Russell Wilson reveals the biggest issue with Broncos offense
Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos have had a lot of issues plaguing them throughout what’s been a disappointing season. One glaring issue has been their efforts following the halftime break. The Broncos have been far and away the worst third quarter team in the NFL – and Wilson...
Cardinals OL Kelvin Beachum Addresses Relationship With Sean Kugler
The Arizona Cardinals no longer employ Sean Kugler. Kugler, previously the team's offensive line coach and run game coordinator, reportedly was dismissed from the team prior to their Monday night loss in Mexico City after the team was informed that he groped a woman. “It’s certainly not ideal for a...
Yardbarker
Are the San Francisco 49ers the Best Team in the NFC?
The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football in Mexico City, 38-10, and made a bold statement to the rest of the NFL. They played their best game of the season in all three phases of the game, offensive, defense, and special teams. There are not a lot of questions surrounding the San Francisco 49ers, but after dominating the Cardinals in prime time, one question comes to mind: are the San Francisco 49ers the best team in the NFC?
Commanders DE Chase Young 'unlikely' to make season debut Sunday
Young hasn't played since suffering a torn ACL against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9 last season. On Monday, the Commanders activated Young, adding him to the team's 53-man roster, which led to speculation that the third-year pro was ready to return this week. Though, speaking with reporters earlier...
Cardinals’ Kliff Kingsbury Warns Team About Off-Field Misconduct
The Arizona coach addressed the recent firing of assistant coach Sean Kugler on this week’s episode of “Hard Knocks.”
Yardbarker
Dolphins assistant gaining traction in head coaching discussions
Tua Tagovailoa went from having one foot out the door in Miami to being one of, if not the top quarterback in the AFC this season, and quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Darrell Bevell is largely to thank. Tagovailoa’s renaissance is a large reason why Bevell could be in high demand...
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray looks 'sharp,' set to start Sunday
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray "looked sharp" in Friday's practice, according to coach Kliff Kingsbury.
Steelers' George Pickens, Myles Jack not fined for hitting Bengals' Joe Burrow, Tyler Boyd
It was clear from the back and forth on social media last week that some Cincinnati Bengals fans were expecting Pittsburgh Steelers receiver George Pickens and linebacker Myles Jack to be fined. They weren't. During the Bengals' win Sunday in Pittsburgh, Jack wasn't penalized for his late hit on sliding Cincinnati quarterback Joe...
AP Top 25 Takeaways: Ohio State's Day will face doubters now
Welcome to Jim Harbaugh’s previous life, Ryan Day. This is the way things go at the top of college football’s food chain. If you can’t win the most important game on your schedule, there will be questions about whether you are the right man for the job. For the second straight season, Harbaugh’s Michigan team pummeled Day and Ohio State. Day is 45-5 at Ohio State as Urban Meyer’s replacement, but 1-2 against Michigan.
