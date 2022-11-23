Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Franklin rolls with 53-18 win over Hitchcock
SHENANDOAH, Texas (KBTX) - Franklin won its 29th straight game and will face Columbus in the Regional finals next week. It will be Franklin’s third straight state quarterfinal appearance and eighth in school history. On the second snap of the game, Bryson Washington charged down the right sideline for...
KBTX.com
Madisonville’s season ends in regionals with loss to Silsbee
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Mustangs season came to a close with a 60-21 loss to Silsbee at Planet Ford Stadium in Spring. After giving up a safety, the Mustangs responded with a Phillip Green Jr. 31-yard rushing touchdown to give Madisonville a 7-2 lead. However, Silsbee showed off their speed and why they are undefeated on the year with 21 unanswered points in the second quarter.
kwhi.com
PREVIEW: BURTON VS. CHILTON
The Burton Panther Football Team is getting ready to face the Chilton Pirates in a battle of unbeatens later this (Friday) evening. Kickoff is scheduled for 7pm at Merrill Green Stadium in Bryan. KWHI will have live coverage beginning with the pregame at 6:30pm on our KWHI.com Sports Alternate Feed, and the KWHI phone app. Alex Mearns and Darrell Kieke will have the call of the action.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Tony Hamilton, defense lead College Station football team past Georgetown in rematch
WACO — After two of his bruising, hard-running touchdowns, Tony Hamilton took a bow. The celebrations were his way of celebrating the College Station football team getting revenge on Georgetown. And Hamilton could have taken even more bows as the all-around athlete made plays on both sides of the...
KBTX.com
Burton shuts out Chilton 7-0 to advance
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Burton scored on a 4th and 1 call on their first drive of the game Friday night and held onto beat Chilton 7-0 in the Class 2A Division II Playoffs at Merrill Green Stadium. Tyron Gilmon’s 1 yard touchdown run early in the 1st quarter wound...
kwhi.com
PNG ENDS CUBS SEASON 38-28 AT NRG STADIUM
The season came to an end for the Brenham Cub Football Team as they fell to Port Neches Groves 38-28 at NRG Stadium in Houston. The Cubs got things started on a good note as they marched down the field and scored on a two yard run by Ricky Brown. Grant Mayfield added the extra point to make it 7-0 with 10:50 left in the first quarter.
kwhi.com
GAME PREVIEW: BRENHAM CUBS VS. PORT NECHES GROVES
The Brenham Cub Football Team is scheduled to face Port Neches Groves in a Region Semifinal game later this (Friday) evening. The game kicks off at NRG Stadium in Houston at 6pm. KWHI will have live coverage beginning with the pregame at 5:30pm on 1280AM, 101.7FM. and KWHI.com. This is...
Cameron, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Hallettsville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Matt Rhule BREAKING: Baylor Ex Coach Hired by Nebraska
"My family and I are so grateful to become a part of the Husker Family,'' coach Matt Rhule said, "and we can’t wait to get started.”
andthevalleyshook.com
Playing Dirty: Texas A&M
While some LSU fans may be looking ahead to a trip to the SEC Championship Game, all attention should be focused on beating the next team on the schedule. It has certainly been an interesting year in Aggieland, so we reached out to Jay Arnold, a former Aggie player an expert in all things BBQ, to run down the vibes in College Station. IF you want Xs and Os, check out what he said in Playing Nice, but for now, we’re Playing Dirty.
Live Game Reaction: Texas gets the job done in 38-27 win over Baylor
Texas football took care of business when it mattered most with the Longhorns turning to Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson to lead the charge in Texas' 38-27 win over Baylor. Horns247's Chip Brown and Taylor Estes recap the Black Friday win over the Bears, what to make of Robinson and Johnson's performance in likely their final home game playing at Texas and much more on this week's live game reaction edition of The Flagship Podcast.
Longhorns vs. Baylor Game Predictions
The Texas Longhorns will host the Baylor Bears on Friday and the Longhorns Country staff has predictions for the game.
Rudder High School Football hold T-shirt sale for severely injured coach
BRYAN, Texas — In the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 20, a wrong-way crash occurred in the 2800 block of Hwy 6 new Post Oak Mall. One person was killed, and two were injured in the crash. One of those injured was Rudder High School football and track...
KBTX.com
Classroom Champion: Navasota’s Avery McKinney
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - News Three Sports would like to congratulate our newest Classroom Champion, Avery McKinney. The Navasota High School senior has a 5.025 grade point average and ranks second in her class. Avery participates in the National Honor Society, Bull Buck Out, Navasota Trash Off, 4-H, and has served as president of the FFA for the past two years.
KSAT 12
Alamo Heights vs Liberty Hill at 1:30 pm with KSAT’s Big Game Coverage
Alamo Heights is facing off against Liberty Hill in a playoff game at Bastrop ISD Memorial Stadium Friday afternoon. The game is set to begin at 1:30 p.m. and will be livestreamed in the video player above. You can also view the match on KSAT’s YouTube page here. This...
kwhi.com
BURTON SCHOOL BOARD TO OPEN BIDS FOR PROJECTS ON MONDAY
The Burton ISD Board of Trustees have called a special meeting for Monday night. Board members are scheduled to open project bids for the track and football field, and the projects bids for the HVAC system. Both agenda items are part of the bond project for Burton ISD that were...
kwhi.com
BLINN COLLEGE PRESENTING “SOUNDS OF THE SEASON”
The Blinn College District Wind Symphony and Choirs invite the public to experience “Sounds of the Season.”. The festive holiday concert will be held on Friday, December 16, at Festival Hill in Round Top beginning at 7pm. The performance will include the Blinn College Wind Symphony and Brenham High...
kwhi.com
TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT WEDNESDAY LEADS TO TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF HIGHWAY 105
Highway 105 near New Years Creek Lane east of Brenham was closed for nearly two hours Wednesday evening after a two-vehicle crash. DPS Sergeant Justin Ruiz reports around 7:45 p.m., a 2009 Dodge Journey, driven by a 61-year-old male from Houston, was driving eastbound on Highway 105 when it attempted to make a U-turn approaching a hillcrest.
kwhi.com
SOMERVILLE ISD TO FORMALLY HIRE NEW SUPERINTENDENT ON MONDAY
The Somerville ISD Board of Trustees will be meeting on Monday afternoon to formally approve the hiring of their new Superintendent. The new superintendent is Eric Holton, who was unanimously named as the lone finalist earlier this month. After naming the finalist, the board was required to wait 21 days before the formal hiring could occur.
