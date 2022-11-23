Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Average Universal Basic Income Payments By StateC. Heslop
Sweetgreen Debuts New Plant-Based Protein OptionVegOut MagazineLos Angeles, CA
Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf of California as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Witnesses of China’s Cultural Revolution to speak at online meeting hosted by Wende Museum on December 7D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
goiowaawesome.com
HOW TO WATCH IOWA HAWKEYES VS. TCU HORNED FROGS: TV, STREAMING, POINT SPREAD, SCOUTING REPORT
IOWA (5-0) VS. TCU (4-1) DATE: November 26, 2022. LOCATION: Northwest Florida State College Arena, Niceville, FL. KENPOM: Iowa -6 (Iowa 70% win probability) Iowa faces TCU in the Emerald Coast Classic final Saturday evening, with tipoff from Niceville at 6:00. And, yes, announcers Brad Johansen and Steve Lappas will again be on the call for CBS Sports Network. Best bring a stopwatch, a shot clock users' manual and Neil DeGrasse Tyson to explain how time works.
btpowerhouse.com
11/26 Big Ten Preview: Iowa Faces TCU
The Big Ten’s has a quiet day on the court on Saturday, with only two teams in action. However, one of those will be a marquee game between Iowa and TCU. Rutgers will also return to action and hope to grab a win. Let’s take a look at the...
andthevalleyshook.com
Playing Dirty: Texas A&M
While some LSU fans may be looking ahead to a trip to the SEC Championship Game, all attention should be focused on beating the next team on the schedule. It has certainly been an interesting year in Aggieland, so we reached out to Jay Arnold, a former Aggie player an expert in all things BBQ, to run down the vibes in College Station. IF you want Xs and Os, check out what he said in Playing Nice, but for now, we’re Playing Dirty.
footballscoop.com
Sources: TCU working on new contract for Sonny Dykes
TCU is working on a new contract for head coach Sonny Dykes as Auburn's search for their new head coach continues, sources told FootballScoop on Friday. Auburn fired Bryan Harsin on Oct. 31 and, while the majority of the focus has centered on Ole Miss's Lane Kiffin, the Tigers, led by new AD John Cohen, has done its due diligence elsewhere. Kiffin also indicated following Thursday night's Egg Bowl loss to Mississippi State that he anticipated remaining in Oxford.
Undefeated Horned Frogs face Iowa State in final regular season game
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The best college football team in Texas is right here in Fort Worth. The TCU Horned Frogs are 11-0 and bound for the College Football Playoffs and have a chance to win it all, but they have one regular season game left against Iowa State. While it was a gloomy day weather-wise on Friday, it didn't dampen spirts here for TCU fans the day before the regular season finale as they are looking at an undefeated regular season. "I graduated from TCU and it was a good team when I was here, but this is just truly amazing," said...
blackchronicle.com
NCAA Men’s Final Four: AT&T Stadium chosen for 2030
ARLINGTON, Texas — The NCAA Men’s Final Four is coming to North Texas in 2030!. Tuesday, the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee chosen AT&T Stadium in Arlington as one among 4 future host websites for the match. This would be the second time the Final Four...
widerightnattylite.com
Down the Pipe & Natty Lite (Ep. 153) - Previewing TCU with Melissa from Frogs Today
With just one game left to go in the 2022 football season, Levi sits down with Melissa Triebwasser of Frogs Today to talk about the undefeated Horned Frogs and the showdown this weekend in Fort Worth. Will TCU get it done and give themselves a shot at the College Football Playoff, or will Iowa State play spoiler and come out swinging with nothing to lose?
myfoxzone.com
TCU punter Jordy Sandy kicking for a cause
FORT WORTH, Texas — If the Horned Frogs fail to get a first down, TCU punter Jordy Sandy knows fans don’t typically wait around to watch. “I'm usually like people's bathroom breaks,” Sandy, 29, said. “They don’t want to see me punt.”. But Sandy has...
heartlandcollegesports.com
TCU Horned Frogs 2022-23 Women’s Basketball Schedule, Results
The TCU Horned Frogs are coming off a six-win season as they enter the 2022-23 women’s basketball season. All year, Heartland College Sports will keep up with their schedule and results right here. 2022-23 TCU Women’s Basketball Schedule and Results. Nov. 7 — TCU def. Lipscomb, 69-62 —...
