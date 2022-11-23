ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haywood County, NC

tribpapers.com

City of Asheville Diverts Funds Meant for the Poor

Asheville – The City of Asheville diverted hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars intended for legal aid for the poor to a private group connected to Vice Mayor Sheneika Smith, according to WNC Citizens for Equality, a local watchdog group. The majority of the money then vanished into the hands of unidentified people as cash rewards.
ASHEVILLE, NC
greenvillejournal.com

Two Greenville children win top prizes in Omni Grove Park Inn’s Gingerbread House Competition

The Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville announced Nov. 22 that Ella and Maisy Frahler of Greenville won top prizes in the 30th Annual National Gingerbread House Competition. Ella Frahler’s “Workbench of a Sewing Elf” won third place in the Youth category, while Maisy Frahler’s “Christmas Morning Paper Dolls” won first place in the Child category.
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

US Capitol Christmas tree will be lit by local boy

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) — When the 78-foot-tall red spruce is lit on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol on November 29, 4th grader Catcuce Micco Tiger will do the honors, according to a press release from the US Department of Agriculture. Catcuce Micco Tiger (Coche) is nine years...
CHEROKEE, NC
WLOS.com

AdventHealth Asheville: Battle to bring more hospital beds to Buncombe has been decided

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The battle to bring more hospital beds to the mountains has been decided. A spokesperson for AdventHealth Hendersonville said Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, the hospital received notification from state health officials that its Certificate of Need application had been approved, meaning the hospital has been awarded the opportunity to fill the need for 67 more acute care beds in the Buncombe-Madison-Yancey-Graham service area that was identified in the state's 2022 Medical Facilities Plan.
ASHEVILLE, NC
biltmorebeacon.com

Hendersonville Celebrates the Holidays with Sleigh Full of Events

HENDERSONVILLE – Enjoy the coziness of the season in the North Carolina mountains during Hendersonville’s annual Home for the Holidays celebration. Throughout November and December, Hendersonville will host more than 50 yuletide gatherings and holiday happenings, from carriage rides on Main Street to Christmas-themed shows at Flat Rock Playhouse, the state theater of North Carolina.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Crews responding to forest fire in Pickens County, official says

CENTRAL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are responding to a forest fire in Central, according to Pickens County Emergency Services Director. Officials said the 3-acre forest fire on Robinson Bridge Road was caused by powerlines that fell. At this time, the fire has been contained and crews are working to...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Henderson County man celebrates $2 million lottery win

SALUDA, N.C. — A Henderson County, North Carolina, man is entering the holiday season with a big lottery win. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Yoni Davila of East Flat Rock tried his luck on a $20 lottery ticket and won the first $2 million prize in the Platinum scratch-off game.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
thesmokies.com

The real Polar Express train ride in NC, an honest review

Disclosure: This site is sponsored by ads and affiliate programs. We may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post. As an Amazon, Tripster and CJ Affiliate we may earn from qualifying purchases. Bryson City, a small town located in Western North Carolina, is home to the Great Smoky...
BRYSON CITY, NC
nctripping.com

NC Arboretum Winter Lights (How To Enjoy In 10 Important Tips!)

Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. The NC Arboretum Winter Lights is one of our favorite events during Christmas in Asheville. Over one million lights come together to light up the gardens...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing man in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen on Friday. Deputies said 33-year-old Dayton Keith Simons was last seen traveling on a moped wearing a red t-shirt and shorts on Nov. 25 in Liberty. Simons is five-foot-ten inches...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — An argument over free-ranging pigs in one Western North Carolina town led to a shooting and now a minimum 23-year prison sentence for one man. A Jackson County jury returned a verdict of guilty, rejecting defense attorney Frank Lay’s argument that Kenneth William McCall, 68, acted in self-defense during a shooting that happened in 2020. McCall was sentenced to a minimum of 23 years in prison for shooting another man over a dispute over free-ranging pigs.
ASHEVILLE, NC

