clay Hall his thoughts on the rivalry and on Saturday's game specifically. "I grew up in the 10 Year...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Perfect weather for football Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We are in for a great forecast today, especially if you are heading to the Shoe!. High pressure allows us to stay dry and quiet throughout most of today. At times, we will even see some sunshine overhead. Live Radar | Maps | View, Share...
WSYX ABC6
The Game: Ohio State-Michigan by the numbers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan will face off Saturday in a meeting of college football giants. This year's meeting between the two undefeated teams is one of the most anticipated in recent memory with the winner punching their ticket to the Big Ten Championship and getting one step closer to the College Football Playoff.
WSYX ABC6
No. 2 Ohio State falls to No. 3 Michigan 45-23
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — After Michigan beat Ohio State with stunning ease for the second straight year, Wolverines defensive lineman Cam Goode grabbed a huge maize and blue flag and rushed with teammates to the block “O” in the middle of the Ohio Stadium turf. They planted...
WSYX ABC6
OSU-Michigan: Buckeyes announce injury report
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State shared its injury report for Saturday's heavyweight bout with Michigan. Running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba are the biggest names on the injured list. Henderson has been in and out of the lineup for much of the season, while Smith-Njigba has barely played since the season opener against Notre Dame.
WSYX ABC6
Arnold Festival co-founder Jim Lorimer dies at 96
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Jim Lorimer, co-founder of the Arnold Festival, passed away on Thursday. He was 96. Arnold Schwarzenegger released a statement on Twitter, confirming Lorimer's death. Inspiring athletes from across the world, Schwarzenegger said Lorimer will live on through the millions of people he inspired. In 1989,...
WSYX ABC6
Body found in Alum Creek in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are on the scene after a body was found in northeast Columbus on Thursday. Officers responded to the area of East Dublin Granville Road and Strawberry Farms Boulevard at 12:40 p.m. on a report of a body in Alum Creek. The body was found...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State to honor 23 seniors during The Game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — When Ohio State takes on Michigan Saturday in The Game, the Buckeyes will also be honoring 23 seniors who will be in Ohio Stadium one final time as players. Seniors who will be honored are:. Cornerback Lloyd McFarquhar. Offensive lineman Ryan Smith. Safety Tanner McCalister.
WSYX ABC6
The Game: Ohio State unveils hype video for rivalry matchup against "That Team Up North"
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The second-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes are back at The Shoe on Saturday hosting "That Team Up North," ranked third in the country. Ohio State unveiled its hype trailer for the game, titled ch. XII the gaXe. "Welcome to the biggest stage in all of college...
WSYX ABC6
Man shot 3 times while sitting in his car in southwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is recovering after someone shot into his car in southwest Columbus early Friday morning. The shooting happened along Himbrick Court just after 12:30 a.m. Police investigators said the man was sitting in his car when another car pulled up and someone started shooting...
WSYX ABC6
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Horton and Stewart from Franklin County Dog Shelter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Horton and Stewart from the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center!. Both pets are hoping to find their fur-ever families. Both Horton and Stewart are young and energetic and came into the shelter as strays. They will be available for adoption on Saturday.
WSYX ABC6
Black Friday shoppers pack stores in Polaris
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Several family members were among those waiting for stores to open in Polaris early on Black Friday. They wore green shirts sporting the message "On Dasher On Dancer On Mastercard & Visa." ABC 6's Mike McCarthy asked one of them if they still do all...
WSYX ABC6
42-year-old man killed in west Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 42-year-old man is dead following a shooting on the west side Thursday evening. The shooting happened along South Roy Avenue just before 5 p.m., officers said. Police were called to the area after receiving a report about a shooting. A man was pronounced dead...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Warm Thanksgiving Day ahead, but rain moves in at night
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A warm Thanksgiving and dry conditions are expected during the day, but rain is returning tonight. Another round of rain is on the way for later this weekend. The good news? Saturday's OSU-Michigan game looks to be dry, mild, and partly cloudy. Live Radar |...
WSYX ABC6
Dublin store closing after 17 years, owner encourages community to shop local
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's the season of giving, and one local shop in Dublin is encouraging people to shop locally for the holidays. Unfortunately, after nearly 17 years, Extravagifts is closing its doors. "Extravagifts is an all-occasion gift store," said owner of Extravagifts Michele Alvarez. The shop has...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police searching for missing 12-year-old girl
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl. Police said officers responded to a residence Friday near Harrison Avenue and West Hubbard Avenue around 7 p.m. The mother told police her 12-year-old daughter was missing. Police said Roslyn Stephanie...
WSYX ABC6
David Lutheran Church stepping in to help feed families during Thanksgiving
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — David Lutheran Church is helping families get into holiday spirit by offering free meals on Thanksgiving day. Since 2012, the church has offered meals to help families during America's favorite meal. Val Hoffman started the Community Thanksgiving Dinner. "I retired about 10 years ago and...