localnewsonly.com
GCISD Football: Grapevine Mustangs Overwhelmed by Argyle Eagles in Regional Semifinal Playoff Game 27-44
Don’t forget to check out the Colleyville/Grapevine/LocalNewsOnly football photo website HERE. YouTube video of game highlights with video clips can be viewed HERE. Sports Photographer/Reporter – Lonny is a 31-year resident of Grapevine. He is a retired Lucent-Alcatel telecommunications Equipment Sales Account executive. He first became involved in sports photography while in the 9th grade at Burbank High School (Burbank, California) in 1958. Since retirement in 1999, he has taken various action photos at sporting events throughout the DFW area and designed/published several sports photo websites.
Dallas, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Carroll High School - Southlake football team will have a game with McKinney High School on November 25, 2022, 13:15:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
papercitymag.com
Entrepreneur Dynamo Runs America’s No. 1 Ranch Water Brand Out of Fort Worth — The True Texas Tale of Lone River and Katie Beal Brown
Katie Beal Brown is still using the classic Ranch Water to better describe where she came from in West Texas. Katie Beal Brown largely grew up in West Texas, hails from Midland and her family’s ranch still owns a range in Fort Davis. This through and through Texan is the founder of the No. 1 selling hard seltzer brand in the state of Texas. Her Lone River Ranch Water is starting to have a national moment too, expanding the mystique of West Texas and the simplicity of its classic cocktail.
ndhsbulldogathletics.com
North Dallas player hits the half-court shot … but it doesn’t count
Da’Michael Johnson (left) and JR Richards do a leaping body bump after Da’Michael’s highlight shot at the end of the first quarter. Da’Michael pleads his case with the referee but the buzzer had already sounded. The Bulldogs led 19-11 at the end of the first quarter.
High School Football Playoffs Scoreboard
The Argyle Eagles advanced to the state quarterfinals on Friday night after putting away Grapevine. Argyle jumped out to a 6-0 lead on an 11-yard run from Landon Farris early in the first quarter. Carter Buxton kicked a 34-yard field goal to make it 9-0 Eagles and then Farris added...
tigertimesonline.com
Duncanville dynasty down
After a hearing with the UIL Executive Committee Oct. 31, 2022, the Duncanville boys basketball team was stripped of their 2021 6a UIL state championship. In addition to their title being stripped, both the boys and girls coaches were suspended for a year and sentenced to three years of probation and the girls have been barred from the 2022 playoffs.
Report: North Texas cake spot serves the best cake in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love cake? Cake is a classic dessert that is so versatile and universally loved, that it has transcended throughout decades. Historians say that cake can be traced back all the way to the 1600-1700s. Talk about a beloved food. That universal love is...
Dallas Observer
Eagles Brought Fort Worth to Hotel California This Black Friday Evening
On Black Friday evening, Eagles fans entered Dickies Arena to a stage shrouded by a gray curtain, as classic folk rock songs played low as the venue’s walk-in music. It was an older crowd, and many audience members shared their personal experiences with the band over the last 50 years. Some remembered the late Glenn Frey, the Eagles guitarist who died in 2016, leaving drummer-turned-guitarist Don Henley at the band’s helm.
starlocalmedia.com
Farmers fight on!: Photos from Lewisville's regional semifinal blowout win over Keller
The Lewisville football team turned in a dominant effort in Saturday's regional final, routing Keller 43-3 from Choctaw Stadium. Check out photos from the ballgame.
Houston Chronicle
Legal experts: Dallas’ median ban could bring lawsuits; ACLU already ‘exploring options’
DALLAS — A new Dallas law banning people from road medians or risk a fine up to $500 opens the city up to a lawsuit that could cost taxpayers, legal experts say. The restriction bans pedestrians from standing or walking on roadway medians less than 6 feet wide, in the middle of streets without medians and in clear zones like bike lanes and road shoulders. It exempts permitted workers, as well as pedestrians directly crossing the street, giving or receiving emergency aid, or on the median while following police instructions.
4 Great Burger Places in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Texas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so pay them a visit if you have never been to any of them.
