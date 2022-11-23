ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
radionwtn.com

UTM Students To Serve As Legislative Interns

MARTIN, Tenn. – Six University of Tennessee at Martin students will spend the spring semester in Nashville as legislative interns. Five students interviewed and accepted positions with the Tennessee Legislative Internship Program for the spring 2023 session of the Tennessee General Assembly, and one student will intern with the UT System’s Office of Government Relations and Advocacy.
MARTIN, TN
radionwtn.com

Henry County Students In RisingStar Leadership

Paris, Tenn.– Two students from Henry County participated in the WestStar Leadership Program’s 2022 Cary Vaughn RisingStar Leadership Summit, Nov. 3-4, at the University of Tennessee at Martin. The summit gives high school juniors opportunities to develop their leadership skills and learn the value of community involvement. Pictured are Virginia Grimes, assistant director of WestStar Leadership; Tyler Puckett, Garrett Stephens and Jennifer Black, program manager of WestStar Leadership. Puckett and Stephens attend Henry County High School. For more information about the Vaughn RisingStar Leadership Summit, contact the WestStar office at weststar@utm.edu or 731-881-7787.
HENRY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Beulah M Ognibene

Mrs. Beulah M Ognibene, 80, died at Baptist Memorial Hospital Huntingdon, Friday, November 25, 2022. She was born in Lexington to Esley and Ardell Middleton Keen Friday, March 13, 1942. She was a member of First Baptist Church, a retired hairdresser and owner of the Hair Fair in McKenzie. She...
LEXINGTON, TN
radionwtn.com

Guy Penrod To Perform At Murray

Murray, Ky.–Former lead singer of the Gaither Vocal Band, Guy Penrod, will be making an appearance at the First Baptist Church in Murray. Join them on Sunday, December 11, at 5 pm in the Sanctuary to attend Guy’s Christmas tour. The event is free, but an e-ticket is required for entry. Register at http://ow.ly/NYS350LLx7K.
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

MSU responds to Local 6's appeal of open records request denial

PADUCAH — "When this is all over we’ll know who believes in the First Amendment and who does not. We’ll know who believes in transparency and open governance and who does not. We’ll know who believes our colleges and universities must be places of learning; where knowledge is sought, free expression is celebrated and suppression of truth is not tolerated; and who does not.
MURRAY, KY
WKYT 27

Mayor of Ky. town devastated by Dec. 2021 tornado hopes for more normal Christmas

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WKYT) - Communities across the commonwealth will begin putting up their Christmas trees and decorating for the holiday season this weekend. In Western Kentucky, communities like Dawson Springs and Mayfield are also getting ready for a grim anniversary. On December 10th and 11th of 2021, a deadly storm system moved through our state, destroying homes and lives.
MAYFIELD, KY
radionwtn.com

Hard 27-24 Loss For Henry County Patriots To End Season

Paris, Tenn.–The Henry county patriots saw their season come to an end Friday night with the final score of 27 to 24. It was a hard-fought battle and the Patriots fell to the Page Patriots for the second year in a row. Over a dozen seniors for the Patriot...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
gomocs.com

Men’s Basketball Hosts Murray State in Saturday Night Clash

CHATTANOOGA --- The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team wraps up a three-game homestand with a non-conference tilt against mid-major power Murray State on Saturday evening as part of a day-long doubleheader inside McKenzie Arena. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ which follows the women's contest against King...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Local schools fared pretty well against flu compared to rest of KY

As November winds down, western Kentucky schools have appeared to fare better at keeping school in session during a three-pronged attack of illnesses across the state. It didn't look like that would be the case in the first few weeks of the month, when Ballard Memorial, McCracken County, Paducah City and Crittenden County schools all had to take at least one day off because so many were sick.
KENTUCKY STATE
radionwtn.com

Former Dresden Firefighter Sentenced In Arsons

Dresden, Tenn.–A former volunteer firefighter with the Dresden Fire Department was sentenced to jail for his part in arson fires in Weakley County. Codie Austin Clark, age 27, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Parham to six months in jail, with four and a half months of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay over $10,000 in restitution to two of the victims.
DRESDEN, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

I-40 shut down between Memphis and Jackson, TDOT says

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — People traveling between Memphis and Jackson, Tennessee ran into a Thanksgiving travel nightmare on Wednesday. Westbound traffic on I-40 between Memphis and Jackson was shut down due to a crash, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). TDOT said the crash happened around 1:07...
JACKSON, TN
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Nov. 21, 2022

June Gray (Overcast) Ladd, 90, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray, surrounded by her family. Born April 6, 1932, in Corpus Christi, Texas, she was the daughter of Bryan Cortez and Patye (Wall) Overcast. She was an avid reader and gardener, spending...
MURRAY, KY
radionwtn.com

Patriots Asking Fans To ‘Pack The House’ Tonight

Paris, Tenn.–There’s nothing quite like early practice on Thanksgiving morning!. The Henry County High School Patriots and coaching staff were THANKFUL on Thanksgiving morning for the opportunity to come together for practice for tonight’s TSSAA semifinal game at Patriot Stadium. The Patriots are asking fans to pack...
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

Working Off That Turkey With State Park Hike

Buchanan, Tenn.–The Paris Landing State Park Day After Thanksgiving hike was a success, thanks to all the visitors and their fur friends who gathered for the outing. Starting at the park’s Nature Center, the hike was led by Ranger Gina Lowry. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
BUCHANAN, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Christmas parades kick off this weekend

Shopping and Christmas light displays aren't the only holiday traditions that return this weekend. Community Christmas parades also get started on Saturday, but the bulk of the celebrations will be next weekend. Here's the schedule:. SATURDAY, NOV. 26. Mayfield's parade participants will line up Saturday at 3 pm near Mayfield...
MAYFIELD, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy