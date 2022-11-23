ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Family says man attacked with large sticks, concrete block after crash in Tennessee

By Shay Arthur
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31rJ08_0jLEM0OK00

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police released a bizarre picture of a man holding a large branch Monday with the hopes the public can help them track him down after a woman says her brother was attacked following a crash.

Local mother with rare disease searching for new kidney

Officers said the guy and another man got into a crash with the driver of the pickup truck outside a gas station off Getwell.

Police said the men initially left, but returned with the large sticks, demanded money, and became aggressive. They said at one point they threw a concrete block at the driver and the truck, smashing the window before taking off again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ez3TZ_0jLEM0OK00
One of the suspects holding a large tree branch (Provided by Memphis Police Department)

A woman, who didn’t want to be identified, spoke to us on behalf of her 26-year-old brother who was driving the truck.

“They started hitting his car with a stick and then after that, they tried to hit him so then he started running for help,” she said. “Right now he’s traumatized. He doesn’t want to go around the neighborhood.”

She said the incident has affected their whole family. Her brother helps provide for the family of seven. They depend on him and their father is blind. She hopes police can track down her brother’s attackers.

“That’s the truck he uses for work and right now he has to find a way to get to work,” the victim’s sister said. “I’m just scared. Like why would they do that? They could’ve tried to find a solution,” she said.

If you have any information about the suspect or the incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 41

The Cat
3d ago

Proof that even without a gun, a criminally minded person can find things all around to kill you with...only without guns, you can't defend yourself.

Reply
38
Phillip Clark II
3d ago

I wounder if he had a background check done for that assault stick

Reply(1)
11
 

