TOPEKA (KSNT)- Topeka city leaders are moving forward with plans for a road construction project that’s been in the works for more than 30 years. The Elevation Parkway and Fairlawn Extension project would connect roads through an undeveloped patch of land southwest of Topeka from Gage Blvd. to Wanamaker Rd. and extend Fairlawn from 37th […]

TOPEKA, KS ・ 4 DAYS AGO