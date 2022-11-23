Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
Odell Beckham Jr. Speaks Out on Bills’ Von Miller Injury, Turf & God
Sunday's Buffalo Bills' meeting with the Detroit Lions is marred by the injury to star edge rusher Von Miller ... an issue that every football fan in the country likely took notice of ... Including Odell Beckham Jr. Miller exited the game with the training staff right before halftime. Miller...
Bills want the Smoke: Team signs fan favorite WR to practice squad
The Buffalo Bills are turning to an old friend for depth at wide receiver. On Saturday, the Bills announced four roster moves. The biggest surprise among the roster moves was Buffalo signing John Brown to their practice squad. Brown, 32, played with the Bills from 2019-2020. The veteran receiver played...
Bills injury update: Our thoughts and the latest on Von Miller’s knee injury
It’s been two days since the Buffalo Bills beat the Detroit Lions in dramatic fashion on Thanksgiving Day. Bills fans have a lot to be thankful for with their team riding a two-game winning streak into a critical three-game stretch against the rest of the AFC East in December. But the win in Detroit didn’t come without major concerns for the organization and the fan base.
Yardbarker
Watch: Bills WR Stefon Diggs brings fan on the field to play catch before Thanksgiving game
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs made one young Buffalo Bills fans very happy before Thursday's Thanksgiving game in Detroit. In response to the fan holding up a sign that said all they wanted for Christmas was to play catch with Diggs, the Bills receiver walked over, helped the fan down to the field, and the proceeded to play catch with him on the Ford Field playing surface.
thecomeback.com
NFL world roasts Lions, Dan Campbell for brutal clock management
The Detroit Lions suffered yet another brutal loss on Thanksgiving and the NFL world was frustrated with head coach Dan Campbell. The Lions had every chance to go win the game on their final possession. They took the field with three timeouts and 2:40 on the clock. Despite that, the team played for overtime against the Buffalo Bills. They burned a lot of clock on their drive, all the way down to 23 seconds by the time the game-tying kick was made.
DC News Now
Commanders honoring Sean Taylor Sunday
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Sunday marks a sad day for the Washington Commanders organization with the 15th anniversary of Sean Taylor’s passing. In honor of the legendary safety, the Commanders will unveil a Sean Taylor memorial statue at FedEx Field on Sunday as they host the Atlanta Falcons. “When I think of Sean Taylor, […]
WGRZ TV
Carucci Take 2: A win is a win, but the Bills might have paid big a price in Detroit
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Here are my five takeaways from the Buffalo Bills’ 28-25 victory against the Detroit Lions on Thursday at Ford Field:. 1. How good should the Bills feel about this win? It’s fair to say they’re happy to be 8-3, despite struggling against an inferior opponent and a mostly sloppy effort, as they enter the stretch run. It’s also fair to say they might have paid a steep price for the outcome.
Bills BREAKING: Von Miller Needs Knee Surgery, Per MRI - But When?
What is next for injured Buffalo Bills star Von Miller? Knee surgery, it seems. But …
How to watch Lions vs. Bills (11/24/2022): Free live stream, TV channel, kickoff time
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions (4-6) will have to get through one of the NFL’s elite teams to move their winning streak to four games. Detroit welcomes quarterback Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (7-3) for this year’s Thanksgiving game at Ford Field. Watch the NFL on...
Here’s what Stefon Diggs said to Josh Allen after Bills’ game-winning drive
DETROIT — An exhausted Josh Allen palmed the back of Stefon Diggs’ head as the two shared a hug after the wide receiver came up big for the Buffalo Bills late in the fourth quarter to help deliver an important win. Diggs was held in check for most...
Dan Campbell says loss to Bills ‘could be a positive’ for Lions
So close, yet so far away. The Detroit Lions fought until the very end, but when all was said and done, they had lost to the Buffalo Bills on a late field goal. The Lions have now lost six Thanksgiving Day games in a row, and they now sit at 4-7 on the season. Heading into the game, nobody really gave the Lions a real chance of beating the Bills, but, for a while, it looked as if they were going to shock the world. Following the game, Dan Campbell spoke to reporters about what the loss means for the Lions.
WETM 18 News
Canton headed to second straight Final Four
ALTOONA, Pa. (WETM) – The Warriors are headed to the state semifinals for the second year in a row. The Canton football team got off to a fast start and defeated Northern Cambria 42-13 in the Class A state quarterfinals in Altoona. Weston Bellows returned the opening kickoff 77 yards for a touchdown to give […]
Jerod Mayo believes Patriots ‘have to’ take playoff loss to Bills personally ahead of first matchup this season
"Each game is its own game, let me start by saying that. At the same time, it wasn't our best showing the last time we played these guys." Just about everyone knows what happened the last time the Patriots took the field against the Bills. But in case you need a refresher, the Patriots’ defense failed to get a single stop, allowing 47 points on seven touchdown drives in a blowout playoff loss.
