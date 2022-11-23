Read full article on original website
tribpapers.com
City of Asheville Diverts Funds Meant for the Poor
Asheville – The City of Asheville diverted hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars intended for legal aid for the poor to a private group connected to Vice Mayor Sheneika Smith, according to WNC Citizens for Equality, a local watchdog group. The majority of the money then vanished into the hands of unidentified people as cash rewards.
Where is the North Carolina’s $5.4 billion in North Carolina’s American Rescue Plan Act funding going?
To conclude its ARPA reporting project, CPP looks into how other ARPA funds, the $5.4 billion distributed directly to the state, is being spen
WYFF4.com
Western North Carolina clogging team keeps tradition reaches national fame after going viral
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. — Do you have any fun Thanksgiving traditions?. Well, a dance team in North Carolina has achieved national fame all while keeping a longtime tradition alive. "I'm happiest when I'm dancing," Zebulon ‘Zeb’ Ross said. "It's when I'm the most relaxed. I don't have to worry about...
greenvillejournal.com
Two Greenville children win top prizes in Omni Grove Park Inn’s Gingerbread House Competition
The Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville announced Nov. 22 that Ella and Maisy Frahler of Greenville won top prizes in the 30th Annual National Gingerbread House Competition. Ella Frahler’s “Workbench of a Sewing Elf” won third place in the Youth category, while Maisy Frahler’s “Christmas Morning Paper Dolls” won first place in the Child category.
wspa.com
US Capitol Christmas tree will be lit by local boy
ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) — When the 78-foot-tall red spruce is lit on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol on November 29, 4th grader Catcuce Micco Tiger will do the honors, according to a press release from the US Department of Agriculture. Catcuce Micco Tiger (Coche) is nine years...
WLOS.com
Where are the workers? Survey shines light on reasons keeping people from the workforce
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — According to recent data from NCWorks, North Carolina’s primary source for worker/employment data, there are now more jobs than there are available workers to fill them. The gap between available jobs and workers has raised a critical question for employers and those looking...
The Abandoned Tunnel in South Carolina that Could Have Been the Longest Tunnel in the USA
Stumphouse Mountain TunnelPhoto byStumphouse Mountain Tunnel/ Wikipedia. Stumphouse Mountain Tunnel in Oconee County, South Carolina is an unfinished railroad tunnel in Sumter National Forest for the Blue Ridge Railroad of South Carolina.
WYFF4.com
Life-size jail cell is bringing awareness to programs helping those formerly incarcerated
GREENVILLE, S.C. — JumpStart Ministry currently has active programs in 18 state prisons. Executive Director Cary Sanders said he wanted to bring life behind bars to the public in a way that would raise awareness about programs to reduce recidivism. “JumpStart exists to provide transformational opportunities to men and...
Here Are All the Winners of the 2022 National Gingerbread Contest
This year, 219 entries competed for $40,000 in cash and prizes.
WYFF4.com
Deputies explain law enforcement presence in northern Greenville County
SLATER-MARIETTA, S.C. — Deputies in Greenville County say they are searching for a man who ran from a stolen vehicle Wednesday morning. WYFF News 4 started getting calls into the newsroom at about 9:15 a.m. about several law enforcement vehicles headed toward Travelers Rest on Highway 276. Greenville County...
WLOS.com
Unauthorized I-40 detour causes headaches for some Haywood County residents
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Drivers in Haywood County are trying to avoid congestion on Interstate 40 by using local roads. Even tractor-trailer drivers are attempting to bypass interstate traffic. But they're finding local roads closed to through-traffic, which is creating jams and headaches for residents. With bridge work...
WLOS.com
AdventHealth Asheville: Battle to bring more hospital beds to Buncombe has been decided
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The battle to bring more hospital beds to the mountains has been decided. A spokesperson for AdventHealth Hendersonville said Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, the hospital received notification from state health officials that its Certificate of Need application had been approved, meaning the hospital has been awarded the opportunity to fill the need for 67 more acute care beds in the Buncombe-Madison-Yancey-Graham service area that was identified in the state's 2022 Medical Facilities Plan.
biltmorebeacon.com
Hendersonville Celebrates the Holidays with Sleigh Full of Events
HENDERSONVILLE – Enjoy the coziness of the season in the North Carolina mountains during Hendersonville’s annual Home for the Holidays celebration. Throughout November and December, Hendersonville will host more than 50 yuletide gatherings and holiday happenings, from carriage rides on Main Street to Christmas-themed shows at Flat Rock Playhouse, the state theater of North Carolina.
FOX Carolina
Crews responding to forest fire in Pickens County, official says
CENTRAL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are responding to a forest fire in Central, according to Pickens County Emergency Services Director. Officials said the 3-acre forest fire on Robinson Bridge Road was caused by powerlines that fell. At this time, the fire has been contained and crews are working to...
WYFF4.com
Henderson County man celebrates $2 million lottery win
SALUDA, N.C. — A Henderson County, North Carolina, man is entering the holiday season with a big lottery win. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Yoni Davila of East Flat Rock tried his luck on a $20 lottery ticket and won the first $2 million prize in the Platinum scratch-off game.
thesmokies.com
The real Polar Express train ride in NC, an honest review
Disclosure: This site is sponsored by ads and affiliate programs. We may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post. As an Amazon, Tripster and CJ Affiliate we may earn from qualifying purchases. Bryson City, a small town located in Western North Carolina, is home to the Great Smoky...
nctripping.com
NC Arboretum Winter Lights (How To Enjoy In 10 Important Tips!)
Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. The NC Arboretum Winter Lights is one of our favorite events during Christmas in Asheville. Over one million lights come together to light up the gardens...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing man in Pickens Co.
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen on Friday. Deputies said 33-year-old Dayton Keith Simons was last seen traveling on a moped wearing a red t-shirt and shorts on Nov. 25 in Liberty. Simons is five-foot-ten inches...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Social media reacts to questionable call that costs South Carolina a TD against Clemson
Clemson and South Carolina are locked in a tight one this afternoon. The Tigers opened the game with a quick 14-0 lead after the 1st quarter, but the Gamecocks responded with a TD drive and then looked like they might have tied it with a defensive touchdown. But the officials had other ideas.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — An argument over free-ranging pigs in one Western North Carolina town led to a shooting and now a minimum 23-year prison sentence for one man. A Jackson County jury returned a verdict of guilty, rejecting defense attorney Frank Lay’s argument that Kenneth William McCall, 68, acted in self-defense during a shooting that happened in 2020. McCall was sentenced to a minimum of 23 years in prison for shooting another man over a dispute over free-ranging pigs.
