ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tri-City Herald

Odell Beckham Jr. Speaks Out on Bills’ Von Miller Injury, Turf & God

Sunday's Buffalo Bills' meeting with the Detroit Lions is marred by the injury to star edge rusher Von Miller ... an issue that every football fan in the country likely took notice of ... Including Odell Beckham Jr. Miller exited the game with the training staff right before halftime. Miller...
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

Bills injury update: Our thoughts and the latest on Von Miller’s knee injury

It’s been two days since the Buffalo Bills beat the Detroit Lions in dramatic fashion on Thanksgiving Day. Bills fans have a lot to be thankful for with their team riding a two-game winning streak into a critical three-game stretch against the rest of the AFC East in December. But the win in Detroit didn’t come without major concerns for the organization and the fan base.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Watch: Bills WR Stefon Diggs brings fan on the field to play catch before Thanksgiving game

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs made one young Buffalo Bills fans very happy before Thursday's Thanksgiving game in Detroit. In response to the fan holding up a sign that said all they wanted for Christmas was to play catch with Diggs, the Bills receiver walked over, helped the fan down to the field, and the proceeded to play catch with him on the Ford Field playing surface.
DETROIT, MI
thecomeback.com

NFL world roasts Lions, Dan Campbell for brutal clock management

The Detroit Lions suffered yet another brutal loss on Thanksgiving and the NFL world was frustrated with head coach Dan Campbell. The Lions had every chance to go win the game on their final possession. They took the field with three timeouts and 2:40 on the clock. Despite that, the team played for overtime against the Buffalo Bills. They burned a lot of clock on their drive, all the way down to 23 seconds by the time the game-tying kick was made.
DETROIT, MI
DC News Now

Commanders honoring Sean Taylor Sunday

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Sunday marks a sad day for the Washington Commanders organization with the 15th anniversary of Sean Taylor’s passing. In honor of the legendary safety, the Commanders will unveil a Sean Taylor memorial statue at FedEx Field on Sunday as they host the Atlanta Falcons. “When I think of Sean Taylor, […]
WASHINGTON STATE
WGRZ TV

Carucci Take 2: A win is a win, but the Bills might have paid big a price in Detroit

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Here are my five takeaways from the Buffalo Bills’ 28-25 victory against the Detroit Lions on Thursday at Ford Field:. 1. How good should the Bills feel about this win? It’s fair to say they’re happy to be 8-3, despite struggling against an inferior opponent and a mostly sloppy effort, as they enter the stretch run. It’s also fair to say they might have paid a steep price for the outcome.
BUFFALO, NY
Detroit Sports Nation

Dan Campbell says loss to Bills ‘could be a positive’ for Lions

So close, yet so far away. The Detroit Lions fought until the very end, but when all was said and done, they had lost to the Buffalo Bills on a late field goal. The Lions have now lost six Thanksgiving Day games in a row, and they now sit at 4-7 on the season. Heading into the game, nobody really gave the Lions a real chance of beating the Bills, but, for a while, it looked as if they were going to shock the world. Following the game, Dan Campbell spoke to reporters about what the loss means for the Lions.
DETROIT, MI
WETM 18 News

Canton headed to second straight Final Four

ALTOONA, Pa. (WETM) – The Warriors are headed to the state semifinals for the second year in a row. The Canton football team got off to a fast start and defeated Northern Cambria 42-13 in the Class A state quarterfinals in Altoona. Weston Bellows returned the opening kickoff 77 yards for a touchdown to give […]
CANTON, PA
Boston

Jerod Mayo believes Patriots ‘have to’ take playoff loss to Bills personally ahead of first matchup this season

"Each game is its own game, let me start by saying that. At the same time, it wasn't our best showing the last time we played these guys." Just about everyone knows what happened the last time the Patriots took the field against the Bills. But in case you need a refresher, the Patriots’ defense failed to get a single stop, allowing 47 points on seven touchdown drives in a blowout playoff loss.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy