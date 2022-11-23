Read full article on original website
Topeka moves forward with construction plans 30 years in the making
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Topeka city leaders are moving forward with plans for a road construction project that’s been in the works for more than 30 years. The Elevation Parkway and Fairlawn Extension project would connect roads through an undeveloped patch of land southwest of Topeka from Gage Blvd. to Wanamaker Rd. and extend Fairlawn from 37th […]
KSN.com
Cowley County bridge closed because of safety issue
COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Cowley County officials have closed a bridge in a rural area because one element of the bridge is collapsing. Brown’s Bridge is on 155th Road over Silver Creek. It is approximately 2.75 miles north of Kansas Highway 166. It is southeast of Winfield, east-northeast of Arkansas City, and west-southwest of Dexter.
