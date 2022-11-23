So close, yet so far away. The Detroit Lions fought until the very end, but when all was said and done, they had lost to the Buffalo Bills on a late field goal. The Lions have now lost six Thanksgiving Day games in a row, and they now sit at 4-7 on the season. Heading into the game, nobody really gave the Lions a real chance of beating the Bills, but, for a while, it looked as if they were going to shock the world. Following the game, Dan Campbell spoke to reporters about what the loss means for the Lions.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO