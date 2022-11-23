Read full article on original website
Florida @ Florida State: News, Notes, Quotes, & Interviews
2022 Florida Football Postgame Notes No. 16 Florida State 45, Florida 38 November 25, 2022 Doak Campbell Stadium – Tallahassee, Fla. ● The Gators eclipsed 400 yards for the fourth-straight game, including the seventh time this season and the sixth time in the last nine games. Florida amassed 400-plus total yards for the 24th time in its last 35 games including 37 of the last 54 contests.
First Impressions: Big 3rd quarter sparks FSU's 45-38 win over Florida
Florida State finished its 2022 regular season with a 45-38 win over archrival Florida on Friday night. The Seminoles' win, its fifth straight, improved their record to 9-3 on the season. First Impressions host Ariya Massoudi is joined by Osceola Football Analyst and former FSU offensive lineman Mark Salva and...
Notes, stats and key plays in FSU's win over Florida
Florida State captured the state title — in dramatic fashion. Trey Benson had a 17-yard touchdown run with 4:06 left to give No. 16 Florida State a 45-38 win on Friday. Benson had 111 rushing yards and three touchdowns, and Jordan Travis ran for 83 yards and two touchdowns as the Seminoles ran for 228 yards — the seventh straight time they surpassed the 200-yard rushing mark. It is the nation's longest active streak.
Quote book and video: Mike Norvell talks FSU's 45-38 win over Florida
MIKE NORVELL: "Just to start off, what a game. What a game. That's what this game is supposed to be. Energy, passion, incredible atmosphere. To all our fans, I mean, just wow. It was an unbelievable environment to be a part of a college football game. To our players, the heart, the effort, the physicality, the toughness. The game was back and forth. We made a lot of mistakes tonight, especially there in the first half. I was just so proud of how our guys responded.
FSU falters in second half vs. Stanford
Caleb Mills scored 16 points on 7 of 13 shooting but the Florida State men’s basketball team fell to 1-6 with a 70-60 loss to Stanford on Friday in Orlando. Stanford (3-3) won the rebounding battle 44-26, holding FSU to three offensive rebounds while the Cardinal picked up 16 offensive boards that led to 27 second-chance points.
FSU to honor 18 seniors before UF game
The Florida State football team will honor 18 players before Friday's game against Florida. This does not mean a Seminole is playing his final home game at Doak Campbell Stadium as the 2020 season counts as a redshirt year from an eligibility standpoint for all student-athletes. Fabien Lovett and Jammie...
