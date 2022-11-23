ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burton, TX

KBTX.com

Franklin rolls with 53-18 win over Hitchcock

SHENANDOAH, Texas (KBTX) - Franklin won its 29th straight game and will face Columbus in the Regional finals next week. It will be Franklin’s third straight state quarterfinal appearance and eighth in school history. On the second snap of the game, Bryson Washington charged down the right sideline for...
HITCHCOCK, TX
KBTX.com

Madisonville’s season ends in regionals with loss to Silsbee

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Mustangs season came to a close with a 60-21 loss to Silsbee at Planet Ford Stadium in Spring. After giving up a safety, the Mustangs responded with a Phillip Green Jr. 31-yard rushing touchdown to give Madisonville a 7-2 lead. However, Silsbee showed off their speed and why they are undefeated on the year with 21 unanswered points in the second quarter.
MADISONVILLE, TX
kwhi.com

PREVIEW: BURTON VS. CHILTON

The Burton Panther Football Team is getting ready to face the Chilton Pirates in a battle of unbeatens later this (Friday) evening. Kickoff is scheduled for 7pm at Merrill Green Stadium in Bryan. KWHI will have live coverage beginning with the pregame at 6:30pm on our KWHI.com Sports Alternate Feed, and the KWHI phone app. Alex Mearns and Darrell Kieke will have the call of the action.
BURTON, TX
KBTX.com

Burton shuts out Chilton 7-0 to advance

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Burton scored on a 4th and 1 call on their first drive of the game Friday night and held onto beat Chilton 7-0 in the Class 2A Division II Playoffs at Merrill Green Stadium. Tyron Gilmon’s 1 yard touchdown run early in the 1st quarter wound...
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

PNG ENDS CUBS SEASON 38-28 AT NRG STADIUM

The season came to an end for the Brenham Cub Football Team as they fell to Port Neches Groves 38-28 at NRG Stadium in Houston. The Cubs got things started on a good note as they marched down the field and scored on a two yard run by Ricky Brown. Grant Mayfield added the extra point to make it 7-0 with 10:50 left in the first quarter.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

GAME PREVIEW: BRENHAM CUBS VS. PORT NECHES GROVES

The Brenham Cub Football Team is scheduled to face Port Neches Groves in a Region Semifinal game later this (Friday) evening. The game kicks off at NRG Stadium in Houston at 6pm. KWHI will have live coverage beginning with the pregame at 5:30pm on 1280AM, 101.7FM. and KWHI.com. This is...
BRENHAM, TX
High School Football PRO

Cameron, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Columbus High School football team will have a game with Cameron Yoe High School on November 25, 2022, 17:00:00.
COLUMBUS, TX
High School Football PRO

Hallettsville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Shiner High School football team will have a game with Flatonia High School on November 25, 2022, 17:00:00.
HALLETTSVILLE, TX
andthevalleyshook.com

Playing Dirty: Texas A&M

While some LSU fans may be looking ahead to a trip to the SEC Championship Game, all attention should be focused on beating the next team on the schedule. It has certainly been an interesting year in Aggieland, so we reached out to Jay Arnold, a former Aggie player an expert in all things BBQ, to run down the vibes in College Station. IF you want Xs and Os, check out what he said in Playing Nice, but for now, we’re Playing Dirty.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Live Game Reaction: Texas gets the job done in 38-27 win over Baylor

Texas football took care of business when it mattered most with the Longhorns turning to Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson to lead the charge in Texas' 38-27 win over Baylor. Horns247's Chip Brown and Taylor Estes recap the Black Friday win over the Bears, what to make of Robinson and Johnson's performance in likely their final home game playing at Texas and much more on this week's live game reaction edition of The Flagship Podcast.
AUSTIN, TX
KBTX.com

Classroom Champion: Navasota’s Avery McKinney

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - News Three Sports would like to congratulate our newest Classroom Champion, Avery McKinney. The Navasota High School senior has a 5.025 grade point average and ranks second in her class. Avery participates in the National Honor Society, Bull Buck Out, Navasota Trash Off, 4-H, and has served as president of the FFA for the past two years.
NAVASOTA, TX
kwhi.com

BURTON SCHOOL BOARD TO OPEN BIDS FOR PROJECTS ON MONDAY

The Burton ISD Board of Trustees have called a special meeting for Monday night. Board members are scheduled to open project bids for the track and football field, and the projects bids for the HVAC system. Both agenda items are part of the bond project for Burton ISD that were...
BURTON, TX
kwhi.com

BLINN COLLEGE PRESENTING “SOUNDS OF THE SEASON”

The Blinn College District Wind Symphony and Choirs invite the public to experience “Sounds of the Season.”. The festive holiday concert will be held on Friday, December 16, at Festival Hill in Round Top beginning at 7pm. The performance will include the Blinn College Wind Symphony and Brenham High...
ROUND TOP, TX
kwhi.com

TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT WEDNESDAY LEADS TO TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF HIGHWAY 105

Highway 105 near New Years Creek Lane east of Brenham was closed for nearly two hours Wednesday evening after a two-vehicle crash. DPS Sergeant Justin Ruiz reports around 7:45 p.m., a 2009 Dodge Journey, driven by a 61-year-old male from Houston, was driving eastbound on Highway 105 when it attempted to make a U-turn approaching a hillcrest.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

SOMERVILLE ISD TO FORMALLY HIRE NEW SUPERINTENDENT ON MONDAY

The Somerville ISD Board of Trustees will be meeting on Monday afternoon to formally approve the hiring of their new Superintendent. The new superintendent is Eric Holton, who was unanimously named as the lone finalist earlier this month. After naming the finalist, the board was required to wait 21 days before the formal hiring could occur.
SOMERVILLE, TX

