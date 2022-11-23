ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
All Cardinals

Cardinals OL Kelvin Beachum Addresses Relationship With Sean Kugler

The Arizona Cardinals no longer employ Sean Kugler. Kugler, previously the team's offensive line coach and run game coordinator, reportedly was dismissed from the team prior to their Monday night loss in Mexico City after the team was informed that he groped a woman. “It’s certainly not ideal for a...
Yardbarker

Are the San Francisco 49ers the Best Team in the NFC?

The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football in Mexico City, 38-10, and made a bold statement to the rest of the NFL. They played their best game of the season in all three phases of the game, offensive, defense, and special teams. There are not a lot of questions surrounding the San Francisco 49ers, but after dominating the Cardinals in prime time, one question comes to mind: are the San Francisco 49ers the best team in the NFC?
Yardbarker

Commanders DE Chase Young 'unlikely' to make season debut Sunday

Young hasn't played since suffering a torn ACL against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9 last season. On Monday, the Commanders activated Young, adding him to the team's 53-man roster, which led to speculation that the third-year pro was ready to return this week. Though, speaking with reporters earlier...
Yardbarker

Dolphins assistant gaining traction in head coaching discussions

Tua Tagovailoa went from having one foot out the door in Miami to being one of, if not the top quarterback in the AFC this season, and quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Darrell Bevell is largely to thank. Tagovailoa’s renaissance is a large reason why Bevell could be in high demand...
MIAMI, FL
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Steelers' George Pickens, Myles Jack not fined for hitting Bengals' Joe Burrow, Tyler Boyd

It was clear from the back and forth on social media last week that some Cincinnati Bengals fans were expecting Pittsburgh Steelers receiver George Pickens and linebacker Myles Jack to be fined. They weren't. During the Bengals' win Sunday in Pittsburgh, Jack wasn't penalized for his late hit on sliding Cincinnati quarterback Joe...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

AP Top 25 Takeaways: Ohio State's Day will face doubters now

Welcome to Jim Harbaugh’s previous life, Ryan Day. This is the way things go at the top of college football’s food chain. If you can’t win the most important game on your schedule, there will be questions about whether you are the right man for the job. For the second straight season, Harbaugh’s Michigan team pummeled Day and Ohio State. Day is 45-5 at Ohio State as Urban Meyer’s replacement, but 1-2 against Michigan.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy