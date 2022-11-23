Read full article on original website
State audit finds Village of Monticello overpaid employees more than $140,000
MONTICELLO – A state comptroller’s office audit of the cash strapped Village of Monticello’s payroll found that during a two-year period analyzed, employees were paid erroneous compensation totaling $141,800. The study found that village officials did not ensure that employees were paid appropriately. As a result, for...
Avon’s R&D building for sale
SUFFERN – In the near future, Avon Properties will be listing its research and development commercial building for sale, Suffern Mayor Michael Curley said. “The Avon of yesterday is not the Avon of today,” he said, noting they employ only 136 people at the Suffern facility and some of them work remotely.
Audit finds Ulster service center receives few calls
KINGSTON – During the height of the pandemic, Ulster County created a call service center to answer the influx of inquiries about the COVID-19 virus. Since its inception, call volume has declined from thousands to hundreds. In fact, in January of this year, it received 6,723 calls compared to just 478 in October.
Hudson DMV closed for construction
Due to construction at the Hudson DMV, the office will be closed Tuesday, November 29 through Thursday, December 1. The construction entails the large window behind the counter being replaced.
Arts Society of Kingston seeks harmony amid upheavals
The Arts Society of Kingston (ASK) is something of a local treasure. For the past 28 years, professional and amateur artists could join ASK and exhibit their work up to eight times a year. There was no jury; no one was turned down. Friends and fellow artists are welcomed to...
'The sixth borough': How Westchester became a Democratic firewall in New York
Other suburban counties went red, but not New York City’s northern neighbor.
Why is an Olympic public authority running an Ulster County ski facility?
As part of a very complex political deal struck in Albany in the 2012 state budget, management of the floundering ski slope at Belleayre run by the DEC was transferred to the Olympic Regional Development Authority. ORDA’s stated mission at that time was to maximize the economic impact to ‘the upstate region.’
Holiday in Saugerties December 4
A Holiday in the Village of Saugerties will be held on Sunday, December 4 starting at noon. The parade begins at 6 p.m. The festivities include a community tree-lighting, a deejay playing music, the great toy giveaway sponsored by Bob Siracusano, Santa and his elves, horsedrawn carriage rides, a craft and bake sale, open house in all the shops with goodies and activities throughout.
Ulster County honors 911 dispatchers
At the Ulster County Office Building on Friday, Acting Ulster County Executive Johanna Contreras recognized Emergency Services dispatchers for exceptional skill and professionalism during a weekend of high stress calls where they provided life-saving measures, repeatedly. Numerous high stress calls from all over the county were handled by Emergency Services dispatch staff who coordinated expertly with local Emergency Medical Service, Law Enforcement and other first responders. Calls from New Paltz, Ellenville, Ulster and Shawangunk were highlighted by Acting County Executive Contreras as exceptional examples of the life-saving work of the Emergency Services team.
Five top-shelf gifts for the liquor cabinet, each made in Ulster County
When most Americans want a bottle of liquor, they reach for a mass-produced brand that’s available the world over. Many of us who indulge in such libations have yet to catch up with the explosion in local distilleries that has been happening. Every liquor you’re looking for can be...
New business welcomed in Woodbury
Nassau County Legislator Joshua Lafazan (D – Woodbury) joined Madison’s Niche owner Karen McAvoy and the Woodbury business community on Wednesday, Oct. 26 to celebrate the grand opening of her seventh home goods, fashion and lifestyle boutique on Long Island. Located at 7931 Jericho Turnpike in Woodbury, the newest Madison’s Niche store features an exclusive selection of luxury women’s fashions, accessories, home décor, baby products, and more.
Dad Delivers Baby at Home With Help from Columbia County 911
A Columbia County family just got a little bigger thanks to quick thinking by a 911 dispatcher. This family will be telling this birthing story for years to come. One Hudson Valley newborn knew it was time to make their grand debut. According to Columbia County 911 NY's Facebook page, 911 dispatchers received a call in the wee hours of Monday, November 21st, 2022.
Sick and Tired Poughkeepsie Dad Trying to Buy a Parking Spot at School
If you've ever experienced the nightmare of picking up and dropping kids off at school you can relate to this dad. Parents that have the daily task of bringing and picking up their kids from school every day often times experience something others might not be aware of. Depending on the Hudson Valley school your child goes to will depend on if you've ever experienced it or not with some parents calling it a "hellish nightmare"!
Code Blue alert in effect for Albany County through Nov. 25
The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has called a Code Blue alert from Wednesday, November 23 through Friday, November 25. Code Blue is a cold weather program aimed at reducing barriers for homeless people seeking shelter.
Newburgh police commissioner asks for public’s assistance in solving crimes
NEWBURGH – Police Commissioner Jose Gomerez is calling on the residents of the City of Newburgh to assist his department in solving crimes. Often times police can make arrests with information provided by a member of the public, and the commissioner would like more of that input. “Please, for...
Fire at 85 City Terrace
At approximately 12:18 PM on Tuesday, November 22nd the City of Newburgh Fire Department was dispatched to a report of smoke coming from the roof of the multiple residence at 85 City Terrace in the City of Newburgh. Upon arrival firefighters found an occupied multiple dwelling with a light smoke...
Join your community’s celebration this holiday season
This year promises to dazzle Kingston’s guests of all ages with an array of holiday-themed performances, exhibitions, entertainment, and open stores offering treats and warm beverages. Explore Uptown’s charming, historic streets as they are decorated and filled with live entertainers including carolers, dancers, horse-drawn carriage rides, a fire-torch juggler, ice-sculpture carvings and much more.
Rockland Responds: Village of Spring Valley Trusty Sruly Eisenbach Discusses Road Paving Issue
What is the procedure for asking the Village to pave a road?. East Castle Avenue is in very bad condition. There is no procedure for it. I would encourage you and anyone else to come to one of our regular Village board meetings on the first and third Tuesday of the month. During the meeting, you will have the opportunity to address the board.
Thousands Will Line the Streets of Rhinebeck, NY for Sinterklaas Celebration
One Hudson Valley town will welcome thousands of visitors as they celebrate a long-standing holiday tradition. Sinterklaas! Is Back for 2022 in Rhinebeck, New York. There are a ton of holiday events taking place throughout the Hudson Valley over the next few weeks. But it's safe to say Rhinebeck, New York is home to the biggest and most unique holiday celebration. Dutchess County Tourism announced over the weekend the return of Sinterklaas for 2022.
Jeter’s castle up for auction
GREENWOOD LAKE – Want to buy a castle in Orange County? Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter’s wants to sell his Tiedemann Castle on four acres of waterfront property on Greenwood Lake. According to Paramount Realty USA, the property will be put up for auction on December 15...
