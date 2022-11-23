Read full article on original website
Winona council hears proposal for new community garden
A Community Gardens Task Force presented a proposal for a future community garden at West Lake Park to the Winona City Council during the November 21 City Council meeting, with the idea to have gardens similar to the East Rec Center’s (ERC) community gardens. While no official council action was taken, some council members expressed their support for the idea. The city would still need to find funding for the project, and the City Council would still need to give final approval.
CBS 58
Wisconsin woodworker makes 200 trucks for Ukrainian children this Christmas
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- A Wisconsin man is one step closer to making Christas a little better for children in Ukraine. Woodworker Kale Kvistad has made 200 trucks for kids who were forced to flee their homes because of the war. During a recent doctor's appointment, Kale told his doctor...
winonapost.com
Winona County Board plans for 8.5% tax hike, down from 10%
After they managed to trim the 2023 budget a bit more, Winona County officials are planning to raise next year’s property tax levy by 8.5 percent. That is a slight reduction from the 10 percent increase the County Board was eyeing earlier this fall, but it would still be by far the largest tax increase in over a decade. On November 22, the County Board gave its tentative approval to the 8.5 percent hike. A final vote will come next month.
winonapost.com
‘Strictly Ballroom’ film at Winona Arts Center Dec. 2
The Winona Film Society is pleased to feature the film “Strictly Ballroom” on Friday, December 2, 2022, at 7 p.m. at the Winona Arts Center, 228 East Fifth Street. From director Baz Luhrmann (“Moulin Rouge,” “Elvis”) comes the hilarious, romantic comedy that will leave you laughing and cheering for more. This 1992 film (95 minutes) is the magical story of a championship ballroom dancer who will stop at nothing to win, even if it means a rewriting of the rules. With a great soundtrack and incredible dance sequences, this feel-good film will dance straight to your heart.
Two Minnesota Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
Linda’s Bakery makes thousands of pies to prep for Thanksgiving
WEST SALEM (WKBT) – If you’re serving family and friends at home for Thanksgiving, time is running out to get everything you need. Linda’s Bakery in West Salem is busy. The staff has made well over 2,000 pies this week in addition to hundreds of other holiday bakery items. If you’re thinking ahead to Christmas, staff suggest ordering ahead of...
Trempealeau family tree farm closing ahead of Christmas season, family hopeful for the future
TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WKBT) — For many families, cutting down your own Christmas tree is tradition. If its yours– you might be seeing fewer options. Lamke Tree Farm, a family business in Trempealeau, is closing its gates ahead of the season. “This would be our 58th year being open,” said Paul Lamke, a second generation tree farmer. “Every year that I...
Rochester Surgeon To Take Control Of All Kwik Trips in 2023
Kwik Trip was founded more than five decades ago by Don Zietlow. His number one priority from the beginning was employee satisfaction. Zietlow knew that if he took care of his team they would take care of their customers. Don's plan worked. His happy employees created a very loyal customer...
KIMT
Rochester doctor to become new president of Kwik Trip convenience store chain
LA CROSSE, Wisconsin – A Mayo Clinic professor is stepping down to become the next president and CEO of Kwik Trip. The convenience store chain says Dr. Scott Zietlow will retire from his role as Professor of Surgery in the Trauma, Critical Care and General Surgery Division of Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN to assume his new responsibilities at Kwik Trip.
WEAU-TV 13
3 people hurt in Pepin County head-on crash Tuesday evening
DURAND, Wis. (WEAU) - Three people are hurt after a head-on crash near Durand Tuesday evening. The Pepin County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at 5:41 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 10 near the intersection with Highway 25. According to a release, a vehicle driven by a 36-year-old Durand...
KIMT
Pedestrian hit by vehicle crossing Rochester intersection
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle late Wednesday afternoon in Rochester. Police say it happened at the intersection of North Broadway Avenue and 14th Street NE. A man in his 80s was walking across the street when Rochester police say he was hit by a vehicle.
WEAU-TV 13
Shoppers visit Menards for Black Friday deals, Enchanted Forest
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In the Chippewa Valley, Menards opened its doors at 6:00 a.m. Friday for its Black Friday sale. The General Manager for the store by Oakwood Mall, Mike Anderson, says the sale brought in a crowd comparable to what the store sees on a typical Saturday. He says operations ran smoothly with extra staff on hand to help out customers, adding the wide selection is what makes the store a consumer go-to.
Former Shopko building on south side of La Crosse sold to local business owner
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – A local business owner is buying a former La Crosse Shopko. Allan McCormick is purchasing the building on Mormon Coulee Road. McCormick is the owner of La Crosse Technology. The Shopko building has been vacant since 2019. It’s not clear how McCormick plans to use the building. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL...
Rochester Man Injured in Crash on Frost-Covered Highway
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was injured in a two-vehicle crash this morning along Highway 52 between Rochester and Chatfield. The State Patrol says 39-year-old Michael Narveson was driving a car south on Highway 52 when he lost control on the frost-covered road surface and collided with the northbound pickup truck driven by 38-year-old Daniel Crowson of Chatfield. He was not hurt, but Narveson was transported by ambulance to St. Marys Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Ars Technica
After renegade nurse chops off man’s foot, state finds heap of system failures
Officials in Wisconsin found a series of failures and federal violations at a nursing home where a renegade nurse cut off a man's foot without his consent and wanted to have it stuffed in her family's taxidermy shop and put on display to warn children to "wear your boots" in cold weather.
WI State Patrol: Minnesota woman arrested for OWI in Jackson County had four children in vehicle
State troopers who arrested a Minnesota woman for an OWI Wednesday morning say four children under the age of 6 were in the vehicle.
wwisradio.com
Possible Record Breaking Buck Bagged in Eau Claire
(Eau Claire, WI) — An Eau Claire hunter has bagged a ten-point buck that he thinks might be a new record in the county for a vertical bow. Bobby Pagel says he first spotted the buck on his father’s property last month and he has been chasing it ever since. He finally tracked down the buck November fifth. The buck had a 22-and-a-half inch antler spread. Wisconsin’s gun deer season starts this weekend.
Vehicles Heading in Opposite Directions Collide Near Winona
Goodview, MN (KROC-AM News)- A two-vehicle crash near Winona sent three people to the hospital Thursday evening. The State Patrol incident report indicates a Ford Focus, driven by 18-year-old Jayden Jessie of Winona, was traveling south on Hwy. 61 and a GMC Terrain, operated by 53-year-old Melissa Markusen of St. Paul was traveling north on 61.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire man accused of stealing, killing dog sentenced
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man accused of stealing a dog and killing it is sentenced in Chippewa County court. Nov. 23, 2022 court records show 40-year-old Joshua Erickson of Eau Claire is sentenced to five years in prison and two years extended supervision. Erickson pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including mistreatment of animals causing death.
Lake City Man Avoids Prison For Death of Teenage Skateboarder
Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News) - An elderly Lake City man will not be headed to prison for causing the death of a teenage skateboarder last year. 86-year-old Bernard Quist today was given a stayed 57-month prison term and was ordered to spend 180 days in jail for his conviction on a criminal vehicular homicide charge. The judge in the case instructed Quist to serve the jail term in 10-day increments each year on the anniversary of the death of 16-year-old Adriana Simon.
